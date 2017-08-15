‘A Taxi Driver’ becomes most popular movie of 2017

“A Taxi Driver” stayed strong atop Korea’s box office over the weekend. The film hit the eight-million-ticket mark on Monday morning, making it the best-selling movie of the year so far. [SHOWBOX]

“A Taxi Driver” held on to the top spot at Korea’s weekend box office while “Midnight Runners” pushed “A Battleship Island” far down to take away the second spot. Newly released horror movie “Annabelle: Creation” also performed well to hit the third spot.Director Jang Hun’s “A Taxi Driver,” starring Song Kang-ho, managed to maintain its place atop the top box office from Friday to Sunday, selling 1.77 million tickets at 1,410 screens.The movie, about the 1980 Gwangju Democratization Movement shown from the perspectives of a taxi driver and an ambitious German reporter, made up 40.3 percent of the entire weekend’s movie ticket sales.The film has been a box office hit since it was released on Aug. 2, and has so far raked in 62.7 billion won ($55.5 million). The movie has sold eight million tickets as of Monday morning to become the best-selling movie so far this year.Comedic action flick “Midnight Runners” came in at second in its debut weekend with 1.33 million admissions sold at 1,058 screens, bringing its total sales to 1.95 million since it was released on Wednesday.Starring Park Seo-jun and Kang Ha-neul, the buddy movie revolves around two students from Korean National Police University, who take on a kidnapping case into their own hands after being frustrated by the police’s slow-paced investigation.Supernatural horror film “Annabelle: Creation” debuted in third at the weekend box office. In its first weekend, the movie sold 751,000 tickets at 1,006 screens, leading to a total of 935,000 admissions since the movie was released Thursday. The prequel to 2014’s “Annabelle” and the fourth installment in “The Conjuring” series, the movie is about a doll maker whose creation terrorizes a group of orphaned girls.While animation “Despicable Me 3“ dropped a spot to come at fourth, period drama “A Battleship Island” surprisingly dropped three spots to round out the top five.BY JIN MIN-JI [jin.minji@joongang.co.kr]