Outsiders must leave (국문)
이제 외부 세력은 성주에서 떠나라
Aug 16,2017
The declaration by a committee of local residents opposing the deployment of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (Thaad) system in Seongju to depart from a joint consultative body suggests many things. The local committee said it had to make the decision because the remaining five committees had taken a hard-line stance, defying the local people’s intention to stage protests in a peaceful manner.
The joint consultative body triggered a public uproar by arbitrarily inspecting military and other vehicles that enter and exit the Lotte Skyhill Country Club — the Thaad deployment site. It is inconceivable in a law-abiding democratic society that a civic group would examine military vehicles without any authorization. We therefore ought to fully respect the local committee’s decision to leave the umbrella group, which habitually resorts to violence.
We witnessed a number of occasions in which outside forces attempted to thwart the implementation of government policies aimed at bolstering our national security. Such systematic obstruction took place in Gangjeong village, Jeju Island, where the government tried to build a naval base to reinforce our maritime security, and in Pyeongtaek, the site of a new U.S. military base. At those times, people from the outside spread groundless rumors to incite local residents to violence. Activists can express their concerns about potential environmental pollution and harmful electromagnetic waves, and authorities need to take appropriate steps to deal with such worries, but it doesn’t make sense if civic groups resort to unconditional opposition even if the government has devised reasonable countermeasures to ease their concerns.
It is deplorable for outsiders — not local people directly involved — to vent their discontent and fuel anxiety in such a violent manner whenever they don’t like government policies.
A scientific test led by the government has found no harmful effects from Thaad batteries. It is totally ludicrous that our people blindly oppose the deployment of the missile shield in the face of a possible missile attack from North Korea.
The outside groups, consisting mostly of so-called “professional protesters,” must leave the spot immediately, as they are now even shunned by locals. Otherwise, the violent group will be ostracized by our society forever.
JoongAng Ilbo, Aug. 15, Page 26
고고도미사일방어(THAAD·사드) 체계 배치에 반대해 온 협의체에서 해당 지역주민으로 이뤄진 ‘사드 배치 철회 성주투쟁위원회’가 탈퇴한 것은 많은 것을 시사한다. 이번 결정은 6개 단체로 구성된 협의체 중 나머지 5개가 주민들의 뜻과 달리 강경 일변도로 행동했기 때문이라고 한다.
반대 협의체는 얼마 전까지 사드 기지로 최종 결정된 성주 롯데스카이힐CC에 드나드는 차량을 멋대로 검문해 물의를 빚은 바 있었다. 정당한 공권력도 아닌 시민단체가 군 차량을 뒤진다는 건 법치주의 국가에서는 상상도 할 수 없는 일이다. 성주 주민들이 이처럼 비상식적 행동을 서슴지 않은 협의체에서 빠지기로 한 것은 이해되고도 남는다.
지금까지 안보를 위해 정부가 추진하는 주요 정책을 외부 세력이 끼어들어 훼방 놓은 경우가 없지 않았다. 근거 없는 괴담을 퍼트리며 현지 주민들을 선동하는 일이 다반사였다. 제주도 강정마을 해군기지 조성, 평택 미군기지 이전 때 그런 일이 벌어졌다. 기지 이전 등으로 인근 주민들이 환경 오염과 전자파 발생 등을 우려하는 것은 지극히 당연한 일이다. 당국으로서도 필요한 대책과 적절한 조치를 취해야 한다.
하지만 납득할 만한 대책이 마련됐음에도 무조건 반대하는 것은 국가 공동체의 일원으로서 있을 수 없는 일이다. 당사자도 아닌 외부 세력이 끼어들어 불만과 불안을 조장하는 것은 더 말할 나위도 없다.
논란이 된 사드의 유해성 여부는 이미 기준 수치에 훨씬 못 미치는 것으로 나타나 전혀 문제없는 것으로 확인됐다. 북한의 미사일이 언제 날아올지 모르는 지금의 절박한 상황에서 우리의 삶을 지켜줄 사드를 무조건 반대한다는 것은 어불성설이다. 이해당사자인 성주 주민들조차 외면하는 외부 세력은 당장 성주에서 자발적으로 떠나야 한다. 그렇지 않으면 우리 사회의 엄중한 심판을 피하지 못할 것이다.