Pre-empting peace

If words are bombs and missiles, the war has already begun on the Korean Peninsula. U.S. President Donald Trump warned that North Korea would face “fire and fury” if it continued to threaten the United States with nuclear arms and missiles. He said the North would be met with consequences that “the world has never seen.”The North’s response is more frightful. Kim Rak-gyom, commander of North Korea’s Strategic Rocket Forces, said his country is carefully “considering the idea” of firing four Hwasong-12 intermediate ballistic missiles around the island of Guam, a U.S. territory where strategic assets are based. Kim still indicated that North Korea would not strike first.The problem is the bellicose mood in Washington. The arguments for a pre-emptive strike on North Korea’s nuclear and missile facilities have expanded and advanced to White House National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster’s argument for preventive war. Under such volatile circumstances, Trump made an insulting remark to the Korean people.In an interview with NBC on Aug. 1, Senator Lindsey Graham relayed what Trump had told him. “If there’s going to be a war to stop him [North Korean leader Kim Jong-un], it will be over there,” Graham said. “If thousands die, they’re going to die over there. They’re not going to die over here — and he’s told me that to my face.”Needless to say, “there” means the Korean Peninsula, and “here” means the United States. When a war breaks out, not just thousands, but hundreds of thousands, will die. If it is a nuclear war, millions will die. Taking the grim reality into account, Trump is a dangerous president who doesn’t understand the basic concept of war. It is true, as Trump said, that all sacrifices will take place “there.” From World War II to the mission in Afghanistan, all wars in which the United States has participated have been like that, save for Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941. Unless there is a terrorist attack like the one on Sept. 11, 2001, Americans believe that their homeland won’t suffer casualties.Still, how can a U.S. president say such a thing without hesitation? It is shameless for someone to openly say that he does not care if Korea is destroyed and that hundreds of thousands of Koreans might die in military action aimed at defending the U.S. mainland.The Economist recently published a hypothetical scenario of war on the Korean Peninsula. The United States and North Korea will use nuclear weapons, and the North will drop not only nuclear warheads but also chemical weapons and nerve gas on the South. Over 300,000 people in Seoul will instantly die and more killed by nuclear fallout. Kim Jong-un will die in a bunker with his military commanders in an explosion, and the North Korean regime will be destroyed.The scenario ends with a Trump tweet: “Nuke attack on Seoul by evil Kim was BAD! Had no choice but to nuke him back. But thanks to my actions, America is safe again!”Trump is the president of an ally, but he is unreliable. He complains that China’s president, Xi Jinping, does not pressure Pyongyang enough. Yet Trump will not impose economic sanctions on China that Xi cannot endure. Xi and Trump are no different. The latest UN resolution to sanction North Korea without an oil embargo from China is toothless.Those advocating a pre-emptive or preventive strike have the mistaken belief that they can take out the North’s nuclear and missile facilities without serious damage to the United States, South Korea and Japan. The North’s missiles are hidden in various locations in the mountainous areas. North Korea fired a Hwasong-14 intercontinental ballistic missile on July 28 from Mupyong-ri in Chagang Province, just 30 kilometers (20 miles) from the Chinese border. The United States and South Korea have an internal agreement that they will not attack areas within 50 kilometers of the Chinese border in times of war because they fear an escalation of war through China’s intervention.It is appropriate for South Korean President Moon Jae-in to emphasize in his phone call with Trump that the North Korea debacle should be resolved peacefully. But he must take an additional step. He must request that Trump exert maximum pressure on the North without making a pre-emptive or preventive strike on it.Since Kim Jong-un is the weaker one in this game, he cannot say that first. If the rhetorical war continues to escalate, we never know what disaster might happen. The United States must mobilize its mighty strategic assets like aircraft carrier battle groups, B-1B strategic bombers and F-22 fighters to pressure the North on sea and in the air.But the door to dialogue must be left open. Pressure and strategic assets should be used to prevent a war, not wage it.By Kim Young-hie, a senior columnist of the JoongAngIlbo.말이 폭탄이거나 미사일이라면, 한반도 전쟁은 이미 시작됐다. 도널드 트럼프는 북한이 핵•미사일로 미국을 위협하면 북한 정권은 화염을 뒤집어쓰고 종말을 맞을 것이라고 경고했다. 그는 10일엔 북한이 상상도 못 할 일이 일어날 것이라고 경고 수위를 높였다. 북한의 대응은 더 살벌하다. 전략군사령관 김락겸은 중장거리 탄도로켓 화성-12 4발로 괌을 포위 공격할 것을 “신중히 검토”하고 있다고 말했다. 선제타격은 주저한다는 암시다.문제는 워싱턴의 호전적인 분위기다. 북한 핵•미사일 시설에 대한 무성한 선제타격론이 급기야 허버트맥매스터 백악관 안보보좌관의 예방전쟁 불사론으로 확대•발전했다. 이런 분위기에서 트럼프가 한국인들을 모욕하는 망언을 했다. 7월 1일 미국 NBC 방송과의 인터뷰에서 상원의원 린지 그레이엄(공화당)은 트럼프가 자신에게 한 말을 이렇게 전했다. “북한이 ICBM으로 미국을 공격할 미사일 프로그램을 계속 추진한다면 북한과 전쟁이 일어날 것이다. 미사일 프로그램을 중단시키기 위한 전쟁이 일어난다면 그건 거기서(over there)서 일어날 것이다. 수천 명이 죽는다면 ‘여기’(over here)가 아니라 거기서 죽는다.”두말할 것도 없이 트럼프가 말하는 “거기”는 한반도이고 “여기”는 미국이다. 전쟁이 나면 수천 명이 아니라 수십만, 핵전쟁이면 수백만 명이 죽는다는 사실에 비추면, 트럼프는 전쟁에 대한 개념조차 없는 위험한 대통령이다. 모든 희생은 “거기”서만 일어난다는 트럼프의 말은 맞다. 2차 세계대전에서 아프간전쟁까지 미국이 치른 모든 전쟁이 그랬다. 9•11 테러 같은 불의의 사태가 아니면 미국은 다칠 일이 없다는 안도감이 미국인들의 잠재의식에 깊이 각인돼 있다.그래도 어찌 미국의 대통령이라는 사람이 대놓고 그런 말을 할 수 있단 말인가. 미국 본토 방어를 위해서라면 한국 땅이 전화에 휩싸이고 수십만 명의 한국인이 희생되는 것은 개의치 않는다는 발언을 하는 것은 몰상식하고 부도덕하고 야속하다.8월 5~11일자 이코노미스트지는 가상적인 한반도 전쟁 시나리오를 실었다. 미국과 북한이 핵무기를 쓰고, 북한은 단거리 미사일로 핵탄두뿐 아니라 화학무기와 신경가스를 남한에 살포한다. 서울 시민 30만 명이 당장 죽고 더 많은 사람이 방사능 낙진으로 서서히 죽는다. 김정은은 군 참모들과 함께 벙커에서 폭사하고 북한 정권은 궤멸한다.시나리오는 트럼프가 트위터에 올린 글로 끝난다. “악마/evil 김정은이 서울을 핵무기로 공격한 건 나쁘다. 나는 핵으로 반격할 수밖에 없었다. 그러나 내가 취한 행동 덕에 미국은 다시 무사하다!”트럼프는 믿을 수 없는 동맹국의 대통령이다. 그는 중국의 시진핑(習近平)이 북한을 충분히 압박하지 않는다고 불평만 하고 시진핑이 감내할 수 없는 경제적인 제재는 가하지 않는다. 말뿐인 것은 시진핑이나 트럼프나 거기서 거기다. 중국의 대북 원유공급 중단이 빠진 안보리의 북한 제재 결의안도 이빨 빠진 호랑이다.선제•예방 타격론자들은 미국•한국•일본이 큰 피해 보지 않고 북한의 핵•미사일 시설을 선제타격으로 제거할 수 있다고 착각한다. 북한의 미사일은 북한의 산악지대 여러 곳에 분산 은닉돼 있다. 7월 28일 화성-14를 발사한 곳도 북•중 국경에서 30㎞ 떨어진 자강도 무평리다. 한•미 연합군은 전시에 북중 접경에서 50㎞ 이내의 지역은 공격하지 않는다는 내규를 정해놓고 있다. 중국의 개입에 의한 확전을 우려해서다.문재인 대통령이 트럼프와의 전화 통화에서 북한 핵•미사일 문제는 평화적으로 해결해야 한다고 강조한 것은 타당하다. 한 발 더 나가야 한다. 트럼프로 하여금 북한에 최고의 압박을 가하면서도 선제•예방 공격은 하지 않는다고 말하라고 요청해야 한다.약자인 김정은은 그런 말을 먼저 못 한다. 말 폭탄이 계속 불꽃을 튀기면 어떤 재앙적인 일이 일어날지 모른다. 항공모함전단, B-1B 전략폭격기, F-22 전폭기 등 막강한 전략 자산을 총동원해 북한을 동•서해와 공중에서 옥죄면서도 대화의 문을 열어두어야 한다. 대북 압박과 전략 자산 전개는 전쟁 방지를 위한 것이지 전쟁을 위한 것이 아니어야 한다.김영희 중앙일보 대기자