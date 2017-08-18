Park Min-young is ready to laugh on set and screen: The ‘Queen for Seven Days’ star is ready for a break after serious role

[CULTUREDEPOT]

The hot and humid summer weather was especially challenging for actor Park Min-young while she filmed period drama “Queen for Seven Days.” She was in layers and layers of hanbok, traditional Korean garments, even on days that a heat wave warning was issued. Filming outside, fighting the sweat falling down her back, made it difficult for her to eat.Although filming was tough, she kept her calm and tried to see the bright side of her situation.“I never realized that the humidity in Korea is so high,” said Park in an interview with Ilgan Sports, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily. On top of that, she said the emotional tension was high in many scenes, which made it even tougher for her to work.“It wasn’t easy work, but that all contributed in making me more satisfied with the result and adding one more meaningful work to my career.”Everybody said at the after party that we should never meet again on the set of a period drama. I said it too but maybe that is a promise I won’t be able to keep, so I won’t say anything (laughs). But not right away that is for sure.After I decided to do it, I expected that the work would be stressful. The drama was already set to have a tragic end, and that was the first time for me to work on a drama set to have such strong emotions. I had to show the conflicts of emotions inside my character’s heart. I felt like I was hitting rock bottom thousands of times. That comes to me as a challenge.I don’t think about other things once filming starts. I only think about the scene I am doing and the character I am playing. Then the emotions my character feels come to me.I usually don’t cry much in everyday life. I think I shed tears in the drama the same amount that anyone else would over the course of three years.So now I want to do a character that gives me three-years worth of laughs, and that makes me roll around from cracking up.I like acting shamelessly. So I do like comedy. I tried to add many improvised lines during filming.No. I prefer to play down-to-earth roles to playing pretty characters. I think playing a role that [many may call] stupid can be interesting. Something like a character that loves speaking English but who doesn’t speak it correctly could be fun. I want to make people laugh. I feel accomplished when I make people laugh.I go for those that I can read smoothly. If it takes time for me to turn pages, that means it is not fun. Then I think about the character I am set to play. I never choose work thinking what image I will get to have. I care more if the script itself is fun.I think I am going to take a rest from [filming.] I have lots to do even when I am not filming. Of course, I am not looking at period dramas (laughs).BY PARK JUNG-SUN [summerlee@joongang.co.kr]배우 박민영(31)이 올여름 큰 산을 넘었다. 연일 폭염주의보가 내린 여름, 몇 겹의 한복을 갖춰 입고 매 회 펑펑 눈물을 흘렸다. 5년 전 MBC '닥터 진'을 찍고 난 후 "너무 힘들어 다시는 사극을 하지 않겠다"고 했지만 결국 고생을 자처했다. 그만큼 KBS 2TV 수목극 '7일의 왕비'는 박민영에게 둘도 없이 매력적인 작품이었다.고생길은 예상한 그대로였다. 더위를 먹고 스트레스를 받아 마지막 장면을 찍을 때까지 며칠간 물만 마셨다. 하루에 한 시간 남짓 자며 대본을 외우고 연구했다. 시청률이 높지 않아 사기가 떨어질 수 있었지만, 마지막까지 대본을 손에서 놓지 않았다."우리나라가 이렇게 습도가 높은지 처음 알았다. 유난히 더워서 각오를 단단히 했는데도 덥더라. 감정의 텐션이 굉장히 높은 장면들이 많은 드라마여서 쉬운 도전은 아니있다. 좋은 사람들의 도움으로 만족도가 큰 작품으로 남았다. 연기적으로는 의미 있는 작품이 된 것 같아 행복하다.""종영 기념 파티에서도 다들 '다신 사극으로 만나지 맙시다'라고 외치더라. 나도 다신 만나지 말자고 했다. 하지만 또 내가 지키지 못할 약속일 것 같아서 단언은 안 하겠다.(웃음) 물론 당분간은 정말 사극에 안 나올 거다. 막바지엔 더위를 먹어서 밥을 아예 못 먹었다. 다행히도 얼굴살이 빠져 화면엔 잘 나왔다.(웃음)""어렸을 때부터 특징이 촬영에 들어가면 아예 다른 생각을 안 한다는 것이다. 오로지 이 장면과 이 캐릭터를 생각한다. 평소엔 눈물도 없다. 감정이 극한으로 치달을 때 다른 생각을 하면 오히려 건조해진다. 신채경만 생각해야 감정이 올라왔다. 모든 신을 그렇게 찍었다.""이제 밝은 역할을 하고 싶다. 평생은 무리지만, 3년 치 흘릴 눈물은 다 흘린 것 같다. 이제 3년 치 웃을 거 다 웃는 작품을 하고 싶다. 바닥에서 막 굴러다닐 수 있는 그런 연기. 예쁜 코미디가 아니더라도 밝은 작품을 하고 싶다. 난 아직 로맨틱 코미디도 찍어 본 적 없다. 하고 싶은 장르와 역할이 많아졌다.""뻔뻔한 연기를 좋아한다. 코미디에 욕심이 있다. '7일의 왕비' 찍으면서도 애드리브를 하나 넣으려고 애썼다. 물론 편집됐지만, 사실 MBC '거침없이 하이킥'도 했다. 진중한 역할을 많이 하다 보니 과거에 내가 코미디를 했다는 걸 다들 잊으시더라. 다시 해야 할 때가 온 것 같다.""없다. KBS 2TV '힐러'를 찍을 때는 예쁘지 않아서 안 되겠다는 이야기까지 들었다. 예쁘게 세팅된 연기보다는 그렇게 내려놓을 수 있는 연기를 하고 싶다. 멍청하다는 이미지도 웃길 것 같다. 영어를 좋아하는 캐릭터인데 영어를 다 틀리는 캐릭터가 웃기겠다.(웃음) 평소에 개그 욕심이 많다. 웃기고 나면 뿌듯하다.""잘 읽히는 것. 페이지가 잘 안 넘어가면 재미가 없는 거다. 한 번에 읽을 수 있는 흡인력이 중요하다. 그다음 내 캐릭터에 대해 생각한다. 작품의 재미를 더 많이 보는 편이다. 상대 배우를 보고 작품을 고른 적은 없다. 이미지는 생각한 적 없다.""쉴 것 같다. 작품을 하지 않아도 하는 일이 엄청 많다.(웃음) 지금 보고 있는 작품들은 다 내년 상반기 것들이다. 물론 사극은 배제해서 보고 있다.(웃음)"박정선 기자