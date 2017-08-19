[앵커브리핑] '태극기에 다시 빛을 찾아줘야 할 때' (“Redefining the meaning of the national flag of Korea”)

뉴스룸의 앵커브리핑을 시작하겠습니다.This is today’s anchor briefing."태극기가 앞치마인가!"“Is Taegeukgi, the Korean national flag, an apron?”지난 탄핵정국 한 시민은 대통령의 변호사를 향해 외쳤습니다.This is what a citizen shouted to former President Park Geun-hye’s lawyer during the protests calling for her impeachment.대형 태극기를 온몸에 휘감은 채 식사를 하고 있었던 변호사.The lawyer was eating while he wore the Taegeukgiaround his body like a cape.탄핵심판이 열리는 헌법재판소 심판정에서도 같은 장면을 연출하려다 제지를 받은 그 변호사였습니다.This is the same lawyer who had wanted to stage a scene in front of thewhile thefor Park was taking place inside.*Constitutional Court: 헌법재판소*trial: 심판지난 겨울만큼 태극기가 흔했던 계절이 또 있었을까…There is no other time where theTaegeukgiwas seen more frequently than it was last winter.좌익으로부터 나라를 구하고 대통령을 지켜내자는 일부 단체들의 구호는 태극기와 함께. 성조기와 함께. 심지어는 이스라엘기와 함께 아스팔트 거리를 휘감았습니다.Extremist organizations came out to the streets and chanted that we should protect the president and save the country from leftists, while holding in their hands not only the Korean national flag, but also the American flag and even the national flag of Israel.아마도 그래서일까. 한두 해 전만 해도 대형 태극기 현수막으로 물결을 이뤘을 광화문 일대는 한산해 보였습니다.That might be why, that at the Gwanghwamun Square, which was decorated withlarge flags of Taegeukgia couple of years ago, feels empty nowadays.혹시 오해라도 받지 않을까. 저어되는 마음들 때문인지. 빛을 되찾은 광복절. 8월의 태극기는 조금씩 움츠러들고 있었습니다.This may be due to the fear that they might get judged for displaying a Taegeukgi, and it is rare to see aTaegeukginowadays even with thewas coming close.*Korean liberation day: 광복절돌이켜보면 지난 겨울…저희 JTBC 뉴스가 친박 단체 집회를 가능하면 태극기 집회라고 부르지 않으려 했던 것은 바로 이런 저어됨을 예감해서였는지도 모르겠습니다.Looking back to last winter, this may have been the reason why we, JTBC, did not call the pro-Park Geun-hye rally as “Taegeukgi rally.”그동안 우리에게 태극기란 무엇이었을까….What has been the meaning of Taegeukgi to us until now?누군가는 안중근 의사의 피 묻은 그 태극기를 떠올릴 것입니다. 또 4•19와 6월 항쟁. 거리로 나선 시민들은 모두 민주공화국을 상징하는 태극기를 손에 들었습니다.Some people might be reminded of the Taegeukgithat had the blood of An Jung-geun on it, or the Taegeukgithat citizens who were out on the streets at the April 19 democratization movement held in their hands.계엄군 총에 맞아 사망한 80년 5월의 광주시민들, 그들의 관에 덮인 것 역시 태극기였지요.There is also the Taegeukgithat was wrapped around theof those who were shot dead by the military regime in May 1980 in the city of Gwangju.*coffin: 관비극의 순간들 뿐만 아니라 축제의 현장에서도 태극기는 혹은 감동이었고, 혹은 발랄함이었습니다. 그것은 좌도 우도 아닌 우리가 지키려 했던 가치였습니다.We can see the Taegeukgi not only at tragic moments, but also in joyful moments, regardless of political values.내일은 광복절. 태극기에도 빛을 다시 찾아줄 때가 되었습니다.August 15 is Korea’s liberation day, and it is time tothe light of Taegeukgiagain.*reclaim: 다시 찾다, 복구하다태극기가 어느 한 쪽의 전유물이 아닌 것이 틀림없다면, 그래서 모두가 아무런 망설임 없이 태극기를 들 수 있다면, 설사 앞치마처럼 두른다 한들 고함쳐 말릴 일도 아닐 것입니다.If it is right thatTaegeukgidoes not exclusively belong to anyone, and anybody can hold Taegeukgiin their hands without hesitation, then no one would be yelling at a person who wore the Taegeukgias a cape.오늘의 앵커브리핑이었습니다.That is all for today’s anchor briefing.Broadcast on Aug. 14, 2017Translated for Aug. 19, 2017Translated and edited by Jeon So-hyun and BrolleyGenster.