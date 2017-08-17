Fipronil fix (국문)
살충제 계란, 남의 나라 얘기가 아니었다니
Aug 17,2017
Korean consumers are dumbfounded by news that eggs sold in the local market might contain harmful pesticides. The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs said Tuesday that some eggs produced at a farm in Namyangju, Gyeonggi, contained excessive amounts of fipronil, an insecticide discovered in European eggs that led to a massive recall there. Another farm in Gyeonggi had eggs containing excessive amounts of bifenthrin, another insecticide.
The ministry began investigating local farms early this month after the egg scare in Europe broke out. It discovered the two farms after an inspection of 40 in the first two weeks. There are over 1,400 egg farms across the country that might come under the same inspection within the week. The egg scandal could grow bigger.
As is common in food safety issues, the government has demonstrated laxity in preventive action. Hen farmers tend to use a lot of pesticides during the summer. The ministry admitted that pesticides could seep into hens’ bodies if they are sprayed in congested chicken coops.
The authorities, though, did not conduct an investigation into pesticide use before the second half of 2016. Education on pesticides usually takes place in September and therefore has helped little to prevent habitual use on farms during the summer.
A ministry official recently told reporters that domestic poultry and eggs are safe. But that confidence was shaken within a few days. Moreover, the eggs found to contain fipronil earned a certification as safe from antibiotics, raising questions about the government’s certification system. Consumers now have to think twice about eating chicken.
The food and retail industries are worried about the toll on their businesses. Bakeries and confectioneries will be directly hit, and a halt in production will put supermarkets in a bind. Their stock could come under safety checks, and egg prices, which are still high from the bird flu outbreak in the spring that wiped out 36 percent of the egg-laying chicken population, will shoot up higher.
This case could shake public confidence in chicken farms. Experts blame poor conditions as the flash point for this crisis. The use of pesticides and drugs is inevitable in heavily compact environments.
Authorities should first examine all the eggs currently in production and distribution, and then in the long run come up with a fundamental solution to ensure better environments on farms.
JoongAng Ilbo, Aug. 16, Page 30
소비자들은 망연자실하다고밖에 달리 할 말이 없다. 살충제 계란 공포는 유럽 얘기가 아니었다. 바로 우리 식탁을 위협하고 있었다. 지난달부터 유럽을 충격에 빠뜨렸던 계란의 살충제 성분인 피프로닐이 우리나라 친환경 산란계 농장 계란에서 검출된 것이다. 또 다른 농가에선 비펜트린이라는 살충제 성분이 기준치를 초과한 계란을 생산했다. 유럽발 살충제 계란 논란이 일자 농식품부가 지난 1일부터 전국 산란계 농가를 대상으로 일제 조사를 하던 중 발견한 것이다. 조사 시작 후 2주 동안 검사를 마친 농가는 전체 농가 1400여 곳 중 40곳에 불과하다. 농식품부는 모든 산란계의 계란 출하를 금지하고 느리게 진행되던 일제 조사를 사흘 안에 끝내겠다고 발표했다. 살충제 계란은 더 나올 가능성도 있다.
이 과정에서 정부는 또 한 번 미덥지 않은 모습을 노출했다. 7~8월은 닭 진드기가 극성을 부려 살충제를 많이 사용한다는 건 공공연한 비밀이었다. 농식품부도 “우리나라 산란계는 철제 우리 안에 가둬놓고 밀집사육을 하는 터라 우리 안으로 뿌린 살충제 성분이 닭 체내로 흡수되면서 계란에서도 검출된 것”으로 보고 있다. 이처럼 사육환경이 살충제 오염에 취약했지만 2016년 상반기까지 계란에 대한 농약 검사를 실시하지 않았다. 농가 대상 살충제 교육도 보통 9월에 실시하는 경우가 많아 경각심도 없었던 것으로 나타났다.
류영진 식품의약품안전처장은 10일 기자간담회에서 “국내산 달걀과 닭고기는 살충제 성분이 검출되지 않았으니 안심해도 된다”고 호언장담했다. 장담은 나흘을 못 넘겼다. 그동안 유통된 계란도 살충제 성분으로부터 안전했다고 자신할 수 없는 지경이다. 또 이번 살충제 계란 농가는 농식품부로부터 ‘무항생제 축산물인증’을 받은 곳으로 드러나며 정부의 인증제도 관리에 대한 불신도 키우고 있다. 여기에 닭고기는 먹어도 되느냐는 불안감까지 소비자들 사이에 번지고 있다.
한편 식품 및 유통업계는 이번 사태의 후폭풍을 우려하고 있다. 계란이 필수 재료인 제과·제빵 업계는 계란 유통금지 조치에 긴장하고 있다. 계란은 신선식품이어서 보통 이삼일 치 재고만 두는 터라 절대 물량 부족으로 생산 중단 사태로 이어질 수 있다는 걱정이다. 또 이미 보유한 재고에 대해서도 안전성 검사를 해야 할 형편이다. 가격폭등은 피해 가기 어려울 것으로 보인다. 올 초 AI 창궐로 산란계의 36%가 살처분되며 계란 부족과 가격 급등을 겪은 데 이어 미처 가격이 회복되기도 전에 다시 악재가 터졌기 때문이다.
이번 사태로 ‘국민 먹거리’에 등극한 닭고기와 완전식품이라는 달걀에 대한 신화가 흔들리게 됐다. 전문가들은 우리나라의 열악한 닭 사육환경으로 인해 언젠가 터져나올 수밖에 없는 파동이었다고 지적한다. 마리당 A4용지 한 장 크기의 밀집사육 방식이 닭의 스트레스를 높이고, 면역력을 떨어뜨리며, 진드기 등 해충 발생을 촉진하는 환경을 만들기 때문에 약품 사용은 불가피하다는 것이다. 우선 당장은 살충제 계란이 유통되지 않도록 막는 게 급선무지만, 건강한 국민 식생활을 위해서는 이제부터라도 동물 사육환경 개선, 생산농가 및 유통과정 관리 등 근본적인 대책을 강구해야 한다.