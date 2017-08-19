How Apple and Amazon Are Aiding Chinese Censors

Apple is removing apps that help people access censored news and information from its Chinese App Store. Over the weekend, Apple took a small step to help shore up the Great Firewall of China: It deleted more than 60 apps used to route around internet filters from its App Store in China.최근 애플은 외부 세계의 정보를 차단하는 중국의 ‘디지털 만리장성’을 더욱 튼튼하게 만들어 주는 조처를 했다. 베이징의 인터넷 방화벽을 뚫을 수 있는 60개 넘는 앱이 애플의 중국판 앱스토어에서 삭제된 것이다.The removed apps are virtual private networks, or VPNs, which are used to tunnel web traffic through another computer, often hosted in other countries. VPNs allow Chinese users to circumvent government censorship by essentially letting people use the internet as if they weren’t in China. The move came after the Chinese government began enforcing a cybersecurity law that prohibits the use of unregistered VPN apps, Apple CEO Tim Cook said on a call with investors Tuesday.삭제된 앱들은 다른 국가에 호스팅 된 컴퓨터를 통해 웹 트래픽 경로를 뚫어 주는 가상 사설망 ‘VPN’ 앱이었다. VPN을 쓰면 중국의 인터넷 이용자들도 해외에서 웹을 사용하는 것처럼 베이징 정부의 방화벽을 우회해 정보를 접할 수 있다. 애플의 ‘전향’에 대한 비판이 쏟아지자 이 회사 최고경영자(CEO) 팀 쿡은 “베이징이 미등록 VPN 앱 사용을 금지하는 사이버 보안법을 발효시킨 탓에 어쩔 수 없이 삭제에 나섰다”고 해명했다. 지난주 투자자들과의 대화 자리에서다.The government goes to extreme lengths to censor the internet in China. People living in China are blocked from social media sites, like Facebook or Twitter, as well as Google search and some foreign news websites, like the New York Times. When China’s prominent political prisoner and Nobel Peace Prize winning democracy activist, Liu Xiaobo, died in July, the Chinese government censorship machine went into high gear, blocking posts and messages about Liu from being shared across the web. In Freedom House’s 2016 rankings on digital rights, it called China “the year's worst abuser of internet freedom."물론 중국 정부의 인터넷 탄압은 대단하다. 중국에 거주하는 사람은 구글이나 뉴욕타임스 웹사이트는 물론 페이스북•트위터 같은 소셜네트워크서비스(SNS)조차 이용하지 못한다. 민주화운동을 하다 정치범이 돼 투옥된 노벨 평화상 수상자 류샤오보(劉曉波)가 지난달 숨지자 베이징은 그에 대한 기사나 메시지를 인터넷에서 공유하지 못하게 막았다. 프리덤하우스가 발표한 2016년 인터넷 자유지수에서 중국이 ‘최악의 국가’로 지목되는 불명예를 안은 이유다.Apple’s move to disable access to VPN services in its Chinese App Store signals the tech giant is complicit, at least at some level, in Chinese censorship. “We would obviously rather not remove the apps,” Cook said on Tuesday. “But … we follow the law wherever we do business.” Mainland China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan, together, make up Apple’s largest market after the United States.그러나 애플도 책임이 있다. 중국판 앱스토어에서 VPN 앱을 몽땅 삭제한 건 인터넷을 탄압하는 중국 정부와 공범이 됐다고 해도 할 말이 없을 만한 무자비한 조치다. 팀 쿡은 “중국이 우리에게 행동의 자유를 줬다면 당연히 앱 삭제를 하지 않았을 것”이라고 주장했다. “애플은 어디서 사업을 하든 법을 준수한다”는 사족과 함께다. 이해는 간다. 중국 본토와 홍콩•대만을 합한 중화권 시장은 애플에 미국 다음으로 큰 시장이니 말이다.Human rights advocates aren’t happy with Apple’s shrugged-shoulders approach. “Businesses have a responsibility to respect international human rights law, independent of a state’s own compliance with their human rights obligations,” Josh Franco of Amnesty International wrote in a blog post. “By withdrawing access to VPNs from its Chinese customers, Apple is betraying these responsibilities.”하지만 인권운동가들은 애플의 이런 입장을 기만적이라고 비판한다. 앰네스티의 조시 프랑코는 “기업은 특정 국가의 정치상황과 무관하게 국제인권법을 존중할 책무가 있다”고 말했다. 그는 “애플이 중국 이용자들로 하여금 VPN을 아예 쓸 수 없도록 앱을 삭제한 건 그런 책임을 외면한 것”이라고 비판했다.The people behind VPNs were, predictably, also critical of Apple’s decision. When Express VPN’s app was removed from the iOS store, the company tweeted that it was “dismayed” that “Apple sided with censorship.” Apple isn’t the only firm bending to Chinese censorship requests. On Tuesday, the Chinese firm that runs Amazon’s Web Services in the country told its customers that if they don’t stop using tools that can be used to circumvent the country’s censorship machine, their websites may be shut down, reported the New York Times.VPN 업체들도 애플의 조처를 비난했다. 익스프레스 VPN은 “중국의 인터넷 탄압에 가세한 애플에 실망했다”고 했다. 그런데 중국의 인터넷 탄압을 돕는 미국 기업은 애플만이 아니다. 중국에서 아마존의 웹서비스인 AWS 운용을 맡은 중국 기업은 AWS 고객사들에 “앞으로 중국의 검열망을 우회하는 기능을 이용하면 웹사이트를 폐쇄하겠다”는 경고장을 보냈다.Facebook has also reportedly developed software that could appease Chinese censors. The social network has created tools that would allow a third party to block posts from people’s news feeds in certain geographic areas. It’s part of a larger, ongoing effort to cajole China into letting Facebook to operate in the country.페이스북도 중국 검열 당국의 비위를 맞춰 줄 소프트웨어를 개발했다. 제3자가 특정 지역에서 페이스북에 올라오는 글을 삭제하거나 막는 기능이다. 페이스북의 중국 진출 인가를 받기 위해서일 것이다.Meanwhile, on Sunday, Russia—which, as Emily Parker has written in Future Tense, increasingly looks up to China as an internet censorship role model—passed a law prohibiting the use of VPNs to anonymously view sites censored by the government.이런 중국에 뒤질세라 러시아도 사이버 검열을 강화하고 있다. 러시아 정부의 방화벽을 피할 수 있는 VPN 앱의 사용을 금하는 법안을 최근 통과시킨 것이다. 중국을 인터넷 탄압의 바람직한 모델로 보고 벤치마킹에 열을 올리는 모습이다.But Apple’s compliance with Chinese censors is particularly curious, given the company’s very public 2016 battle with the FBI over protecting users’ information rights. Apple fought a court order compelling it to break the encryption on an iPhone in the course of a terrorist investigation. At the time, Apple was celebrated as a champion of civil liberties.필자는 애플이 중국의 압박에 순순히 무릎을 꿇은 데 대해 충격을 받았다. 이 회사는 개인정보 보호 문제를 놓고 지난해 미 연방수사국(FBI)과 거세게 싸운 바 있다. 당시 FBI는 캘리포니아주 샌버너디노에서 불특정 다수에게 총기를 난사해 14명을 숨지게 한 테러 용의자 사예드 파루크를 수사 중이었다. 이 과정에서 FBI는 파루크의 아이폰에 든 데이터를 얻기 위해 애플에 폰 잠금장치 암호를 푸는 걸 도와달라고 요청했다. 하지만 애플은 ‘이용자의 사생활 보호’를 이유로 거부했다.FBI와 미 법무부는 법원 명령서까지 발부받아 협조를 요구했지만 애플은 요지부동이었다. 결국 FBI는 자체 기술진을 동원해 폰 잠금장치를 풀어야 했다. 이 사건으로 애플은 시민들에게 ‘민권의 수호자’란 칭송을 들었다.But if Apple and Amazon are willing to bend to the will of governments that censor the internet, it’s fair to ask whether Apple’s fight with to protect the privacy of its users in the U.S. was primarily a public relations stunt. If Apple really cared about protecting the rights of its users, the company would probably not cower to the requests of Chinese censors.그랬던 애플이 중국 시민들의 알 권리를 막는 베이징 정부의 인터넷 탄압을 돕고 있으니 어안이 벙벙하다. 애플이 2년 전 ‘시민의 인권 보호’를 명분으로 미국 정부와 투쟁한 건 결국 기업 이미지를 높이려는 홍보용 쇼일 뿐이었느냐는 의문이 든다. 진정 사용자 권리 보호가 부동의 방침이었다며 중국 정부의 인터넷 탄압에 동조하지 말았어야 했다.Anyone concerned with the role American tech companies will play in future of protecting basic rights both in the U.S. and abroad should take a hint: These companies are ultimately out to make money. Making the world a better place will always come second.미국의 정보기술(IT) 기업들이 앞으로 국내외에서 인권을 지키려고 어떤 노력을 기울일지 궁금하다면, 이번 사건에서 교훈을 얻을 수 있다. 이들 기업이 노리는 건 결국 돈벌이다. “더 좋은 세상을 만들자”는 슬로건은 늘 부차적인 목표일 뿐이다.에이프릴 글레이저 온라인 미디어 평론가Aug. 2, 2017