중앙데일리

| URL 줄이기
plusminus | dictionary dictionary | 프린트 메일로보내기 내블로그에 저장
닫기

Hong Sang-soo’s latest to show at film fests

Aug 17,2017
Korean director Hong Sang-soo’s latest film “The Day After” has been invited to two international film festivals, Toronto and New York, set to open next month, its local distributor said Wednesday.

The 21st feature from Hong will be screened in the Masters’ section which introduces the latest from globally influential art-house filmmakers at the 42nd Toronto International Film Festival that opens on Sept. 7, Finecut said.

“The Day After” will also be shown in the Main Slate category of the 55th New York Film Festival set to open on Sept. 28, along with “On the Beach at Night Alone” which was released earlier this year.

Yonhap


| URL 줄이기
dictionary dictionary | 프린트 메일로보내기 내블로그에 저장