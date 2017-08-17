Woori Bank to develop a digital currency like bitcoin

Woori Bank will develop a digital currency built on blockchain technology within this year, the company said Wednesday.The bank fostered a partnership with two fintech startups - theloop and Dayli Intelligence - to create and manage the currency.“We will develop a digital currency based on blockchain technology and test usability by the end of this year,” a source at Woori Bank said.The move is in line with the bank’s strategy to create tech-driven financial services.In April, the company formed a new division devoted to big data, blockchain technology and artificial intelligence in crafting financial services.By Park Eun-jee