Twice’s Dahyun resting after hurting ankle

Dahyun of K-pop girl group Twice has injured her left ankle and will skip some of the team’s publicity events, its agency said Thursday.“Dahyun sprained her ankle last week and is recovering after receiving treatment. She will miss out on some events given her priority of recovering her health,” JYP Entertainment said.The singer was absent from the group’s trip to Vietnam to film an episode for a variety show on cable channel JTBC.Starting with its debut song “Ooh-Ahh,” Twice has had five consecutive No. 1 tracks - the others being “Cheer Up,” “TT,” “Knock Knock” and its most recent hit track “Signal” - at home. Yonhap