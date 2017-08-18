A double-edged sword (국문)
미·중 무역전쟁 가능성에 철저히 대비해야
Aug 18,2017
U.S. President Donald Trump has gotten tough on China on the trade front. He signed an executive order instructing his trade office to investigate China’s potential theft of American technologies, innovations and intellectual properties. If the investigation takes place, actions could trigger Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 that would enable merciless unilateral trade retaliations outside the World Trade Organization rules.
Trump wants to draw stronger actions from Beijing to rein in Pyongyang’s weapons program. China supplies a lifeline to Pyongyang even as the reclusive state has turned bolder in its military provocations with threats against the U.S. territory of Guam. Trump is testing Beijing on whether it dares to continue condoning Pyongyang’s provocations even with its economic interests at stake. We have nothing to lose if Beijing yields to Washington’s pressure to contain Pyongyang.
But there is an economic toll. Trump is resorting to domestic rules instead of obliging with WTO regulations to reduce the U.S. trade deficit with China that reaches $300 billion a year. This goes against the postwar-established global trade order. Nevertheless, the United States is out to ignore international rules to protect its own interests. Trump has pulled the United States out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership and entered renegotiation over the long-established North American Free Trade Agreement (Nafta). It is also bracing for a head-on clash with the world’s second-largest economy.
The export-reliant Korean economy would be hard hit if multilateral trade order is wrecked. Washington has proposed to start negotiation to revise terms in the bilateral free trade pact with Seoul. Officials must prepare a solid case to challenge new demands from Washington. Korea’s exports to China could be affected in the process of Beijing retaliating against U.S. moves. The worst — a trade war between the world’s two biggest economies — may not happen. But we must not let our guards down.
JoongAng Ilbo, Aug. 17, Page 30
도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령이 경제분야에서 대 중국 선전포고를 날렸다. 14일(현지시간) 중국의 지식재산권 침해와 강제적인 기술 이전 요구 등 부당한 무역관행을 조사토록 하는 내용의 대통령 각서에 서명한 것이다. 결과에 따라 미국이 사실상 무제한의 보복을 할 수 있는 이른바 '수퍼 301조'를 발동할 가능성도 점쳐지고 있다.
트럼프의 강경책 배경으론 두 가지가 지적된다. 우선 북핵문제에 미온적인 중국을 압박하자는 의도다. 북한이 괌 공격을 천명하는 등 도발 수위를 높이고 있지만 중국은 원유 공급 등 북한의 생명줄 역할을 계속하고 있다. 트럼프의 조사 명령은 중국 경제의 성장이냐, 북한 정권 옹호냐를 선택하라는 메시지로 풀이될 수 있다. 이를 계기로 중국의 대북 압박이 크게 강화된다면 우리로선 나쁘지 않은 일이다.
하지만 경제적 비용이 걱정이다. 트럼프는 연간 3000억 달러에 이르는 대중 무역적자를 줄이기 위해 세계무역기구(WTO) 규정이 아닌 미 국내법을 들고 나왔다. 2차대전 이후 확립된 국제 무역규범과는 거리가 있다. 자국의 이해에 맞지 않으면 국제 규범과 상관 없이 상대방을 압박하는 미국의 자국 우선주의가 극명하게 드러난다. 미국은 이미 환태평양경제동반자협정(TPP)을 탈퇴하고 북미자유무역협정(NAFTA) 재협상에 나선 바 있다. 급기야 미국 다음으로 경제 규모가 큰 중국에 칼을 빼들었다.
이런 식으로 다자주의가 훼손되면 무역 의존도가 높은 한국이 가장 불리해진다. 더구나 한·미 자유무역협정(FTA) 재협상을 앞두고 있는 시점이다. 미국이 무리한 요구를 들고 나올 가능성에 대비해 대응 논리를 더욱 가다듬어야 한다. 중국이 미국의 조치에 반발하는 과정에서 한국의 대중 수출이 위축되고 한국 기업이 피해를 볼 가능성에도 대비해야 한다. 글로벌 1, 2위 경제 대국의 다툼이 파국으로 치닫지는 않겠지만 방심은 금물이다.