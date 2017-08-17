Ryu Jun-yeol dating ‘Reply 1998’ co-star Hyeri

Actor Ryu Jun-yeol, pictured left, star of the TV series “Reply 1988” and movie “A Taxi Driver,” confirmed Wednesday through his agency that he is dating singer Hyeri of Girl’s Day, pictured right.“Ryu Jun-yeol and Hyeri recently developed their close friendship into a romantic relationship,” C-JeS Entertainment said in statement.The company asked for the fans’ warm support toward the couple.The 31-year-old Ryu, who debuted in 2015 through the movie “Socialphobia,” appeared in tvN’s nostalgia-heavy TV drama “Reply 1988,” which ran from November 2015 to January 2016.His character, Jeong-hwan, was involved in a love triangle with the lead character Deok-sun, portrayed by his now girlfriend Hyeri.Hyeri entered show business in 2010 through the girl group Girl’s Day and has expanded her career into acting, most notably for her role in “Reply 1988.”Yonhap