Sisters are doing it for themselves : All-female talk shows candidly broach topics on gender in Korea

The all-female panel of the MBC talk show “Video Star.” From left are actress Park So-hyun, comedians Kim Sook and Park Na-rae and singer Jun Hyo-seong. “Video Star” premiered last year as a spinoff of the channel’s popular talk show “Radio Star” and has since been welcomed by viewers for its frank discussions on gender. [MBC]

Left: The EBS show “Candid Men and Women” includes a panel of three men and three women who discuss gender from both sides. Right: “Hot Cider” on the cable channel OnStyle features six female celebrities who speak openly about their experiences as women. [EBS, ONSTYLE]

Korea’s talk show realm is still dominated by men. Flip through television channels, and one will find talk show after talk show with male actors and comedians bantering about politics and social mores. There are 26 entertainment programs featuring all-male hosts, compared to just four with all women. Even among the four, two are dedicated to giving beauty and makeover tips.But there are some shows breaking the mold and broaching topics not often seen on Korean television. “Video Star” on the broadcast network MBC and “Hot Cider” on the cable channel OnStyle feature all-female hosts candidly discussing their experiences of living as women in Korea. The show’s crew, from the producers and script writers to guest stars, are also entirely female.The programming reflects a growing interest in feminism and women’s issues, especially after the brutal murder of a woman at the hands of a self-proclaimed misogynist in a public bathroom in May 2016. The case galvanized the public and sparked outcry among young women across Korea.A few months later in July 2016, MBC launched “Video Star,” a spinoff of its popular talk show “Radio Star” but with an all-female cast that includes actress Park So-hyun, singer Jun Hyo-seong, and comedians Kim Sook and Park Na-rae. Nobody thought it would last long, but the program is now in its second year.With the all-female dynamic and discussions proving popular, OnStyle has followed this year with “Hot Cider.” The cable channel aired its first episode on Aug. 3 and kept true to its mission of female empowerment by starting the show with a discussion of why Korean television still lacks shows with female hosts.The panel of women, including Kim Sook, the comedian who also appears in “Video Star;” Park Hye-jin, the show’s announcer; Lee Young-jin, an actress; and Kim Ji-ye, a lawyer, candidly shared their frustrations with their respective industries and affirmed each other’s experiences. When the conversation turned to recent reports of sexual abuse in Korea’s film industry, including allegations of directors forcing actresses to film nude scenes against their will, Lee, the actress, responded, “I, too, had been forced to shoot a fully nude scene on the first day of a movie shoot.”The show has earned praise for giving women a space to freely talk about their experiences - and criticism for being simply a female version of existing talk shows like “Ssulzun” on JTBC and “Travel with Dr. Trivia” on tvN. But Moon Shin-ae, the producer of “Hot Cider,” said, “Unlike other shows that talk about political issues from the frame of progressive versus conservative, we plan to talk freely about diverse issues across society, politics and culture.”Another show, “Candid Men and Women” on the educational television network EBS, brings male and female hosts together, as the name implies, to parse through social mores surrounding gender, sometimes in questionable ways. In one episode, film director Bong Man-dae, parasite researcher Seo Min and cultural critic Jeong Young-jin, all men, tried on brassieres when the show was broaching the topic of women not wearing bras in public. The men also tried sitting on gynecological examination chairs. “I felt humiliated,” Seo said after the experience. Bong added that he felt “mortified and powerless.”“It’s been 14 years since EBS has aired a talk show about gender issues,” Kwon Kim Hyun-young, a feminist scholar, said. “Just the fact that the issues, once only discussed in newspaper columns and essays, are making an appearance on television along with other contemporary issues, is meaningful in itself.”Jung Duk-hyun, a cultural critic, said the latest run of gender-related shows is doing well because their formats are broaching controversial topics while providing entertainment value.“The reason female entertainment shows failed in the past was because all they did was take male-oriented formats and change the cast to women,” Jung said. “After ‘Ssulzun,’ issue-centered talk shows have come under the spotlight, and it’s a good thing that new formats are rising that use the strong points of all-female panels.”But in a patriarchal society like Korea’s, the shows haven’t been able to escape ravaging misogynistic criticism, with some leaving messages on the website of “Candid Men and Women” calling the show’s hosts “femi-Nazis” and “Megalian pigs.” Megalia is a radical feminist website that started in 2015.“There are so many things in Korean society that are unfair toward women, and so it was inevitable for us to put our primary focus on these issues,” said Kim Min-ji, the program’s producer. “Men are also victims of the patriarchy, and later, we’ll be talking about the hardships of being men in Korea, like the responsibility of being the primary breadwinner.”BY MIN KYUNG-WON [yoon.soyeon@joongang.co.kr]26 대 4. 현재 지상파·유료 채널 예능 중 진행자와 고정 패널이 모두 남성 혹은 여성인 프로그램 수다. 그마저도 4편 중 2편은 ‘겟잇뷰티’ ‘스타일 팔로우’ 같은 뷰티·메이크오버 프로그램이다. ‘여성예능은 안된다’는 세간의 인식을 반영하듯 여전히 예능은 ‘남성천하’인 것이다.그러나 최근 방송가에는 이같은 수적 열세에도 불구하고 남다른 목소리를 내는 여성예능들이 눈길을 끌고 있다. ‘비디오스타’ ‘뜨거운 사이다’가 대표적이다. 여기에 젠더 토크쇼 ‘까칠남녀’도 가세했다. 모두 지난해 ‘강남역 살인사건’ 이후 젊은 여성을 중심으로 확산된 ‘페미니즘적’ 문제의식을 반영한 프로들이다. ‘비디오스타’와 ‘뜨거운 사이다’는 PD·작가·출연진 등 제작진 전원이 여성인 점도 눈길을 끈다.지난 3일 시작한 온스타일 예능 ‘뜨거운 사이다’는 아예 첫 회 주제를 ‘여성 예능의 부재’로 정하고 정면돌파했다. ‘걸크러시’의 선두주자인 김숙을 필두로 박혜진 아나운서·영화배우 이영진·김지예 변호사 등 할 말은 하는 언니들이 총출동한다. 최근 영화계 성폭력 문제가 불거진 가운데 “나도 촬영 첫날 전라 노출을 강요받은 적이 있다”는 이영진의 고백은 새로운 이슈 토크쇼의 탄생에 대한 기대감을 높였다.이를 두고 여성판 ‘썰전’ ‘알쓸신잡’이라는 비교가 이어지자 문신애 PD는 “정치 이슈를 보수와 진보로 나눠 설전을 벌이는 것과 달리 사회·정치·문화 전반에 걸쳐 다양한 이슈에 대해 자유롭게 이야기를 나눌 것”이라고 말했다.가장 독한 행보를 보이고 있는 것은 EBS 젠더 토크쇼 ‘까칠남녀’다. 영화감독 봉만대·기생충학자 서민·시사평론가 정영진 등 남성 패널이 출연하긴 하지만 이 프로그램을 끌고 가는 것은 박미선·서유리 등 여성 패널이다. 브래지어가 이슈가 되면 여성은 노브라로, 남성은 브래지어를 착용하고 녹화에 임한다. 산부인과 진료실로 변신한 세트에서 강제 ‘쩍벌’ 자세를 취하게 된 남성 출연진은 “너무 수치스러웠다”(서민)거나 “굴욕당하고 지배당하는 느낌”(봉만대)이라고 고백한다. 지극히 보통 남자의 눈높이에서 직접 체험을 통해 공감대를 이끌어내는 것이다.여성학자 권김현영은 “‘삼색토크 여자’ 이후 EBS에서 14년 만에 만들어진 젠더 토크쇼”라며 “그간 칼럼과 논문 등에서 주로 얘기되던 내용이 TV로 옮겨와 동시대적 이슈들이 짤 등으로 소비되는 것 자체만으로도 큰 의미가 있다”고 환영했다.반대로 편안함을 무기로 내세운 경우도 있다. 지난해 7월 MBC에브리원에서 박소현·김숙·박나래·전효성을 내세운 ‘비디오스타’가 시작했을 때 이들의 롱런을 예상한 사람은 없었다. MBC ‘라디오스타’의 포맷을 그대로 따온 스핀오프로 과연 더 독하고 더 웃긴 토크쇼가 가능하겠냐는 의구심이 앞섰던 것이다.하지만 제작진은 “편안하게 친구들과 수다떨 듯 놀다 가면 된다”는 말로 오랜만에 카메라 앞에 선 출연자들을 안심시켰다. 그 결과 국내 첫 트랜스젠더 연예인으로 이혼한 하리수나 몸캠 유출로 홍역을 앓은 서하준 등 ‘비디오스타’에서만 볼 수 있는 충격고백이 이어지면서 새로운 화제성 강자로 떠올랐다. 이유정 PD는 “최대한 출연진 맞춤 환경을 만들어 한번 출연했던 분들이 다른 출연자에게 출연을 권하는 등 다단계같은 매력이 있다”고 자평했다.이같은 변화를 바라보는 시각은 긍정적이다. 정덕현 대중문화평론가는 “기존 여성 예능이 실패한 이유는 남성 중심의 포맷에서 출연진만 바뀌었기 때문”이라며 “‘썰전’ 이후 이슈 중심의 토크쇼가 주목받는 가운데 여성의 강점을 살릴 수 있는 새로운 형식의 등장은 바람직하다”고 분석했다.“신선하다” “유익하다”는 호평과 달리 ‘까칠남녀’ 프로그램 게시판에는 꼴통 페미니스트 지향이라며 비꼬는 “꼴페미(꼴통 페미니스트)”나 여성주의 사이트 메갈리아 이용자를 동물에 빗대 비하하는 “메퇘지” 등의 글도 여럿이다. 이에 김민지 PD는 “한국 사회에서 젠더 문제는 여성에게 불평등한 것들이 너무 많아 우선적으로 집중할 수밖에 없었다”며 “남성 역시 가부장제의 피해자인 만큼 향후 역차별이나 가장으로서 책임감 등 다양한 문제에 대해 다뤄볼 계획”이라고 밝혔다.민경원 기자