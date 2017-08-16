Kim is enjoying the moment (국문)

The more North Korea repeats provocations, the more the international community pays attention to China. U.S. President Donald Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in are no exception. We all believe that if China really wants to get involved, North Korean nuclear tensions will be resolved.
Some common themes are: “If oil supply is stopped, North Korea won’t last three months” or “If China blocks the border, North Korea will surrender in the end.”
However, I’ve met a number of Chinese experts who do not agree with these premises. They say that suspension of oil supply won’t make North Korea surrender. Having endured an extreme economic hardship during the Arduous March, North Korea is not as vulnerable as the rest of the world expect.
But it certainly hurts. If extreme sanctions continue for three years, not three months, what will happen? “If nuclear North Korea chooses to self-detonate as it will fail anyway, what will South Korea do?” the experts often respond. China is confident that it knows North Korea better than any other country, as it has dealt with the North for a long time.
A more fundamental reason for China’s reluctance on strengthened sanctions can be found in its strategic interests. China does not want North Korea’s collapse as a result of strong sanctions when it hasn’t been fully prepared to the scenario.
Beijing does not want a Seoul-led unification while the South Korea-U.S. alliance is maintained. China would rather have the Kim Jong-un regime survive and serve as a buffer, albeit a nuisance, rather than collapse. China gives a lifeline to North Korea despite international criticism not because it favors North Korea or treasures the blood brotherhood, as many mistakenly believe.
Then, how can we induce China’s participation in sanctions? It will only be possible after China discusses and reaches an agreement with the U.S. on the scenario on the future of the Korean Peninsula. It will include consensus on the U.S. Forces stationing in Korea, installation of a military buffer zone and control of nuclear weapons in the North Korea territory after a unified government chosen by the directly involved parties on the peninsula.
It could be an even harder task than negotiating with Kim Jong-un on nuclear abandonment.
In this situation, it is not wise for America and China to rupture and be willing to wage a trade war. The one who enjoys the moment is none other than Kim Jong-un. He is seeing through the strategic rivalry between the United States and China and exploits it to adjust the speed of nuclear and missile tests. The clock loaded on North Korea’s nuclear missile is ticking even at this very moment.
JoongAng Ilbo, Aug. 15, Page 26
*The author is a Beijing bureau chief of the JoongAng Ilbo.
YEH YOUNG-JUNE
북한이 도발을 거듭할 때마다 국제사회의 이목은 중국에 쏠린다. 대북 압박 강도를 더 높이라고 중국을 몰아붙이는 트럼프 미 대통령은 물론이고 한반도 운전대를 잡겠다던 문재인 대통령도 예외가 아닌 듯하다. 중국만 작심하고 나선다면 북핵 문제는 풀릴 것이란 믿음에서다.
여기엔 전제가 있다. “원유만 끊는다면 북한은 3개월을 못 버틸 것”이라거나 “중국이 국경을 봉쇄하면 북한은 결국 손들고 나오게 돼 있다”는 것이다. 나는 이런 전제에 동의할 수 없다는 중국 전문가들을 여럿 만나봤다. 그들은 “원유 끊는다고 북한이 손들고 나오지 않는다”고 말한다. 처참한 지경의 경제난을 고난의 행군으로 버텨낸 북한의 내성이 바깥세계가 생각하는 만큼 그리 약하지 않다는 것이다. 그래도 매에는 장사 없는 법, 끝장 제재를 3개월이 아니라 3년간 계속하면 되지 않겠냐고 되물었다. “핵을 가진 북한이 이왕 죽을 바에야 다 같이 죽자며 자폭을 선택하면 한국은 어떻게 할 참이냐”는 반문이 돌아왔다. 중국은 오랫동안 북한과 부대껴온 나라라 누구보다도 북한을 잘 안다고 자부한다.
중국이 끝장 제재에 소극적인 보다 더 근본적인 이유는 전략적 이해관계에서 찾아야 한다. 중국의 대비책이 완성되지 않은 상태에서 북한이 초강력 제재로 갑작스레 붕괴하는 걸 중국은 원치 않는다. 한·미 동맹이 유지되는 가운데 한국 주도의 통일이 이뤄지는 상황을 중국은 결코 바라지 않는다. 그러니 중국으로선 골칫덩어리일망정 김정은 체제가 살아남아 완충지대 역할을 해 주는 게 붕괴되는 것보다 더 낫다고 볼 수 있다. 국제사회의 비난을 무릅쓰며 북한의 숨통을 열어주는 건 결코 북한이 이뻐서도 아니요, 많은 사람이 오해하듯 혈맹관계를 청산하지 못해서도 아니다.
그렇다면 어떻게 해야 중국의 동참을 끌어낼 수 있을까. 아마도 한반도의 장래에 관한 시나리오를 놓고 미국과 합의를 거친 다음에야 가능할 것이다. 한반도 당사자의 선택에 의한 통일 정부가 출범한 뒤의 미군 주둔이나 군사적 완충지대 설치 문제, 북한 영토 내의 핵무기에 대한 통제 문제 등에 대한 합의가 이뤄져야 한다는 얘기다. 그건 김정은과 핵 포기 협상을 벌이는 것보다 더 어려운 일일지도 모른다. 당장 그럴 시간이 없다면 미국이든 중국이든 어느 한쪽이 먼저 나서서라도 북한 핵개발을 동결부터 시켜놓고 해결책을 모색하는 게 급선무다.
상황이 이럴진대 미국과 중국이 무역전쟁을 불사하겠다며 균열상을 보이는 건 결코 상책이 아니다. 이를 보며 쾌재를 부를 사람은 다름 아닌 김정은이다. 미·중의 전략적 경쟁관계를 궤뚫어보며 핵·미사일 실험의 완급조절에 이용하고 있다는 얘기다. 지금도 북한의 핵 미사일에 장착된 시계가 째깍째깍 돌고 있다.
예영준 베이징 총국장