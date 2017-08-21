Director Lee to release ‘Burning’ next year

Director Lee Chang-dong will release his new film, “Burning,” in the first half of next year.The production company, Burning Project LLC, revealed on Aug. 18 that it will be holding an audition for the female protagonist.“We are looking for a talented actor who possesses average mannerisms of a modern youth and unique characteristics of the individual, set to play the 27-year-old Hae-mi. The scenes will require partial nudity,” said the production company.“Burning,” based on a novel by Haruki Murakami, will be both written and directed by Lee.The production company announced that after cast selections are finalized, the movie will start filming in mid-September.This will be a new project for director Lee, whose last film “Poetry” was released eight years ago to critical acclaim.Lee, a renowned Korean filmmaker whose famous works include “Green Fish,” “Peppermint Candy” and “Secret Sunshine,” has received a number of awards including the Legion d’Honneur and has been recognized at both the Venice Film Festival and Cannes Film Festival.By Bae Seung-hoon