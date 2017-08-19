Partners in crime (국문)
친환경 계란의 배신… 믿고 먹을 게 없다
Aug 19,2017
The discovery of pesticide contamination on egg farms has been shocking. Of 683 so-called environmentally-friendly farms, tainted eggs were discovered at 62. Compared with four out of 193 ordinary farms, the number is overwhelming. Some eggs had traces of a pesticide not allowed to be used with animals headed for the food chain. The scandal underscores the extent of moral hazard of some farmers.
At the same time, the government’s laxity in ensuring food safety is appalling. The process of issuing environmentally-friendly certification is unclear. One farm in Gwangju had eggs containing chemicals just 10 days after it won organic certification. The private agency allowed to issue the certification stamped the eggs without a thorough inspection. The state authority has made fools out of consumers who paid more for organic food because they believed in state certification.
The government must share the blame with the farmers in the tainted egg scandal. Warning signs were revealed during legislative questioning of government agencies last year. In an April seminar attended by ministry and food agency officials, the Consumers Union of Korea disclosed its analysis that two out 51 egg samples contained the insecticides fipronil and bifenthrin. Government officials were obviously aware of chemical contamination of eggs, but did not take immediate action.
They instead supplied pesticides to farms — including organic farms — without warning about their dangers. Some farms had to be double-checked in recent inspection because the initial probes had been sloppy. What that means is that the scandal was made worse by the government. Authorities must come up with radical improvements in their inspections to regain consumer confidence in the safety of Korea’s food.
살충제 계란 전수조사 결과는 충격적이다. 가장 충격적인 대목은 친환경 계란의 배신이다. 조사 가능한 친환경 농가 683개에 대한 전수조사가 끝난 17일 오전 살충제 성분이 검출된 친환경 농가는 모두 62곳이었다. 일반 농가(193개 조사) 4곳과 비교해도 수적으로 압도적이다. 또 닭에는 미량도 쓰면 안 되는 플루페녹스론과 에톡사졸 성분까지 검출되며 식용 동물에 대한 살충제 사용에 금도가 없었음을 드러냈다. 해당 농가의 도덕적 해이도 이참에 짚고 넘어가야 한다.
이와 함께 국민 식생활 안전을 책임져야 할 정부의 안이함과 무성의·무책임도 간과할 수 없다. 절망적인 수준이다. 불투명한 친환경 인증 절차부터 문제다. 광주의 한 농장은 정부 산하기관의 인증을 받은 지 10일 만에 살충제 성분이 검출됐다. 또 한 인증 위탁 민간업체는 시료 채취도 하지 않은 채 주먹구구로 인증을 내준 것으로 나타났다. 정부의 친환경 인증을 믿었던 소비자만 바보가 된 셈이다.
정부 당국은 살충제 계란에 대한 직접적 책임도 있다. 살충제 계란에 대한 경고는 지난해 국정감사에서부터 나왔다. 올 4월 한국소비자연맹은 농림축산식품부와 식품의약품안전처 관계자도 참석한 토론회에서 유통 중인 달걀 51점을 분석한 결과 2점에서 피프로닐과 비펜트린을 검출했다고 제시했다. 정부 당국도 살충제 계란의 위험성을 알고 있었지만 아무 조치도 하지 않은 것이다.
오히려 국비로 진드기 살충제를 구입해 친환경 농가를 비롯한 농가들에 나눠 주며 살충제의 위험성엔 아예 눈감아 버렸다. 게다가 이번 전수조사에서도 사전에 방문을 알리고 농장주가 가져다준 계란에서 시료를 채취하는 등 부실조사가 이뤄진 것으로 드러나 재조사에 들어가는 소동도 빚어졌다. 불신의 위기는 정부 스스로 자초한 것이다. 이제 소비자들이 정부의 인증과 식품안전 대책에 대한 믿음을 회복할 수 있도록 획기적이고도 투명한 대책을 정부가 내놔야 한다.