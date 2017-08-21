Eunhyuk set to appear on ‘Oppa Thinking’

Eunhyuk of boy group Super Junior is set to appear on MBC’s “Oppa Thinking,” in an attempt to improve the low viewer rating.Airing every Monday at 11:10 p.m., “Oppa Thinking” has seen ratings drop as low as 1 percent.Eunhyuk will join the show permanently starting today. Comedian Kim Joon-ho and actress Lee Sun-bin will be the guests in his debut episode.This will be the singer’s first appearance on live TV since he completed his military service.By Bae Seung-hoon