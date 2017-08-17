Obsessive compulsiveness (국문)

While watching “A Taxi Driver,” I found myself surprised by the car chase scene in the latter part of the movie. I was sobbing as the movie carefully approached the Gwangju Democracy Movement through the eyes of two protagonists, a German journalist and a taxi driver, and suddenly, the movie seemed to become a Hollywood action flick.
It was a dramatic interpretation of the devotion and contribution of the many taxi drivers who helped at the time, but I suspected that it may have been a product of the obsession that big-budget summer movie should include some action.
It takes a certain courage to turn real-life events, especially historically important ones, into a movie. As the blacklist case of the Park Geun-hye administration shows, dealing with certain topics could be a threat to the creators.
Ironically, if successful, these productions can also be hugely influential.
Many of the most successful movies in Korean cinema history are directly and indirectly based on history and real-life events, such as “Roaring Current,” “Ode to My Father,” “Assassination” and “The Attorney.”
Original films like “Veteran,” “The Host” and “Train to Busan” touch on the corruption and injustice of real life.
Historical fiction and films based on true stories highlight events that have been nearly forgotten and remind younger generations of tragedies they did not experience. This summer’s “A Taxi Driver” and “The Battleship Island,” as well as “Silmido” and “Taegukgi,” the first two movies to draw 10 million viewers, are good examples. Previously, 10 million tickets was a number filmmakers could only dream to achieve. But lately, one or two successes are expected each year. In other words, the entire market is dependent on a few box office hits.
Of course, there are successful films that deal with real-life events and figures during the Japanese occupation without the blockbuster elements such as “Dongju: The Portrait of a Poet” and “Park Yeol.” Aside from the approach to the theme, it is noteworthy for the overall Korean film industry. While a handful of huge box office hits continue to be produced, medium successes, which make up the middle ground between blockbusters and small-time films, are rare.
As a result, investment is concentrated on major films, and market diversity is decreasing. While the absence of diversity won’t ruin the film market overnight, its impact would gradually undermine the strength of the market.
The audience already knows. It is meaningful and can be seen in the criticisms that “The Battleship Island” faced over its dominance of screens at local theaters.
‘택시 운전사’를 보러 영화관에 갔다가 당혹스러운 순간을 맛봤다. 후반부에 등장한 자동차 여러 대의 추격 장면 때문이다. 직전까지 독일인 기자와 택시 기사, 두 주인공을 통해 1980년 5월 광주에 조심스레 다가가는 영화를 보며 눈물 콧물을 고루 삼키던 터였는데 갑자기 영화 장르가 할리우드 액션물로 바뀐 것 같았다. 좋게 보자면 당시 여러 택시 기사의 헌신과 활약을 극적인 순간에 대입한 것이라 풀이할 수도 있겠지만 그보다는 강박증의 산물이 아닐까 하는 의구심이 떠올랐다. 여름 성수기 흥행을 겨냥한 상업영화의 볼거리로 이 정도 액션은 있어야 한다는 강박증 말이다.
역사적 사건을 포함해 실화를 영화화하는 것은 때론 담대한 용기가 필요한 도전이다. 최근의 블랙리스트 사건에서 보듯 특정 소재를 다루는 것만으로도 창작자에게 위협이 될 수 있는 현실에선 더욱 그렇다. 역설적으로 이런 도전이 성공하면 반향은 상상 이상이다. 역대 1000만 관객을 넘어선 한국영화 리스트에는 '명량''국제시장''암살''변호인'등 역사나 실화를 직간접으로 차용한 경우가 상당수를 차지한다. '베테랑''괴물''부산행'등 현실에서 벌어지는 권력의 부정과 부조리를 상기시키는 픽션까지 포함하면 ‘도둑들’이나 ‘해운대’처럼 장르적 오락성을 전면에 내건 1000만 영화가 예외로 보일 정도다.
역사나 실화를 다룬 영화의 흥행은 잊고 있던 사건에, 젊은 세대가 체감하지 못한 역사적 비극에 관심을 불러내는 사회적 파장이 크다. 올 여름 '택시운전사'나 '군함도'는 물론이고 국내 1000만 영화 1,2호였던 '실미도'와 '태극기 휘날리며'부터도 그랬다. 헌데 당시 1000만은 언제 또 실현될 지 장담할 수 없는 초유의 숫자였다. 요즘은 매년 한 두 편씩 안 나오면 서운하다. 달리 말해 초대박 흥행작에 대한 전체 시장의 의존이 일상이 된 셈이다.
물론 블록버스터를 지향하지 않고도 일제강점기의 실화와 실존인물을 다뤄 성공을 거둔 '동주'나 '박열' 같은 영화도 있다. 이는 소재에 대한 접근법을 떠나 전체 한국영화 시장에서도 주목할만한 일이다. 대박영화는 꾸준히 나오는 반면 시장의 허리 격인 중박영화는 제작 편수도, 흥행 성적도 크게 위축된 마당이라서다. 결과적으로 대박급 영화에만 투자와 제작이 반복적으로 집중되면 시장의 다양성은 줄어들 수 밖에 없다. 다양성의 실종이 영화시장을 하루 아침에 무너뜨리지는 않겠지만 그 파장이 서서히 나타난다는 게 오히려 무서운 점이다. 관객은 이미 안다. 앞서 '군함도'가 직면했던 비판 중 하나가 이른바 스크린 싹쓸이 문제라는 것은 여러모로 시사적이다.
