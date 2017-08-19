Why Everything We Know About Salt May Be Wrong

The salt equation taught to doctors for more than 200 years is not hard to understand. The body relies on this essential mineral for a variety of functions, including blood pressure and the transmission of nerve impulses. Sodium levels in the blood must be carefully maintained. If you eat a lot of salt — sodium chloride — you will become thirsty and drink water, diluting your blood enough to maintain the proper concentration of sodium. Ultimately you will excrete much of the excess salt and water in urine.지난 200여 년 동안 의사들이 배운 소금의 역할은 간단합니다. 바로 신체는 소금으로 혈압을 유지하고 신경 신호를 전달하는 등의 다양한 용도로 사용하며, 또한 혈중 나트륨 농도를 유지하는 것이 우리 몸에 매우 중요하다는 것입니다. 이 때문에 우리가 소금(염화나트륨)을 과도하게 섭취할 경우 우리는 갈증을 느끼게 되고 물을 마시며, 혈중 나트륨 농도를 충분할 때까지 낮춥니다. 그리고 과다 섭취한 소금과 물을 소변으로 내보내게 됩니다.The theory is intuitive and simple. And it may be completely wrong. New studies of Russian cosmonauts, held in isolation to simulate space travel, show that eating more salt made them less thirsty but somehow hungrier. Subsequent experiments found that mice burned more calories when they got more salt, eating 25 percent more just to maintain their weight.이 설명은 매우 직관적이고 단순합니다. 하지만 이 설명이 완전히 틀렸다는 연구가 발표되었습니다. 우주여행을 대비한 격리 훈련 중인 러시아 우주인들을 대상으로 이루어진 이번 연구는 소금을 더 많이 먹을 때 우리는 물을 오히려 덜 먹게 되며, 허기를 더 느끼게 된다는 사실을 보였습니다. 쥐를 대상으로 한 후속 실험에서 소금을 더 먹은 쥐들은 에너지를 보충하기 위해 25%의 음식을 더 먹었습니다.The research, published recently in two dense papers in The Journal of Clinical Investigation, contradicts much of the conventional wisdom about how the body handles salt and suggests that high levels may play a role in weight loss.최근 임상연구저널(The Journal of Clinical Investigation)에 실린 두 편의 방대한 논문은 신체가 어떻게 소금을 대하는지에 대한 기존의 상식을 깨는 동시에 소금 섭취가 체중 감량에도 영향을 줄 지 모른다는 내용을 포함하고 있습니다.The findings have stunned kidney specialists. “This is just very novel and fascinating,” said Dr. Melanie Hoenig, an assistant professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School. “The work was meticulously done.” Dr. James R. Johnston, a professor at the University of Pittsburgh, marked each unexpected finding in the margins of the two papers. The studies were covered with scribbles by the time he was done. “Really cool,” he said, although he added that the findings need to be replicated.이번 연구는 신장 전문의들에게 특히 충격입니다. “정말 새롭고 신기한 연구입니다.” 하버드 의대의 멜라니 호에니그의 말입니다. “이 연구는 매우 세심하게 진행된 연구입니다.” 피츠버그 대학의 교수 제임스 R. 존스톤은 두 논문의 여백에 자신이 예상치 못했던 내용들을 표시했고 그가 논문을 다 읽었을 때에는 종이에는 온통 그가 쓴 내용들로 가득했습니다. “대단한 연구입니다.” 하지만 그는 이 실험이 재연되는지를 확인해야 한다고 말합니다.The new studies are the culmination of a decades-long quest by a determined scientist, Dr. Jens Titze, now a kidney specialist at Vanderbilt University Medical Center and the Interdisciplinary Center for Clinical Research in Erlangen, Germany. In 1991, as a medical student in Berlin, he took a class on human physiology in extreme environments. The professor who taught the course worked with the European space program and presented data from a simulated 28-day mission in which a crew lived in a small capsule.이번 연구는 한 집념 어린 과학자의 수십 년에 걸친 연구 결과입니다. 바로 지금은 반더빌트 의대와 독일 에를랑겐 학제간 임상연구소의 신장 전문의인 젠스 티체 박사입니다. 1991년, 베를린의 의대생이었던 그는 극한 환경에서의 인체 생리에 관한 수업을 들었습니다. 그를 가르친 이는 유럽 우주 계획과 공동 연구를 하고 있었고, 고립된 공간에서 28일 동안 지내는 우주인들에게서 얻은 데이터를 학생들에게 보여 주었습니다.The main goal was to learn how the crew members would get along. But the scientists also had collected the astronauts’ urine and other physiological markers. Dr. Titze noticed something puzzling in the crew members’ data: Their urine volumes went up and down in a seven-day cycle. That contradicted all he’d been taught in medical school: There should be no such temporal cycle.그 훈련의 목적은 물론 우주인들이 고립된 상황에서 서로 잘 지낼 수 있는지를 보는 것이었지만 과학자들은 또한 우주인의 소변을 통해 다른 생리적 특성을 조사했습니다. 티체 박사는 그들의 데이터에서 이해할 수 없는 사실을 발견했습니다. 바로 그들의 소변량이 7일을 주기로 오르락 내리락 한 것입니다. 이는 의대에서 배운 그의 상식과 배치되는 결과였습니다.In 1994, the Russian space program decided to do a 135-day simulation of life on the Mir space station. Dr. Titze arranged to go to Russia to study urine patterns among the crew members and how these were affected by salt in the diet. A striking finding emerged: a 28-day rhythm in the amount of sodium the cosmonauts’ bodies retained that was not linked to the amount of urine they produced. And the sodium rhythms were much more pronounced than the urine patterns.1994년 러시아 우주 프로그램이 우주정거장 미르를 위해 135일의 격리 훈련 계획을 결정하자 티체는 러시아에서 선원들의 소변 패턴과 소금의 관계를 연구하게 되었습니다. 이 연구에서도 놀라운 결과가 나타났습니다. 바로 우주인의 신체 나트륨량에 28일의 주기가 나타났고, 이 주기와 그들의 소변량과는 무관했던 것입니다. 또한 나트륨량의 주기는 소변량의 주기보다 더욱 뚜렷했습니다.The sodium levels should have been rising and falling with the volume of urine. Although the study wasn’t perfect — the crew members’ sodium intake was not precisely calibrated — Dr. Titze was convinced something other than fluid intake was influencing sodium stores in the crew’s bodies. The conclusion, he realized, “was heresy.”나트륨량은 소변량과 함께 증가하고 감소해야 했습니다. 비록 그 연구에서 우주인들의 소금 섭취량이 정확하게 측정되지 않은 문제는 있었지만, 티체 박사는 인체의 소금 저장과 수분 섭취 사이에 무언가 다른 사실이 존재한다고 확신하게 되었습니다. 그것은 지금까지 우리가 배운 소금과 수분 섭취 사이의 관계가 완전히 틀린 것이라는 사실입니다.In 2006, the Russian space program announced two more simulation studies, one lasting 105 days and the other 520 days. Dr. Titze saw a chance to figure out whether his anomalous findings were real. In the shorter simulation, the cosmonauts ate a diet containing 12 grams of salt daily, followed by nine grams daily, and then a low-salt diet of six grams daily, each for a 28-day period. In the longer mission, the cosmonauts also ate an additional cycle of 12 grams of salt daily.2006년 러시아 우주 프로그램은 새로운 105일과 520일 간의 두 건의 훈련을 발표했습니다. 티체 박사는 자신의 가설을 검증할 수 있는 기회를 가지게 되었습니다. 짧은 훈련에서 우주인들은 각각 28일 동안 하루 12그램, 9 그램, 6 그램의 소금을 섭취했습니다. 더 긴 훈련에서는 남은 날 동안 계속 12그램을 먹었습니다.Like most of us, the cosmonauts liked their salt. Oliver Knickel, 33, a German citizen participating in the program who is now an automotive engineer in Stuttgart, recalled that even the food that supplied 12 grams a day was not salty enough for him. When the salt level got down to six grams, he said, “It didn’t taste good.”우주인들 역시 다른 보통 사람들처럼 소금을 좋아했습니다. 이제 스투트가르트에서 자동차 정비를 하는 33세의 독일인 올리버 크니켈은 12그램이 든 음식들도 별로 맛있지 않았다고 기억합니다. 소금이 6그램으로 줄었을 때는 “맛이 없었죠”라고 말합니다.The real shocker came when Dr. Titze measured the amount of sodium excreted in the crew’s urine, the volume of their urine, and the amount of sodium in their blood. The mysterious patterns in urine volume persisted, but everything seemed to proceed according to the textbooks. When the crew ate more salt, they excreted more salt; the amount of sodium in their blood remained constant, and their urine volume increased. “But then we had a look at fluid intake, and were more than surprised,” he said. Instead of drinking more, the crew were drinking less in the long run when getting more salt. So where was the excreted water coming from?진짜 놀라운 결과는 티체 박사가 우주인의 소변 내 나트륨량과 소변량, 그리고 혈중 나트륨량을 측정 했을 때 나타났습니다. 소변량의 알 수 없는 주기는 계속 관찰되었습니다. 하지만 다른 값들은 교과서에 써 있는 것과 같았습니다. 우주인이 소금을 더 먹었을 때, 소변에는 더 많은 소금이 보였고, 소변량은 증가했지만, 혈중 나트륨은 일정했습니다. “하지만 우주인들의 수분 섭취량을 봤을 때, 우리는 모두 깜짝 놀랐습니다.” 그들은 소금을 더 많이 먹었을 때, 물을 더 먹기 보다는 오히려 물을 더 적게 먹었습니다. 그럼 그들의 소변은 도대체 어디서 온 것일까요?“There was only one way to explain this phenomenon,” Dr. Titze said. “The body most likely had generated or produced water when salt intake was high.” Another puzzle: The crew complained that they were always hungry on the high-salt diet. Dr. Titze assured them that they were getting exactly enough food to maintain their weights, and were eating the same amount on the lower-salt diets, when hunger did not seem to be problem.“이를 설명할 수 있는 방법은 한 가지 밖에 없습니다. 바로 소금이 많이 들어오면 신체가 스스로 물을 만들어 낸다는 것이죠.” 또 다른 사실은 우주인들은 소금이 많이 든 음식을 먹는 동안 계속 허기를 주장했다는 것입니다. 그러나 그들에게 주어진 음식의 양은 각자의 체중에 맞게 일정했습니다. 하지만 소금이 적게 든 음식을 먹었을 때는 우주인들은 허기를 주장하지 않았습니다.But urine tests suggested another explanation. The crew members were increasing production of glucocorticoid hormones, which influence both metabolism and immune function. To get further insight, Dr. Titze began a study of mice in the laboratory. Sure enough, the more salt he added to the animals’ diet, the less water they drank. And he saw why.소변 검사를 통해 또 다른 설명 한 가지가 밝혀졌습니다. 우주인들은 소금을 많이 먹을 때 신진대사와 면역을 강화하는 당질코르티코이드 호르몬을 더 많이 만들어냈습니다. 이 사실들을 확인하기 위해 티체 박사는 생쥐를 대상으로 실험을 시작했습니다. 생쥐 역시 소금을 더 먹었을 때 물을 더 적게 마셨습니다. 그리고 그는 그 이유를 알아냈습니다.The animals were getting water — but not by drinking it. The increased levels of glucocorticoid hormones broke down fat and muscle in their own bodies. This freed up water for the body to use. But that process requires energy, Dr. Titze also found, which is why the mice ate 25 percent more food on a high-salt diet. The hormones also may be a cause of the strange long-term fluctuations in urine volume.생쥐는 물을 얻었지만, 이를 위해 물을 마실 필요는 없었습니다. 바로 늘어난 당질코르티코이드 호르몬이 몸의 지방과 근육을 분해해 신체에 필요한 물을 스스로 만들어 낸 것입니다. 티체 박사는 이 과정이 에너지를 필요로 하며, 그 때문에 생쥐가 고염식을 먹을 때에는 25%의 음식을 더 먹는다는 것도 발견했습니다. 당질코르티코이드 호르몬은 또한 소변량의 신비한 주기에 영향을 주는 이유로 생각됩니다.Scientists knew that a starving body will burn its own fat and muscle for sustenance. But the realization that something similar happens on a salty diet has come as a revelation. People do what camels do, noted Dr. Mark Zeidel, a nephrologist at Harvard Medical School who wrote an editorial accompanying Dr. Titze’s studies. A camel traveling through the desert that has no water to drink gets water instead by breaking down the fat in its hump.과학자들은 굶주린 신체가 자신의 지방과 근육을 스스로 태운다는 것을 알고 있습니다. 하지만 고염식에서 같은 현상이 일어난다는 것은 완전히 새로운 발견입니다. 티체의 연구에 대한 논평을 쓴 하버드 의대의 신장병 학자인 마크 제이델은 낙타에게도 이런 현상이 관찰된다고 썼습니다. 낙타는 사막을 지나는 동안 등에 있는 혹의 지방을 분해해 물을 얻습니다.One of the many implications of this finding is that salt may be involved in weight loss. Generally, scientists have assumed that a high-salt diet encourages a greater intake of fluids, which increases weight. But if balancing a higher salt intake requires the body to break down tissue, it may also increase energy expenditure.이번 연구가 말해주는 여러 사실들 중 하나는 소금이 어쩌면 체중 감소에 영향을 미칠지 모른다는 사실입니다. 일반적으로 과학자들은 고염식이 수분 섭취를 늘이고, 이는 체중의 증가로 이어진다고 생각해왔습니다. 하지만 고염식은 세포를 분해하게 만들고 또한 에너지 소모를 늘입니다.Still, Dr. Titze said he would not advise eating a lot of salt to lose weight. If his results are correct, more salt will make you hungrier in the long run, so you would have to be sure you did not eat more food to make up for the extra calories burned. And, Dr. Titze said, high glucocorticoid levels are linked to such conditions as osteoporosis, muscle loss, Type 2 diabetes and other metabolic problems.그러나 티체 박사는 체중 감량을 위해 소금을 다량 섭취하는 것은 권하지 않는다고 말합니다. 그의 연구가 옳다면, 소금을 더 먹는 것은 장기적으로 허기를 유도하며 따라서 더 음식을 더 많이 먹지 않겠다고 확신이 들 때에만 가능하다는 것입니다. 티체 박사는 또한 당질코르티코이드 호르몬이 골다공증, 근육 감소, 제2 당뇨병, 그리고 다른 신진대사 문제와 관련이 있다고 말합니다But what about liquids? Everyone knows that salty foods make you thirsty. How could it be that a high-salt diet made the cosmonauts less thirsty? In reality, said Dr. Zeidel, people and animals get thirsty because salt-detecting neurons in the mouth stimulate an urge to drink. This kind of “thirst” may have nothing to do with the body’s actual need for water.그럼 갈증은 어떻게 된 걸까요? 짠 음식을 먹으면 목이 마르다는 사실은 누구나 알고 있습니다. 어떻게 고염식이 수분 섭취를 더 줄인다는 것일까요? 제이델은 사람이나 동물이 고염식에 물을 원하는 이유는 입 안의 신경이 짠 맛을 느꼈을 때 물을 원하게 만들기 때문이라고 말합니다. 이런 종류의 “갈증”은 신체의 실제 수분 요구량과는 무관하다는 것입니다.These findings have opened up an array of puzzling questions, experts said. “The work suggests that we really do not understand the effect of sodium chloride on the body,” said Dr. Hoenig. “These effects may be far more complex and far-reaching than the relatively simple laws that dictate movement of fluid, based on pressures and particles.”전문가들은 이번 발견이 다양한 질문들을 계속 떠올리게 만든다고 말합니다. “이번 발견은 염화 나트륨이 우리 몸에서 어떻게 작용하는지를 우리가 전혀 알지 못하고 있다는 사실을 보여줍니다.” 호에니그 박사의 말입니다. “어쩌면 압력과 입자의 움직임으로 설명할 수 있는 유체 역학보다 더 복잡하고 까다로운 작용이 있을 수 있습니다.”She and others have not abandoned their conviction that high-salt diets can raise blood pressure in some people. She and others have not abandoned their conviction that high-salt diets can raise blood pressure in some people. But now, Dr. Hoenig said, "I suspect that when it comes to the adverse effects of high sodium intake, we are right for all the wrong reasons."하지만 그녀는 고염식이 어떤 이들에게는 혈압을 올린다는 사실은 변하지 않을 것이라 말합니다. 단지, "왜 고염식이 나쁜지를 우리는 잘못된 이유들을 통해 알고 있었던 것이지요."