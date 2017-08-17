A mixed report card (국문)

Today marks President Moon Jae-in’s 100th day in office. During that period, Moon successfully settled an unprecedented national crisis — President Park Geun-hye’s impeachment and removal — and embarked on rooting out bad practices of the past, closely communicating with the public and pushing a peace initiative for the Korean Peninsula. His performance deserves praise considering his administration had to come into office without any transition period.
What attracts our attention is his ability to communicate with the people. He met with relatives of the victims of the Gwangju Democracy Movement and toxic humidifier sterilizers as well as survivors of the Japanese Army’s sexual enslavement during World War II to console their broken hearts. His full-fledged drive to end deep-rooted corruption among powerful agencies, including the National Intelligence Service and the criminal justice system, are also worth complimenting. Such efforts have contributed to his amazing approval rating, which is hovering at 80 percent.
Nevertheless, Moon is under criticism for pushing an economic agenda — which includes upgrading underprivileged non-salaried workers to the permanent payroll and raising the minimum wage — so fast that the foundations of our economy are being shaken. In fact, he had to backpedal on his promise to lower mobile phone bills. The government’s abrupt scrapping of nuclear power plants — including two under construction — is also under fire.
If a government forces our society to change too fast, it hurts workers and ordinary citizens. Moon’s inclination to appoint high-ranking officials primarily based on their ideological homogeneity also dents the public’s trust in him.
A crisis over North Korea’s nuclear and missile threats is testing Moon’s ability to safeguard our security. South Korea faces a major crisis due to the verbal threats between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and U.S. President Donald Trump. Moon has not come up with realistic countermeasures. His zigzagging on the deployment of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense anti-missile system is also chipping away at his approval ratings.
Moon’s report card shows mixed results. He must demonstrate an ability to talk with his opponents. With his ruling party commanding only 120 seats in the National Assembly, he cannot put into action his bold 100 national tasks. He must respect the opposition if he really wants to be remembered as a successful president.
JoongAng Ilbo, Aug. 17, Page 30
소통정치와 적폐 청산 돋보여
코드인사·졸속정책은 문제점
진정성 있는 협치로 돌파해야
문재인 대통령이 17일 취임 100일을 맞았다. 문 대통령은 전임 대통령의 탄핵과 장기간 국가 리더십 공백이란 초유의 헌정 위기 속에서 집권했다. 이후 석 달 열흘 동안 문 대통령은 안으로는 소통정치와 적폐 청산, 밖으론 5강 외교와 한반도 평화구상을 쉼 없이 밀어붙인 끝에 국정을 비교적 조기에 안착시켰다. 인수위도 없이 당선 당일 집무를 개시한 대통령으로서 이 정도 성과를 끌어낸 건 긍정적 평가를 내릴 만하다.
특히 돋보이는 것은 소통에의 노력이다. 문 대통령은 5·18광주민주화운동과 가습기 살균제 피해자, 위안부 할머니를 직접 만나 보듬어 주고 세월호 기간제 교사들의 순직을 인정하는 등 소탈한 행보로 민심을 끌어안았다. 권력기관들의 적폐를 강도 높게 청산하고 있는 점도 긍정적이다. 불법 사찰과 권력 줄 대기 의혹이 드러난 국가정보원·검찰, 방산 비리와 공관병 갑질로 얼룩진 군에 잇따라 메스를 들이댔다. 이런 노력들이 국민의 호응과 단합을 끌어내 나라의 권위가 회복되고, 탄핵을 둘러싼 혼란도 진정되는 양상이다. 집권 100일이 경과했음에도 국정 지지율이 80%를 넘나드는 이유일 것이다.
그러나 100일간 드러낸 문제점도 만만치 않다. 비정규직의 정규직 전환, 최저임금 인상, 근로시간 단축 등 경제의 근간을 뒤흔드는 정책을 군사작전처럼 밀어붙였다는 지적이 끊이지 않는다. 과도하게 시장에 개입한 통신료 인하 시도, '강남과의 전쟁'을 재연시킨 8·2 부동산대책도 마찬가지다. 신고리 5, 6호기 건설 중단 등 탈원전정책 역시 예비전력이나 대체에너지 수급에 대해 납득할 만한 설명 없이 졸속으로 추진한다는 비판이 이어지고 있다. 기업이나 사회가 미처 준비되지 않았는데 정부가 무리하게 변화를 강요하면 가장 큰 피해는 노동자나 실수요자에게 돌아간다는 걸 명심해야 한다. 차관급 이상 고위 공직자(후보) 4명의 낙마에서 드러난 '코드 인사' 본능도 문 대통령에 대한 신뢰를 떨어뜨린 사례다.
무엇보다 악화일로의 안보 위기는 문 대통령의 역량을 시험대에 올려놨다. 북한은 미국 본토까지 날아가는 대륙간탄도미사일(ICBM)을 잇따라 쏘아대고 미국은 '화염과 분노' '전쟁 불사'로 맞받아쳐 한반도가 6·25전쟁 이래 가장 큰 위기에 처했다. 그러나 문 대통령은 북·미 모두에 외면당한 '운전석론'을 외친 것 외에는 이렇다 할 카드를 내놓지 못해 '코리아 패싱' 우려를 샀다. 사드 배치를 놓고 갈팡질팡하는 모습을 보인 것도 후한 점수를 받기 어렵다.
전체적으로 문 대통령의 100일 성적표는 '총론 합격, 각론 미흡'으로 매겨질 듯하다. 앞으로가 더 문제다. 문 대통령은 야당과의 소통에 힘써야 한다. 문 대통령은 국민적 지지는 높지만 야권에선 “협치가 부족하다”는 비판이 터져 나오고 있다. 의석 120석의 여당만으로는 ‘100대 국정과제’의 절반조차 실현할 수 없는 구도다. 문 대통령은 진심으로 야당을 존중하고 타협하는 노력을 기울여야 한다.