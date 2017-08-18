Akihito’s pillar of fire (국문)

There was no repentance this year — again. On Aug. 15, the anniversary of the end of World War II, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe showed attended a memorial ceremony for the war dead at Budokan Hall and said, “The tragedy of war should never been repeated.”
He continued, “After the war, Japan has consistently taken steps as a country that abhors war and treasures peace, and has made efforts to promote peace and prosperity in the world.” But he did not mention any responsibility or remorse for the war. He did not say the words repeated by his predecessors, admitting that Japan caused its neighbors great damage and pain because of the war.
He also did not make a pledge not to wage war again, a pledge linked to the basic ideology of Japan’s pacifist constitution. In fact, Abe has never made that pledge in the five previous ceremonies he has attended since his inauguration in 2012.
The one person who was highlighted on the day, both domestically and internationally, was 84-year-old Akihito. The Japanese emperor is likely to abdicate as early as the end of next year, and he sought forgiveness from the victims, expressing his “deep remorse.” He was 12 years old at the time of Japan’s surrender.
The Japanese emperor said, “Reflecting on our past and bearing in mind the feelings of deep remorse, I earnestly hope that the ravages of war will never be repeated.” He continued, “I now pay my heartfelt tribute to all those who lost their lives in the war, both on the battlefields and elsewhere, and pray for world peace and for the continuing development of our country.”
Abe likes to talk about the future.
But the future is not created out of thin air. The future is in an extension of the past and the present. When the one who is responsible for a war that has resulted in unforgettable pain speaks of the future in terms of peace and prosperity without repenting for the crimes of the past, then the sincerity of such statements becomes questionable. Compare, for instance, the way in which German leaders have shown remorse and made apologies to the world whenever possible.
For Korea-Japan relations to develop, the two countries should share an understanding of the past and present. If Japan continues to neglect the matter, to ignore the echoes of its colonial rule and demand Korea move on, then establishing a healthy relationship cannot be expected.
JoongAng Ilbo, Aug. 16, Page 29
*The author is a Tokyo correspondent of the JoongAng Ilbo.
YOO SEOL-YOUNG
올해도 반성은 없었다. 일본 종전기념일(패전일)인 15일 일본 정부를 대표한 아베 신조(安倍晋三) 일본 총리에게서 참회의 모습은 찾아볼 수 없었다.
아베 총리는 이날 도쿄 부도칸(武道館)에서 열린 ‘전국 전몰자 추도식’에 참석해 “전쟁의 참화를 두 번 다시 반복해선 안 된다”고 밝혔다. 그는 “전후 우리나라는 일관되게 전쟁을 증오하고 평화를 중요시하는 나라로서의 길을 걸어왔고 세계평화와 번영에 힘써왔다”고 말했다. 전쟁에 대한 책임이나 그에 대한 반성은 입에 올리지 않았다. 전쟁으로 인해 아시아 국가에 큰 손해와 고통을 안겼다는 과거 역대 총리들이 반복해온 말도 하지 않았다.
‘부전(不戰)의 맹세’라는 말도 없었다. ‘부전의 맹세’는 다시 전쟁을 하지 않겠다는 일본 평화헌법의 기본 이념과도 연결된다. 아베 총리는 2012년 말 취임한 이후 참석한 다섯 차례의 패전일 추도식에서 한 번도 이 맹세를 하지 않았다.
이날 일본 안팎의 주목을 받은 이는 아키히토(84) 일왕이었다. 이르면 내년 말 퇴위 가능성이 있는 그는 ‘깊은 반성’이라는 표현으로 피해자들을 향해 용서를 구했다. 패전 당시 12세였던 그는 퇴위를 앞두고 전쟁에 대한 사죄책임과 함께 ‘부전 결의’를 더욱 명확히 하고 있는 것이다. 일왕은 “과거를 돌이켜보며 깊은 반성과 함께 앞으로 전쟁의 참화가 재차 반복되지 않기를 바란다”면서 “전쟁터에 흩어져 전화에 쓰러진 사람들에 대해 마음으로부터 애도의 뜻을 표하고, 세계 평화와 우리나라가 한층 더 발전하길 기원한다”고 말했다. 총리는 반성하지 않고 일왕은 반성하는 풍경이 2015년 이후 3년째 계속되고 있는 것이다.
아베 총리는 입만 열면 ‘미래’를 이야기한다. 그러나 미래는 하늘에서 뚝 떨어진 것이 아니다. 과거와 현재의 연장선 위에 미래가 놓여 있다. 전쟁으로 잊을 수 없는 고통을 안긴 가해자가 과거에 대한 반성을 빼놓고 평화와 번영의 미래를 거론할 때 그 진정성은 의심받을 수밖에 없다. 독일의 지도자들이 기회 있을 때마다 전 세계를 향해 전쟁을 반성하고 사과하는 이유다.
한ㆍ일 양국 관계가 미래지향적으로 나아가려면 현재와 과거에 대한 인식 공유가 우선되어야 한다. 일본이 전쟁과 식민지배에 대한 반성 없는 자세를 계속하면서 한국에는 미래만을 요구한다면 건전한 관계 구축을 기대하기 어렵다.
윤설영 도쿄 특파원