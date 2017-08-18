Kakao to consolidate its gaming business

Kakao, the operator of Korea’s most popular messaging app, said Thursday that it would merge its gaming business unit into Kakao Games, a game publisher under its arm, in an effort to boost competitiveness.“It was a strategic decision to strengthen the gaming business unit,” Rim Ji-hoon, CEO of Kakao, said in a press release.The gaming unit under Kakao has so far carried out the game publishing and intellectual property affairs of Kakao Friends, characters based on its KakaoTalk emoticons. Kakao also said it would merge Kakao Games Holding, which holds a 41.8 percent stake in Kakao Games.Kakao Games changed its name last year in effort to strengthen its role in the global gaming industry by launching games on different platforms, including smartphones, computers and virtual reality devices.Kakao Games is also pushing to list on the Korean stock market.Yonhap