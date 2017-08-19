Worrying currents in Washington (국문)

Steve Bannon, the White House chief strategist whose comments are often as provocative as President Donald Trump’s, told a small liberal magazine, the American Prospect, that the United States was entering into an economic war with China and that the trade sanctions would go on regardless of Beijing’s increased influence over Pyongyang to contain its weapons program.
“On Korea, they are just tapping us along. It’s just a sideshow,” he told the magazine. Bannon said there could be a deal in which China got North Korea to freeze its nuclear buildup with verifiable inspections and the U.S. removed its troops from South Korea, but such a deal seemed remote.
Such talk of pulling out American troops as Washington tones down conditions for a dialogue with Pyongyang from denuclearization to a freeze in the buildup and cessation of provocations raises concerns.
The U.S. military presence in South Korea, which has been a fact for decades, suddenly sounds like a fluid situation. Former U.S. State Secretary Henry Kissinger recommended a deal to resolve the North Korea nuclear problem in return for a pullout of U.S. forces from the peninsula.
The subtle yet obvious change in mood in Washington suggests that U.S. policymakers do not have a clear solution to the North Korea nuclear issue. That explains the cacophony on North Korean affairs within the U.S. administration.
Since they lack good options, they could jump into direct bargaining with Pyongyang while leaving Seoul out in the cold. We could find ourselves in a most confounding situation.
We need not overreact, but at the same time should not treat the threat too lightly. We have to rely on a solid alliance with the U.S. as the linchpin of our security.
We must not risk even the slightest discord and endeavor to fine-tune our relationship with the U.S. That is the only way President Moon Jae-in can keep his promise to do whatever he can to prevent a war on the peninsula.
JoongAng Ilbo, Aug. 19, Page 26
주한미군 철수론이 도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령의 최측근 인사로부터 공개적으로 나온 건 의미심장하다. 스티브 배넌 백악관 선임고문 및 수석전략가가 진보성향 온라인 매체인 ‘아메리칸 프로스펙트’ 인터뷰에서 “중국이 북한의 핵 개발을 동결시키는 대가로 미국은 주한미군을 철수하는 내용의 협상을 고려할 수 있다”고 말한 것이다. 물론 배넌 스스로 “그런 거래는 요원할 것”이라 인정한 데다, 주한미군이 철수한다고 해서 북한이 핵을 포기할 가능성이 없는 만큼 주한미군 철수론의 현실성은 크지 않다
하지만 미 행정부가 제시하는 대북 대화의 조건이 ‘비핵화’에서 ‘핵 동결’이나 ‘도발 중단’으로 수위가 낮아지는 상황에서, 미군 철수 목소리가 미국 내에서 심심찮게 나온다는 것은 우려스럽다. 미국에 상수(常數)였던 주한미군의 존재가 점차 변수(變數)가 되고 있지 않나 하는 느낌 때문이다. 앞서 헨리 키신저 전 국무장관 등도 북핵 폐기와 주한미군 철수 맞교환 카드를 제시하기도 했다.
이처럼 미세하지만 분명한 미국의 변화는, 미국 또한 북핵 문제에 뚜렷한 해법을 갖고 있지 못하다는 데서 출발한다. 미 행정부 내 대북정책 엇박자도 그래서 나온다. 이러다 대안이 없다는 판단이 들 경우 자칫 한국을 배제한 북·미 간 대화로 건너뛸 수 있으며, 우리에겐 생각하기도 싫은 최악의 상황에 직면할 가능성마저 배제할 수 없다.
호들갑부터 떨 일은 아니지만 가볍게 지나칠 일도 결코 아니다. 우리에겐 ‘린치 핀(핵심축)’으로 불리는 한•미 동맹을 더욱 단단하게 만들고 더욱 원활하게 굴러갈 수 있도록 다듬는 것 말고는 선택지가 없다. 미세한 마찰음도 놓치지 않고 살펴야 하며 사소한 균열도 정교하게 보수해야 한다. 그것만이 “한반도에서 전쟁은 기필코 막을 것”이라는 문재인 대통령의 대국민 약속을 지키는 길이기도 하다.