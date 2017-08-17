It’s a baby boy for actress Hwang Jung-eum

Actress Hwang Jung-eum gave birth to a boy on Aug. 15, National Liberation Day.Hwang’s agency, C-JeS Entertainment announced on Tuesday that, “She gave birth to a boy at 8:30 p.m., and is now in stable condition surrounded with family and friends.”Hwang stated through her agency, “I thank my child for being born healthy, especially on such a celebratory day, and would like to thank all those who have given me their support.”Debuting as the lead singer of the girl group Sugar, Hwang left to pursue solo career in acting and rose to stardom in 2009 in the MBC drama “High Kick Through the Roof.”She married Lee Young-don, a professional golfer and businessman, in February last year after three months of dating.By Bae Seung-hoon