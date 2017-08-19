‘환영한다. 당신들 때문에 주민들은 쫓겨나고 있다. 여행을 즐기시라.’ 스페인 바르셀로나 주택가에 내걸린 피켓의 내용이다. ‘우리는 잠을 잘 권리가 있다’는 문구도 쉽게 눈에 띈다. 바스크 문화 페스티벌이 열리는 산세바스티안에서는 오는 17일 반 관광 시위가 열릴 예정이다. 한 해 7560만 명이 찾는 스페인뿐 아니라 유럽의 관광 명소에서는 올여름 ‘관광 포비아(공포증)’가 퍼지고 있다. 지난달 이탈리아 베네치아에서 주민 2000여 명이 과도한 관광객 유입에 항의하며 행진 시위를 벌였다.거대 유람선이 들어오고 이들이 남긴 오염물질로 환경 훼손이 심각하다. 바르셀로나에 사는 한 한국인은 “길에서 술에 취해 돌아다니거나 남의 집 대문에 노상방뇨하는 것은 흔하고 지하철에서 고성 지르고 길 가는 사람과 시비를 붙는 관광객도 자주 본다”고 말했다. 숙박공유사이트 등을 통해 단기 임대에 나서는 집이 늘면서 집값은 천정부지로 치솟고 있다. 편안한 거주환경이 침해받자 “관광이 도시를 죽인다” “우리가 점령당하고 있다”는 불만이 터져 나오고 있다.한국은 사드 배치 이후 중국 관광객이 줄어든 것을 우려하는 실정이다. 하지만 중국 관광객이 밀려들던 제주에서는 부동산 가격 폭등 등으로 진작부터 대책 마련을 요구하는 목소리가 나왔다. ‘황금알을 낳는 거위’라는 관광이 지탄 대상이 된 근본 원인은 관광객이 아무리 늘어도 현지 서민들이 느끼는 삶의 질은 크게 나아지지 않는다는 점이다. 높은 실업률을 해결하지 못하는 유럽의 정치권이 평범한 사람들의 삶을 개선하는 역량을 발휘하지 못하는 한 관광 포비아는 줄지 않을 것 같다.김성탁 런던 특파원The moves to reject tourists and visitors are intensifying. A graffiti, “Tourists should die” was found on the window of a city tour bus in Barcelona. A youth group of a far-left political party in Spain shared videos of the members tearing ⓐof tour buses and rental bikes. Not only ⓑbut ⓒare feeling threatened.Once praised ⓓ, tourism has become a target of rejection as locals suffer damages and inconveniences. The population of Venice is 55,000, but the city is visited by 20 million tourists annually. ⓔ→ 관광객 거부 움직임은 격렬해지고 있다. 바르셀로나 시티투어버스의 유리창에 ‘관광객은 죽어라!’고 쓰인 낙서가 등장했다. 스페인 극좌정당의 청년조직은 관광버스와 렌털 자전거의 타이어를 찢고 다니며 영상으로 찍어 공개하기도 했다. 관광객뿐 아니라 현지에서 거주하는 외국인들이 안전에 위협을 느낄 지경이라고 한다.지역경제를 먹여 살리는 효자로 떠받들어지던 관광이 비토 대상이 된 것은 주민 피해와 불편 때문이다. 베네치아의 인구는 5만5000명인데, 한 해 관광객이 2000만 명에 달한다.ⓐ tires → the tires 특정한 타이어를 뜻하므로 정관사 the와 함께ⓑ the tourists → tourists 특정한 관광객이 아니므로 정관사 the 삭제ⓒ the foreign residents → foreign residents 특정한 외국인들이 아니므로 the 삭제ⓓ to support the local economy → as a means of supporting the local economy to 부정사는 ‘일회성, 미래’를 뜻하므로 ‘be praised’뒤에 ‘to~’가 오면 ‘~할 것으로 칭송되다’의 어색한 의미가 됨ⓔ Cruise ships make a port call, and they leave pollution that cause environmental damages → 생략 본 단락보다는 다음 단락과 관련이 있는 문장The moves to reject tourists and visitors are intensifying. “Tourists should die” was found scribbled on the window of a city tour bus in Barcelona. A youth group of a far-left political party in Spain shared videos of the members slashing ⓐof tour buses and rental bikes. Not only ⓑ, but ⓒare feeling threatened.Once praised ⓓ, tourism has become a target of rejection as locals suffer damages and inconveniences. The population of Venice is 55,000, but the city is visited by 20 million tourists annually. ⓔMunicipal authorities are seeking solutions. Dubrovnik, Croatia is restricting the number of cruise ship tourists that come into ⓐ. Barcelona is ⓒ. Rome is considering a plan to ban food consumption around fountains in the city center. The UN World Tourism Organization advises countries to ⓓthe tourists to experience not just the city center but also ⓔ→ 시 당국도 나름의 대책을 모색하고 있다. 크로아티아 두브로브니크는 유네스코 문화유산으로 등재된 구도심으로 쏟아져 들어오는 유람선 관광객 수를 제한하기 시작했다. 바르셀로나는 미등록 단기임대 숙소 단속에 나섰다. 로마는 도심 분수대에서 음식을 들지 못하게 하는 방안을 추진 중이다. 유엔 관광기구는 “도심이 아니라 외곽에서 체험을 하도록 관광객을 분산하라”고 권고했다.ⓐ the old town → the town old는 굳이 안 써도 되는 정보, 뒤에 유네스코 문화유산으로 등재된 곳이라는 내용이 결정적ⓑ registered as the Unesco Cultural Heritage → which is a registered Unesco Cultural Heritage site. 유네스코 문화유산으로 등재된 도심이어서 관광객들이 도심으로 들어가는 것을 제한하는 것이 아니라 진입을 제한하는 도심이 마침 유네스코 문화유산임, 지역이므로 Heritage 뒤에 Site를 붙여야 함, 여러 곳 중 하나이므로 the가 아닌 a와 함께ⓒ cracking down unlicensed short-term rentals → cracking down on unlicensed short-term rentals crack down은 원래 ‘깨서 무너뜨리다’의 물리적인 의미이므로 목적어로 ‘임대 (rental)’가 바로 올 수 없고 on을 함께 사용해야 함, 다른 예로 ‘설탕 섭취를 줄이다’도 ‘cut down on sugar’와 같이 on을 써야 함, on을 빼면 설탕 자체를 자른다는 어색한 표현이 됨ⓓ divert → encourage ‘divert 목적어 from 걱정거리’의 형태로 씀, divert는 무언가를 하게 하는 의미가 아니라 무언가로부터 벗어나게 해준다는 의미로 씀ⓔ the outskirt → other regions 문맥상 도시 외곽 이여야 할 필요는 없음Municipal authorities are seeking solutions. Dubrovnik, Croatia is restricting the number of cruise ship tourists that can come into ⓐ, ⓑ. Barcelona is ⓒ. Rome is considering a plan to ban food consumption around fountains in the city center. The UN World Tourism Organization advises countries to ⓓtourists to experience not just the city centers, but ⓔas well.