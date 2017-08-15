Take charge of our destiny (국문)

Today marks the 72nd anniversary of our liberation from Japan’s colonial rule and 69th anniversary of the founding of our nation. However, a dark cloud is hanging over the Korean Peninsula nearly seven decades after liberation. We feel deeply sorry and apologize to our ancestors, who devoted their lives to getting our country back.
The crisis simmering in the peninsula is posed to extend to a battle between the United States and China in East Asia after the confrontation between the United States and North Korea over Kim Jong-un’s nuclear and missile provocations. Big powers appear to be fuelling a global crisis rather than seeking a peaceful resolution of a regional crisis.
However, the crisis is rapidly turning into a domestic battle. U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham’s statement — “If there’s going to be a war to stop [North Korean leader Kim Jong-un], it will be over there. If thousands die, they’re going to die over there. They’re not going to die over here.” — perfectly symbolizes the sad geopolitical fate of the Korean Peninsula.
North Korea is a rogue state built on brutal executions and scare-mongering. And yet, it has become a de facto nuclear power potent enough to threaten the U.S. mainland. We are frustrated to see that the peninsula will most likely be a battleground between North Korea and the United States should both sides put their ferocious volleys of verbal threats into action.
Park Sun-won, a former security aide to President Moon Jae-in, interpreted the North’s threat to fire ballistic missiles on Guam as an intent to attack U.S. military bases in Yongsan and Pyeongtaek and occupy Seoul in the shortest possible period of time. His analysis sharply contrasts with the government, but sounds realistic. South Koreans will be the ultimate victims, whether conflict starts with a U.S. pre-emptive strike or the North attacking Guam.
In Monday’s meeting with his senior presidential secretaries, President Moon said that as peace cannot arrive through force, the North Korean nuclear problem should be solved peacefully. But he stopped short of presenting practical means and strategies to achieve that goal. A nation can be protected by force, not rhetoric. To survive in the tough jungle of international politics — even without nuclear armaments — South Korea must use the U.S. nuclear umbrella. Kim Jong-un’s jingoistic moves can only be countered by the government’s strong determination, not an expression of hope for dialogue and peace. The government must learn lessons from the painful 36-year colonial rule by Japan.
JoongAng Ilbo, Aug. 15, Page 26
광복 72주년 건국 69주년
오늘은 광복 72주년, 건국 69주년을 맞는 날이다. 우리는 광복으로 일본의 압제에서 해방됐고 건국으로 대한민국 정부를 세웠다. 일제 식민 지배의 두 배의 시간이 흘렀는데도 해방과 건국을 기념하는 환희보다 여전히 불안과 우려의 그림자가 한반도를 뒤덮고 있다. 앞선 세대가 피와 땀과 눈물로 되찾고 지켜온 조국인데 여전히 나라는 풍전등화(風前燈火)의 위험 속에 빠져 있는 것이다. 한국의 전쟁 위기는 북한 김정은 3대 세습 정권의 핵·미사일 도발에서 시작해 북·미 간 충돌 국면을 거쳐 바야흐로 미·중 간 동아시아 패권 투쟁의 양상으로 확산되는 양상이다. 강대국들이 지역 위기를 조정하기는커녕 스스로 플레이어가 돼 지구적 위기를 조장하는 형국이다.
위기는 외부에서 발생했지만 피해는 내부를 향하고 있다. 미국의 도널드 트럼프 대통령이 "북한이 대륙간탄도미사일(ICBM)로 미국을 공격하면 전쟁이 일어날 것이다. 전쟁이 일어나 수천 명이 죽는다면 여기가 아니라 거기일 것"이라고 했다는데 한국의 지정학적 비극을 미국 입장에서 적나라하게 표현한 말이다. 북한은 주민의 기아를 방치하고 전체주의적인 처형과 공포정치로 유지되는 불량체제이지만 사실상 미국 본토를 위협할 수준의 핵보유국이 된 건 부정할 수 없게 됐다. 북한의 핵·ICBM 개발이 한국을 위협하는 것은 분명하다. 그렇다 해도 최근 북한의 '괌 표적사격'과 미국의 '대북 선제타격론'의 거칠고 험한 말폭탄이 오고 가는 사태를 보면 고래 싸움에 한국의 애꿎은 새우등만 터진다는 자괴감이 드는 것도 사실이다. 실제로 문재인 대선캠프에서 안보공약을 짰던 박선원씨는 "북한이 괌을 공격하겠다는 것은 미국의 핵우산을 무용지물로 만들고 그 빈틈을 이용해 용산이나 평택의 주한미군을 공격해 최단시일 내에 서울을 점령하겠다는 의도"라고 분석했다. 낭만적인 대북관에서 벗어난 매우 실전적이고 현실적인 정세 진단으로 평가하고 싶다. 결국 미국의 선제공격이든 북한의 괌 사격이든 그 최종 피해는 한국인에게 집중될 것이라는 엄중한 현실 인식을 우리 모두 가져야 할 때다.
이렇게 보면 문재인 대통령이 어제 수석비서관에서 했던 "평화는 무력으로 오지 않는다. 북핵은 평화적으로 해결해야 한다. 전쟁은 두 번 다시 안 된다"는 발언은 반전·평화라는 목표를 분명히 제시한 점에선 타당성이 있었다. 하지만 목표에 도달하는 현실적 수단과 전략에 대해 언급하지 않았다. 나라는 말이나 비전이 아니라 힘과 의지로 지키는 것이다. 핵무장이 불가능한 한국이 정글 같은 국제질서에서 생존하려면 미국의 핵우산이란 힘을 빌리는 게 필수적이다. 한·미 간 물샐틈없는 안보 공조와 국민의 일치단결로 북한의 무력도발에 단호하게 대응한다는 의지부터 천명하지 않은 게 아쉬울 따름이다. 대통령의 냉정한 현실 인식이 미흡하면 안보에서 초당적 국론 통합도 이루기 어려울 것이다. 북한의 도발과 전쟁의지는 스스로 나라를 지키겠다는 한국인의 하나 된 힘과 의지를 보여 줌으로써 꺾을 수 있을 것이다. 힘과 의지와 국민의 단결로 자기 운명의 주인이 된다는 교훈을 우리는 일본에 36년간 나라를 빼앗겼을 때 뼈저리게 배우지 않았는가.