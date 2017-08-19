Of chickens and eggs (국문)

“Which came first, the chicken or the egg” is a common refrain about the paradox of causality. Like a Mobius strip, the answer to the question returns to the question itself. It implies that the profound question of how life began has no sure answer. Philosophers have called it the causality dilemma.
In July, 2010, researchers at the University of Sheffield and University of Warwick in England claimed they had proven the causal relationship between the chicken and the egg. They used a supercomputer to simulate the formation of an egg and found that the protein in the chicken’s ovaries played some role in egg shell formation. The partial conclusion was that the chicken came before the egg. But then, people asked, where did the chicken come from?
Unlike the chicken and egg question, the pesticide and egg dilemma has a clear cause and effect. Farmers were insensitive to concerns about food safety, and the government was incompetent in its health and safety control. As a result, consumers have had to assume all the consequences.
Despite the clear causal relationship, something still doesn’t seem right. People must have become accustomed to food crises because they are not as enraged as they were last year after the toxic humidifier sterilizer tragedy. It seems obvious to people how the situation will unfold.
Farmers have said in media interviews that they were not aware of the harm from pesticides. They have to kill the mites and ticks living on chicken to get the eggs. Chickens are raised in crowded farms so that eggs can be produced at low cost, and the only way to kill insects is to shower them with pesticides.
The pesticide fipronil is harmful to humans but is readily available. Even farms certified as “environmentally friendly” have been found to use pesticides. People are ready to hear that egg-laying chickens might have been sold for meat and contain pesticides, or that the crisis has expanded to quail eggs. We are almost sorry for making too much a fuss after reading an analysis that a 60-kilogram (130-pound) adult is affected by pesticides after eating 300 eggs at once. The evil is banal.
Politicians are taking sides with the people. Minister of Food and Drug Safety Ryu Yong-jin was criticized for saying, “Eggs produced in Korea are safe.” The politicians say he deceived the people and want his apology. The president has ordered the prime minister to release detailed inspection results to the public and take all necessary measures. The work will be handled by officials at the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety. Somehow, I feel that the series of events is a routine process. In the meantime, shoppers are checking product codes and farm names when buying eggs. They hope that the numbers on their eggs at home are not mentioned on television news. How do we end the vicious cycle of man-made disasters resembling the causality dilemma of the chicken and the egg? I might have to ask a supercomputer for the answer.
*The author is a deputy national news editor at the JoongAng Ilbo.
원인과 결과가 뒤섞여 헷갈릴 때 ‘닭이 먼저냐, 달걀이 먼저냐’에 빗댄다. 뫼비우스의 띠처럼 질문의 답은 다시 질문으로 돌아온다. ‘생명은 어떻게 시작되는가’라는 심오한 궁금증을 내포하고 있지만 실익은 없다. 고대 철학자들도 끊임없이 탐구했지만 인과관계에 관한 딜레마로 귀결됐다.
2010년 7월엔 영국의 셰필드대와 워윅대 연구팀이 닭과 달걀의 선후 관계를 입증했다고 주장했다. 당시 연구 결과는 “수퍼컴퓨터로 달걀 형성 과정을 시뮬레이션했더니 닭의 난소에 있는 단백질이 달걀 껍데기 형성을 촉진하는 역할을 했다”는 것이었다. 닭이 달걀보다 먼저라는 증명이었다. 그러나 이 결과에 사람들은 다시 “그러니까 그 닭은 어디서 나오느냐고”라고 되묻는다.
한국을 강타한 ‘살충제 달걀’ 파문은 ‘닭 vs 달걀’ 논쟁과 달리 분명한 인과관계가 있다. 먹거리를 만드는 농가의 안전불감증, 안전을 챙겨야 하는 정부의 무능이 원인이다. 결과는 모든 피해를 고스란히 국민이 뒤집어쓴다는 것이다.
명쾌한 인과관계인데도 뭔가 께름칙하다. 수십 년 이어져 온 먹거리 파동에 익숙해서인지, 어처구니없는 가습기 살균제 파문이 불과 1년 전이어서인지 분노가 예전 같지 않다. 미리 본 영화처럼 앞으로의 시나리오를 빤히 알아서일까.
양계 농민들은 언론 인터뷰에서 “살충제의 위험성을 몰랐다”고 말했다. 닭을 잘 키워 달걀을 얻으려면 진드기를 박멸해야 했다. 값싼 달걀을 위해 빽빽한 사육장은 불가피했고, 약을 칠 방법은 ‘살충제 샤워’뿐이었다. 인체에 유해한 피프로닐은 언제든 구할 수 있었다. 친환경 인증까지 받았지만 살충제는 검출됐고, 그런 농장은 늘고 있다. 혹시나 산란계가 닭고기로 변신해 살충제가 나오거나, 메추리알로 전선이 넓어져도 마음의 준비는 돼 있다. 몸무게 60kg의 성인이 한 번에 300개 이상의 달걀을 먹어야 유해하다는 분석에는 ‘너무 호들갑을 떨었나’ 하는 미안함마저 느낀다. 악은 평범하고, 위험은 익숙하다.
정치인들은 이번에도 국민을 대변하고 있다. “국내산 계란은 안전하다”고 했던 류영진 식품의약품안전처장을 향해 “대국민 사기극을 벌였다”고 집중포화를 날렸다. 사과를 받아내고 의기양양하다. 대통령은 국무총리에게 “전수조사 결과를 국민에게 소상하게 알리고 필요한 모든 조치를 취하라”고 지시했다. 식약처의 실무자들에게 적절한 조치가 잘 배분될 것이다.
일련의 상황이 무상한 배설 과정 같다는 느낌을 지울 수 없다. 그 와중에 달걀의 지역번호와 농장 이름을 확인하는 주부들이 처량하다. 집에 사둔 달걀의 번호가 지난 토요일 로또처럼 TV에 나오지 않기를 바란다. 뒤죽박죽으로 닭과 달걀의 선후 논란을 닮아가는 ‘인재(人災)의 악순환’을 우리는 끊을 수 있을까. 수퍼컴퓨터에게 답을 묻고 싶다.
