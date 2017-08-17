2017.8.16 Hotel events

To Aug. 31: Park Hyatt Seoul has introduced new options to the lineup of bingsoo (flavored shaved ice) it is offering this year: Cold-brew coffee for 37,000 won and peach bingsoo for 38,000 won ($33.46). They are available from 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. at The Lounge. The makgeolli, honey and mango bingsoo are still available.‘Cold-drip Coffee Bingsoo’ is made of cold-drip coffee and uses Yirgacheff coffee beans. The coffee is mixed with almond milk, then frozen and shaved into thin layers. Hand-made mascarpone cream cheese and sweetened almond and chocolate is served on top of the bingsoo.Peach bingsoo is made with milk-flavored ice, with a baked nectarine on top. Yogurt ice cream is put inside the nectarine. Even more yogurt and a slice of yellow peach is used as additional garnish for the bingsoo.Park Hyatt Seoul: (02) 2016-1100606 Teheran-ro, southern Seoulwww.seoul.park.hyatt.comTo Aug. 31: The “Summer City Getaway” package at Novotel Ambassador Seoul Gangnam is now available from 165,000 won excluding tax. A one-night stay in a standard room includes beach towel, complimentary access to the fitness center and swimming pool and a 20 percent discount offer at the hotel’s restaurants. The package with a stay in a superior room provides additional benefits including a breakfast buffet for two persons, a double-sized premium bingsoo or two glasses of healthy blended juice at the lobby lounge as well as access to the sauna.The “Summer Weekend Escape” package is designed for those looking for a weekend stay during a summer vacation. The one-and-a-half-night weekend package is available from 249,000 won, and includes a one-night stay in a standard room, breakfast buffet for two, a beach towel and an 8 p.m. checkout on Sunday to best enjoy your leisurely weekend escape. It also comes with complimentary access to the fitness center and swimming pool and a 20 percent discount at restaurants in the hotel.Novotel Ambassador Gangnam: (02) 567-1101130 Bongeunsa-ro, southern Seoulwww.novotel.ambatel.comTo Sept. 16: Sheraton Seoul D Cube City Hotel has unveiled a special room package and promotions to celebrate the hotel’s sixth anniversary.To commemorate, the “Happy Birthday Sheraton Package” offers a Club room and Club Lounge benefits and access to Sheraton Fitness, swimming pool and sauna at a fixed room price. The Sheraton signature wine, Andeluna 1300 Cabernet Sauvignon 2011, is offered as a gift to guests. For an additional cost, guests can also choose to stay in the Executive Suite, Honeymoon Suite, Hospitality Suite or the Presidential Suite. Reservations for the “Happy Birthday Sheraton Package” are available from Sept. 1 to 16 and guests can choose to stay between Sept. 1 to 30.Lobby Lounge.Bar on the 41st floor offers Moet & Chandon at a special price of 85,000 won per bottle. A set with a cheese plate is 98,000 won. Furthermore, Aequalis Spa is offering a special spa treatment that allows guests to choose their choice of a body massage, such as Thai massage, stone massage or deep tissue release. After, Dr. Bronner’s organic magic soap products are given as a token of appreciation. These promotions are available from Sept. 1 to 30.Sheraton Seoul D Cube City Hotel: (02) 2211-2100662 Gyeongin-ro, southwestern Seoulwww.sheratonseouldcubecity.co.krDec. 24 and 25: The Westin Chosun Seoul offers a fabulously festive Christmas-themed wedding package - Holy Moly! Magical Christmas Wedding. This exclusive wedding package is designed for two couples who plan on having over 350 guests at their wedding on Sunday, Dec. 24 or Monday, Dec. 25, 2017.The Holy Moly! Magical Christmas Wedding package at The Westin Chosun Seoul includes: a Holy Moly Magic Voucher - a two million won Shinsegae Gift Card; a Holy Moly Photo Table featuring Christmas cheer in every corner with twinkling Christmas decorations; and a complimentary Holy Moly Cocktail Reception for a glamorous Christmas party.Wedding guests at this exclusive wedding will feast on Christmas-themed culinary creations prepared with winter produce. The menu consists of Grilled Beef Tenderloin, Sweet Pumpkin Cappuccino Soup, Christmas Red Velvet Cake, Moet & Chandon Sherbet and more.The Westin Chosun Seoul: (02) 771-0500106 Sogong-ro, central Seoulwww.westinchosun.co.kr/seoul.action