BTS racks up 200 million views for ‘Dope’

A music video of K-pop sensation BTS, or Bangtan Boys, has garnered 200 million views on YouTube, its management agency said Sunday.The music video of "Dope" from its third mini album "The Most Beautiful Moment In Life, Part 1" reached 200 million views on the global video site on Saturday evening, according to Big Hit Entertainment.The electronic hip-hop track, released in April 2015, is one of the songs that brought global fame to the seven-member act.Less than 10 months ago, the autobiographical song became the group's first music video to achieve 100 million views.Since then, six more of their music videos have reached the milestone: "Fire," "Blood Sweat & Tears," "Boy in Luv," "Save Me," "Not Today" and "Spring Day."The group is set to release its new album "Love Yourself" in September.