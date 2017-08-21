Hongdae fixture, Street H, nears its 100th issue : Jang Seong-hwan, the publisher, highlights the area’s indie culture

Jang Seong-hwan, publisher of monthly Street H, stands behind the regional magazine’s mascot, “Pigcky.” [KWON HYUK-JAE]

The cover of this July’s Street H Vol. 98 is a testament to Jang’s passion for Hongdae. [STREET H]

With issue 100 now in sight, Jang Seong-hwan has proven wrong all those who did not believe Street H would last.After eight years of circulation, the local magazine, designed to introduce cultural pockets of the Hongdae area in western Seoul to residents and visitors alike has just put its 98th issue on the shelves.“The only real motivation I ever had was to keep my head down and my shoulder to the wheel,” Jang said, “even if this magazine never became profitable.”Since its launch in June 2009, Jang said his goals were simply to preserve himself and see the magazine survive, above all else.And thus far, he has never missed a deadline.“The virtue of all periodicals is to be prompt,” he said. “I have seen cases where passion overwhelmed all else and left the subscriptions dry, because it couldn’t handle the initial volume later on. But my love for the Hongdae area and enthusiasm to keep notifying readers gave me the strength to carry on.”Jang added, “The Hongdae area is unique. An architect might be austere in Jongmyo [central Seoul], but in the Hongdae area he can be free. The landscape and lights of every small cafe and bistro that blend in makes this one-of-a-kind in Seoul. Street H is made to describe the area properly for its readers.”The maps included in the magazine describe the many markets of Hongdae, where businesses have prospered and fallen over the years.Though this map is currently distributed for free, Jang plans to turn Street H into an archive that will have its own copyright and bring in revenue.“Maps are information that become powerful over time,” he said. “Data regarding the economy, sociology and anthropology are all contained in a single chart. Guess what happens when all these charts are compiled into one single source?”He is right, too, in the sense that the monthly-updated map is the only source of history that shows how Hongdae has transformed both physically and culturally over the years.As an infographic expert, Jang has used visual aids to embed Street H with easily digestible information that emphasizes the unique characteristics and social flavors one may find in Hongdae’s indie culture.“Hongdae created Street H,” he said, “and now maybe Street H can become a platform for other regional magazines.”BY JEONG JAE-SUK [bae.seunghoon@joongang.co.kr]100호가 눈앞이다. 몇 번이나 내고 나자빠질까 궁금해하던 사람들이 혀를 내두른다. ‘홍대앞(Hongdae Area)’ 동네 문화 잡지 ‘스트리트H’는 창간 8주년을 지나면서 이번 달에 98호를 발행했다. 한 달에 한 번 홍대 앞의 깨알 문화정보와 포스터형 최신 지도를 묶은 무가지 스트리트H를 만들어온 장성환(53) 발행인은 “돈 한 푼 못 벌어도 10년은 간다는 오기로 여기까지 왔다”고 했다. 2009년 6월 창간 이후 결호 없이 제날짜에 마감을 맞춰온 비결을 ‘얇고 길게’ 가자는 독립잡지의 결기 덕이었다고 했다.“정기간행물의 미덕은 제시간에 나오는 것이죠. 의욕만 앞세워 두툼하게 출발했다가 창간호가 종간호가 되는 걸 여러 번 봤습니다. 제가 사랑하는 홍대 앞을 제대로 알리는 일이 재미있고 좋아서 버텼지 싶어요.”장 발행인은 ‘홍대앞’을 고유명사처럼 붙여서 쓴다. 홍대 앞이라는 동네에서 생산되는 특별한 취향의 다양한 무늬와 에너지, 사람과 공간을 기록하는 데서 기쁨을 느낀다.“홍대앞은 특수한 문화지구죠. 세계적인 건축가가 서울에 오면 종묘에 가서는 고개를 숙이고, 홍대앞에 와서는 가슴을 연다고 해요. 각별한 풍광과 빛깔을 빚어내는 작은 카페나 밥집 하나하나가 다 매력 도시를 만드는 최전선이죠. 그들을 제대로 알리고 엮어주는 것이 우리 잡지의 역할입니다.”한 달에 한 번 업데이트 되는 지도를 그는 “은하계에서 가장 빠르고 정확한 홍대앞 지도”라고 불렀다. 변화무쌍한 홍대 앞의 지리를 이렇게 자주 또 세밀하게 보여주는 시각자료는 없기 때문이다. 그는 위치정보를 주던 지도가 시간이 흐르면서 인문·사회적이면서 경제적인 특징을 파악할 수 있는 ‘존재정보’로 변하는 걸 관찰하면서 ‘지도는 권력’이란 깨달음을 얻었다고 했다. 그동안 제작한 지도의 추이만 살펴도 홍대 앞 상권(商圈)의 흥망이 한눈에 보인다. 무료 배포에 광고도 싣지 않는 잡지이지만 앞으로 이런 자료 축적이 만들어낼 2차 저작권에서 수익이 날 것이라고 그는 내다봤다. 스트리트H는 일종의 ‘홍대앞 아카이브(기록보관소)’가 되는 셈이다.장 발행인은 인포그래픽 전문가다. 스트리트H가 선보이는 인포그래픽은 ‘홍대앞’ 문화가 품고 있는 개성과 메시지의 상징체로 다가온다. 그는 “홍대앞이 탄생시킨 스트리트H가 다른 지역잡지의 플랫폼이 될 수 있다면 좋겠다”고 했다.정재숙 문화전문기자