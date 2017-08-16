Actor, director Joe Bologna dies at 82

LOS ANGELES - Joe Bologna, the actor, director and writer known for his role in the 1982 film comedy “My Favorite Year,” died Sunday. He was 82.Bologna died in the Los Angeles area after a three-year battle with pancreatic cancer, his manager Matt Sherman told The Associated Press.Born Dec. 30, 1934, Bologna was a native of Brooklyn, New York. After he graduated from Brown University with a degree in art history, Bologna served in the Marines.Bologna and Taylor married in 1965.Bologna was nominated for an Oscar in 1971 for best adapted screenplay for “Lovers and Other Strangers.” He won an Emmy in 1973.He had a string of television appearances and was a voice actor for the 2006 animated film “Ice Age: The Meltdown.” He also had a role in the 1999 Adam Sandler comedy “Big Daddy.”AP