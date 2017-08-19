Contaminated eggs discovered at 4 more farms

Government officials destroy eggs containing excessive amounts of pesticides on a farm in Namyangju, Gyeonggi, on Wednesday. [YONHAP] 수요일 경기도 남양주시의 한 농장에서 방역당국이 살충제 성분이 검출된 계란을 폐기하고 있다. [연합]

Korea JoongAng DailyThursday, August 17, 2017Eggswithwere found at four more farms Wednesday, and the government promised to destroy all eggs produced at such farms.*contaminate: 오염시키다*pesticide: 살충제살충제로 오염된 계란이 추가로 4개 농장에서 발견됐고, 정부는 문제의 농장들이 생산한 계란을 전량 폐기하겠다고 수요일 약속했다.But it said it will allow farms that passto distribute eggs tothe market as soon as possible after majorsuspended egg sales nationwide Tuesday.*inspection: 검사, 점검, 조사*stabilize: 안정화시키다*retailer: 소매업자정부는 빠른 시일 내에 시장을 안정화시키기 위해 검사를 통과한 농장들에게는 계란 유통을 허용할 것이라고 밝혔다. 주요 소매업자들은 화요일 전국적으로 계란 판매를 중단했다.Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon said Wednesday that all eggs from contaminated farms will be destroyed by Friday and eggs from safe farms will be distributed. He said the crisis could be solved*in a couple of days: 이틀 이내로이낙연 국무총리는 오염된 농장에서 생산된 계란은 전량 금요일까지 폐기될 것이며 안전한 농장이 생산한 계란은 유통될 것이라고 수요일 말했다. 그는 계란 파동은 이틀 이내로 해결될 것이라고 말했다.“We plan on destroying all eggs, including fresh eggs and processed eggs containing fipronil even if they don’t exceed the safety standard as we believe they shouldn’t be consumed,” said Kim Young-rok, minister of agriculture, food and rural affairs, at a press briefing held at the Sejong Government Complex on Wednesday. “I apologize to the public for the concerns they have over the fipronil-contaminated eggs and promise the government will do its best to.”*settle the issue: 논란을 해결하다김영록 농림축산식품부 장관은 수요일 세종시 정부청사에서 열린 기자회견에서 “허용 기준치를 넘지 않았더라도 오염된 계란을 먹으면 안되기 때문에 갓 낳은 계란이든 가공한 계란이든 피프로닐이 검출된 계란은 모두 폐기할 계획이다”고 말했다. “살충제가 검출된 계란 파동으로 국민들에게 심려를 끼친 점에 대해 사과 드린다. 가능한 한 빠른 시일 내로 이 문제를 해결하도록 정부는 최선을 다하겠다.”The Ministry of Agriculture revealed Wednesday that some eggs produced at a Cheorwon, Gangwon-based farm, contained excessive amounts of fipronil, a type of pesticide notuse on*sanctioned for~ :~에 허가된*layer chicken: 산란계농림부는 강원도 철원의 한 농장에서 생산된 계란에서 산란계에는 사용해서는 안 되는 살충제인 피프로닐이 과도하게 검출됐다고 수요일 밝혔다.번역: 이무영 정치사회부장(lee.mooyoung@joongang.co.kr)