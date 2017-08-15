Trump vs. Kim Jong-un (국문)

It is truly strange. The United States, the most powerful country in the world, and North Korea, which does not even have enough food to feed its people, are threatening each other. After U.S. President Donald Trump mentioned “fire and fury,” North Korean leader Kim Jong-un countered it with “enveloping fire” on Guam.
According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), the United States is the biggest defense spender in the world, spending $661 billion last year. It is greater than the total military budgets of the countries ranked second to eighth: China’s $216 billion is the second, Russia’s $69.2 billion is in third and Japan’s $46.1 billion is eighth. Unfortunately, the SIPRI data does not include North Korea’s military expenditure, as Pyongyang does not disclose it. According to a recent report by the Hansun Foundation for Freedom and Happiness, North Korea’s defense budget is estimated to be $8.3 billion as of 2015. It is not precise data, but the United States spends about 74 times more than North Korea.
Despite the significant difference, North Korea and the United States continue to throw threats at each other. After Washington and Pyongyang failed to reach an agreement on February 29, 2012, Uncle Sam turned to “strategic patience” and the two have not had an official meeting. There have been a number of semi-governmental, semi-private track 1.5 contacts, but they did not produce meaningful results.
That probably led us here as the United States does not know how to deal with North Korea. Former CIA director and Secretary of Defense Robert Gates called North Korea an “intelligence black hole” and said it was the hardest country to do espionage work in. Former U.S. Ambassador to Korea Donald Gregg, who oversaw the CIA Seoul office in the early 70s, said that intelligence activities never failed in any country other than North Korea.
The U.S. intelligence officials’ mindset could be seen in historical events. The capture of the USS Pueblo spy ship, in January 1968, and the Panmunjom axe murder incident in August 1976 are some examples. After 11 months of negotiations, the Pueblo crisis was settled as the United States signed an apology. The axe murder case was settled with Kim Il Sung’s extension of “regret,” not “apology,” when two U.S. Army officers were killed by North Korean soldiers. The two incidents brought the situation on the brink of war, with aircraft carriers being mobilized both times, but the United States failed to have North Korea kneel.
Will Kim Jong-un and Trump follow precedent? Washington and Pyongyang are reportedly seeking an escape carefully. The Associated Press reported that the United States and North Korea have been making secret diplomatic contacts over the past few months. August 15 is the 72nd anniversary of the liberation of Korea. President Moon Jae-in must be carefully writing his Liberation Day address. Hopefully, he would not limit the message to the so-called August crisis but also address the future after the crisis. At the climax of tensions, Pyongyang and Washington may make a dramatic turn towards talks.
JoongAng Ilbo, Aug. 14, Page 26
*The author is a researcher at the Unification Research Institute of the JoongAng Ilbo.
KO SOO-SUK
참 묘한 일이다. 세계 최강의 미국과 해마다 식량을 걱정해야 하는 북한이 자웅을 겨루다시피 서로 위협하고 있으니 말이다. 도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령이 먼저 ‘화염과 분노’를 던지자 김정은 북한 노동당 위원장이 ‘괌 포위사격’으로 맞받아쳤다.
스웨덴 스톡홀름 국제평화연구소(SIPRI)의 자료에 따르면 미국의 지난해 세계 국방비 지출은 6110억 달러로 압도적인 세계 1위다. 이는 2위 중국(2160억 달러)부터 3위 러시아(692억 달러)를 거쳐 8위 일본(461억 달러)까지를 모두 합친 것보다 많다. 불행히도 SIPRI에 북한의 국방비 자료가 없다. 북한이 공개하지 않아서다. 최근 한반도선진화재단이 발표한 자료에 따르면 2015년 현재 북한 국방비는 83억 달러로 추정된다. 엄밀하진 않은 비교지만 미국이 북한보다 74배 정도 많은 셈이다.
이런 큰 격차에도 불구하고 북한과 미국이 ‘말 폭탄’을 서로 던지며 싸우고 있으니 기이한 일이 아닐 수 없다. 북·미는 2012년 2·29 합의 결렬 이후 미국이 ‘전략적 인내’로 선회하면서 공식적인 회담을 하지 못했다. 반민반관의 1.5 트랙 회동은 여러 차례 했지만 결실을 보지 못했다. 미국이 북한을 제대로 몰라 어떻게 할지 헤매면서 이 지경에 이르지 않았나 하는 생각이 들 정도다. 미 국방장관을 역임한 로버트 게이츠 전 중앙정보국(CIA) 국장은 북한을 ‘블랙홀’이라 칭하며 “전 세계적으로 첩보활동이 가장 힘든 나라”라고 털어놨다. 70년대 초 CIA 서울지부 책임자였던 도널드 그레그 전 주한 대사도 “전 세계에서 이만큼 장기적으로 첩보 활동에 실패한 나라는 없었다”고 고백했다.
미국 정보 당국자들의 이런 생각은 역사적 사례에서도 찾아볼 수 있다. 68년 1월 미국 정보수집함 푸에블로호 나포 사건과 76년 8월 판문점 도끼 만행 사건이다. 푸에블로호 사건은 11개월 동안 협상을 벌이다 결국 미국이 사과문에 서명하면서 해결됐다. 도끼 만행 사건은 주한 미군 장교 2명이 북한군에게 살해됐는데도 김일성의 ‘사과’ 없이 ‘유감’ 표명으로 끝났다. 두 사건 모두 항공모함이 출격하는 등 전쟁 직전까지 갔지만 결국 북한을 무릎 꿇리지 못했다.
김정은과 트럼프도 이런 전철을 밟을까. 북·미가 조심스럽게 탈출구를 찾는다는 소식이 들린다. AP통신도 북·미가 지난 수개월 동안 외교 라인의 비밀 접촉을 이어왔다고 보도했다. 내일은 광복 72주년이다. 문재인 대통령이 광복절 경축사에 어떤 메시지를 담을지 고민이 많을 것이다. 지금의 8월 위기설에만 집착하지 말고 위기 그 이후도 고민하길 바란다. 북·미가 최고조의 위기로 치달았다가 극적인 대화로 방향을 전환할 수 있기 때문이다.
고수석 통일문화연구소 연구위원·북한학 박사