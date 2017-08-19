Lee Sung-kyung, Nam Joo-hyuk call it quits

On Friday, YG Entertainment stated that Lee Sung-kyung and Nam Joo-hyuk have officially broken up. The ex-couple had made appearances together in dramas such as tvN’s “Cheese in the Trap” and MBC’s “Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo.”Not only did they have common ground as affiliates of YG Entertainment, they were both models who moved into acting as well, albeit at different times.Lee debuted on television as MC in SBS Plus’ 2008 “Super Model S Diary,” and is currently filming the movie “Love Sling.”Nam began his acting career in tvN’s 2014 “The Idle Mermaid” and is now planning his appearance in film “Ansi City.”Their relationship developed after they worked together on “Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo,” and it was only last April that YG Entertainment acknowledged their status as a couple.Despite their breakup, it was reported that they did agree to stay on friendly terms.By Bae Seung-hoon