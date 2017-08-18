Tiffany, SM Entertainment in contract talks

SM Entertainment released a statement on Thursday revealing that they were “currently holding discussions with Tiffany on broad number of subjects,” regarding her possible separation from Girls’ Generation.Shortly after their ten year anniversary, all of the member of Girls’ Generation reached the end of the contracts with the company.Prior to Thursday, SM Entertainment had said that “most members” had renewed their contracts with SM, but not all.However, reports on Thursday claimed that Tiffany, one of the group’s main vocalists, planned to go to the U.S. to study.Whether or not other members of the group are currently in discussion with the agency regarding their contracts is unknown.Since debuting in 2007 with their first live album “Into the New World“ they have been considered the definitive K-pop girl group, and have actively performed and recorded music throughout that time.There are no comparable competitors left among girl groups who debuted around the same time as Girls’ Generation, as other major names such as Wonder Girls, KARA, 4Minute, and Sistar have separated or split in recent years.By Bae Seung-hoon