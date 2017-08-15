Flip-flopping on electricity (국문)
손바닥 뒤집듯 바꾸겠다는 전력수급계획
Aug 15,2017
In Greek mythology, Procrustes would invite guests to spend the night and then stretched or cut their legs to force them to fit the size of an iron bed. Korean authorities are turning Proscrustean on energy policy, forcing conditions to fit the wishes of the president. The government last week held a meeting to draft the 15-year energy supply outline. It proposed cutting the electricity reserve rate target by up to 2 percentage points from the current 22 percent. The government thinks the country could do without two reactors if the reserve requirement is lowered.
The policy commission cited weakening in economic growth for the cut in reserve threshold. Additional facilities capable to generating from 5 to 10 gigawatts of electricity would be needed until 2030 to keep up the supply up while powering down the aged grids. It argued that power can be sufficiently generated by renewable energy sources or natural gas.
The government’s 15-year energy supply plan is revised every two years. The overall direction does not suddenly change in such a short period. Based on forecasts so far, nuclear reactors were responsible for 30 percent of power supply and coal-fueled thermal stations 40 percent. It has been a sensible and economic option, given that Korea gets 97 percent of its sources to generate power from overseas. Renewables are ideal, but solar and wind power is not reliable around the Korean Peninsula. The government has been contradicting itself by claiming that energy supplies are stable, or even more than enough, while ordering manufacturers to cut back electricity use and pushing down reserve requirement ratio.
The independent commission designed to gauge public opinion on whether to permanently stop the construction of two new reactors has decided to hire a polling company to carry out the survey. The scenario appears to be moving in one direction — a nuclear phase-out, as promised by President Moon Jae-in during campaign. The fate of the country’s energy should not be left up to the whims of a government with a five-year tenure.
JoongAng Ilbo, Aug. 14, Page 26
그리스 신화에 나오는 프로크루스테스는 자기 집에 들어온 손님을 침대에 눕히고 침대보다 키가 크면 다리나 머리를 자르고, 작으면 사지를 잡아 늘여 죽였다. 국내 에너지정책이 자칫 이 같은 ‘프로크루스테스의 침대’의 운명에 맡겨지는 것 아니냐는 우려를 자아내고 있다. 정부는 11일 전력정책심의위원회를 열고 제8차 전력수급 기본계획 초안을 논의했는데, 전력 설비예비율을 현재 22%에서 최대 2%포인트 낮추는 방안을 마련했다. 이 정도면 원전 두 기를 닫아도 전력수급에 문제가 없을 정도다.
위원회는 경제성장률 하락 예측을 근거로 제시했다. 노후 발전설비 대체를 위해서는 2030년까지 5~10GW의 발전설비 신설이 필요하지만, 신재생에너지나 액화천연가스(LNG) 발전으로 충족할 수 있다는 설명이다. 문제는 손바닥 뒤집 듯 전력수급계획을 바꿀 수 있느냐는 것이다. 전력수급계획은 향후 15년간의 수급 상황을 내다보고 2년마다 조정된다.
그 결과 원전과 석탄 화력의 비중을 각각 30%, 40%로 하는 걸 기본으로 에너지 믹스 정책을 구축해왔다. 에너지원의 97%를 수입에 의존하는 우리나라 현실 나름대로 적응한 체제다. 신재생에너지 공급이 필요하지만 한반도 태양광·풍력 여건이 미지수다. 그런데도 정부는 전력이 남아돈다면서도 급전(給電ㆍ전력수요 감축) 지시를 잇따라 내리고, 그런 상황에서 전력예비율까지 낮추는 것은 자가당착이다.
게다가 신고리 5, 6호기 공론화위원회는 사실상 여론조사 업체를 통해 건설 중단 의견을 수렴하기로 했다. 공론화 과정이나 전력수급 계획까지 모두 탈원전이라는 대선공약에 맞춰 추진된다는 인상을 지울 수 없다. 백년대계 에너지정책이 정권 입맛에 따라 좌지우지되는 일은 없어야 한다.