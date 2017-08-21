[Korea and the fourth industrial revolution <18-1 Smart Logistics>] Your next deliveryman could be a robot (국문)

[ILLUSTRATED BY BAE MIN-HO]

CJ Logistics’ warehouse drone monitors inventory by flying over racks. [CJ LOGISTICS]

A drone flies above a suburban neighborhood holding onto a package from Seoul. As the unmanned aerial vehicle spots its destination, it slowly descends and drops the package right into the drop box. The customer types in a password sent via text message prior to delivery to take the package and the drone returns to its base station to recharge before its next delivery.드론 하나가 서울로부터 배달된 상자 하나를 싣고 교외 지역을 날아다닌다. 드론이 자기의 목적지를 찾자 서서히 하강하며 가져온 상자를 보관함에 떨어뜨린다. 기다리던 고객은 미리 문자 메시지를 통해 받은 비밀번호를 보관함에 입력하고 상자를 수령한다. 드론은 다시 출발한 기지로 돌아가 다음 배송을 기다리며 배터리를 충전한다.This is the future that CJ Logistics hopes to create with upgrades to its drone, dubbed CJ Sky-Door.이 시나리오는 CJ 대한통운이 꿈꾸는 미래 드론 배송의 모습이다. 현재 CJ 대한통운은 “CJ Sky-Door”라는 이름의 드론을 계속해서 업그레이드하고 있다.“As larger competitors like Amazon and JD.com continue to release plans to use drones for last-mile delivery we plan to continuously focus on development in the long term though there are still regulatory and technological hurdles in implementing drone delivery on-site right now,” a spokesperson from the company said.CJ 대한통운 관계자는 “아마존이나 중국의 징동닷컴 같은 대형 경쟁사들이 라스트마일 배송에 드론을 도입하기 위한 시도를 지속하고 있어 아마 결국엔 드론 배송의 시대가 올 것 같다”며 “아직 법규나 기술적인 문제들이 있어 당장 드론을 도입하기는 어렵겠지만 장기적인 계획을 가지고 드론을 개발하고 있다”고 말했다.Technological developments have led to changes in the retail industry and consumers’ purchasing patterns, prompting logistics businesses to use more robots for warehouse management and last-mile delivery services and also to expand the use of big data analytics to track the overall delivery process.기술의 발전은 유통업계 전반 그리고 소비자들의 소피 패턴에 큰 변화를 가져왔고 이는 곧 물류에도 혁신적인 변화를 불러일으켰다. 기업들은 이제 창고 관리나 라스트 마일 배송에 점차 로봇의 도입을 늘리고 있고 빅데이터 분석을 통해 배송의 전 과정을 가시화하는 데 힘을 쏟고 있다.Technology research firm Technavio predict that the global logistics robots market will grow steadily at a compound annual growth rate of about 33 percent from 2016 through 2020.영국의 리서치 기관인 테크나비오는 물류 로봇 시장이 2016년부터 2020년까지 매년 33 퍼센트 정도의 안정적인 성장을 보일 것으로 예상했다.“The growing online shopping space is the primary growth driver for this market,” Technavio said in the Global Logistics Robots Market report. “The market is expected to spur the demand for a faster and more efficient delivery mechanism owing to a growing consumer preference towards same day delivery purchases.”테크나비오는 글로벌 물류 로봇 시장에 관한 보고서에서 “이 시장의 성장을 이끄는 주 동력은 온라인 쇼핑 공간의 증가”라고 밝혔다. 보고서는 또 이러한 시장 상황의 변화가 “당일 배송에 대한 고객의 선호도를 높여 더 빠르고 효율적인 배송 체계에 대한 수요를 증가시킬 것”이라고 내다봤다.The domestic online shopping market grew from 45.3 trillion won ($39.71 billion) in 2014 to 64.91 trillion won in 2016, expanding at an average 20 percent annually.통계청에 따르면 국내 온라인 쇼핑 시장은 2014년 45조 3천여억원 규모에서 매년 20 퍼센트 이상 꾸준히 성장해 작년에는 64조 9천백여원 규모의 시장으로 자리잡았다.Like the digitization wave in manufacturing represented by Germany’s Industry 4.0 initiative, logistics is entering a stage of “Logistics 4.0,” according to global market research firm Roland Berger in December 2015. Though the definition of smart logistics is still vague, the firm anticipates that the number of processes requiring human intervention is set to decrease rapidly.독일의 인더스트리 4.0이 제조업에서의 디지털 혁신을 대표한다면 물류업계는 물류 4.0시대로 접어들고 있다고 전략 컨설팅사 롤랜드버거는 말했다. 스마트 물류의 정의는 아직 모호하지만 롤랜드버거는 스마트 물류 시대에는 물류의 전 과정에서 사람의 개입이 급격히 줄어들 것으로 내다봤다.Ever since Amazon first introduced the idea of delivery via drone, the unmanned vehicles have represented the future of the logistics industry.아마존이 드론을 통한 배송에 대한 아이디어를 공개한 이후로 무인 배송은 미래 물류사업의 변화를 대표하는 한 예로 자리잡았다.Amazon’s Prime Air, designed to deliver packages to customers’ doors in 30 minutes or less using drones, is preparing to launch though it is currently tied up in U.S. Federal Aviation Administration regulations.아마존 프라임 에어는 드론을 통해 고객의 문 앞까지 30분 이내에 배송하는 것을 목표로 한다. 아마존은 빠른 시일 내 이 서비스를 론칭하겠다는 계획이지만 여전히 미국연방항공국 등의 규제에 묶여있다China’s online shopping and parcel service company JD.com also announced its goal to launch drones for delivery over a larger area in China.중국의 온라인쇼핑 및 택배 회사인 징동닷컴 역시 드론을 통한 배송을 중국 전역에 도입할 계획을 발표한 바 있다.According to a report released by the Korea Information Society Development Institute (KISDI) during the first half of the year, the Chinese company has announced ambitious plans to establish 150,000 hubs for drone delivery in China, placed roughly 10 kilometers apart. The company’s main plan is to ship goods via drone to hubs across rural China and let the existing parcel delivery services in each area deliver packages to their final destination.한국 정보통신정책연구원이 올해 상반기 발표한 자료에 따르면 징동닷컴은 전국적으로 15만 개의 드론거점을 구축하는 계획을 수립하였으며, 대표 드론거점간의 거리는 약 10킬로미터 이하로 설정하였다. 이 회사는 중국 지방 권역, 소규모 마을 단위로 드론 대표 거점을 구축해 드론 거점까지 드론이 택배화물을 묶음 단위로 운송하고 이후 각 소비자 가정으로는 기존의 택배배송 인력을 활용할 계획을 가지고 있다.“Due to the size of China and its population, online retailers and logistics companies’ are increasingly interested in smart logistics,” said Lim Hyung-chae, a researcher for KISDI.“중국의 넓은 영토, 세계 최대의 인구규모에 걸맞은 배송품질 향상을 위하여 온라인쇼핑기업과 택배기업들의 스마트 물류에 대한 관심은 높아지고 있다,”고 정보통신정책연구원 우정경영연구소 임형채 팀장은 말했다.JD.com is also engaged in developing unmanned delivery robots with six compartments for parcels. The 1 meter (3.3 foot) wide and 0.6 meter tall robot moves on preset routes, but it has the ability to avoid obstacles like passersby and pets, according to the company.징동닷컴은 또 2016년 10월 중국 내 처음으로 무인택배로봇을 시범 운영했다. 징동닷컴에서 선보인 무인택배로봇은 가로 1미터, 세로 0.6미터이며 택배상자를 적재할 공간이 6칸으로 나누어져 있는 차량형 로봇이다.In Korea, CJ Logistics is showing some progress in developing futuristic delivery options.한국에서는 CJ 대한통운이 미래 배송 수단 개발에 성과를 내고 있다.The company has developed drones for use inside warehouses. These devices are currently being tested and the logistics giant hopes to roll them out by the end of this year. The warehouse drones are capable of learning routes to fly inside the warehouse and will be used to monitor inventory.이 회사가 개발하고 있는 드론 중 하나는 창고 관리용 드론이다. 회사 관계자에 따르면 이르면 올해 말 이 드론을 실제 창고에 배치할 계획으로 개발 중에 있다. 창고 관리용 드론은 경로를 학습할 수 있어 몇 번의 시범 운행 이후에는 창고 내 움직일 경로를 알아서 인식한다. 이 드론은 창고의 높은 선반까지도 자유자재로 움직일 수 있어 재고를 관리하는 데 주로 쓰일 예정이다“There are a lot of things to consider such as how and where to make drone stations, how to charge drones and how to make the overall process safer and we can say there’s still a long way to go for commercialization,” a spokesperson from CJ’s logistics unit said.CJ 대한통운 관계자는 “화물을 집어서 배송하는 것뿐 아니라 장기적으로 배송포트, 충전 방식 그리고 비행체이기 때문에 안전에 대한 고려가 필요하다”며 “운송용 드론을 너무 단기적인 시각으로 접근해서는 안 된다”고 말했다.There are complicated issues surrounding drone deliveries aside from the technology. The company must get approval from the government to fly drones in certain areas and city planning must also be changed considering in-city drone deliveries as it is currently too dangerous to fly drones in crowded areas like Seoul with high rise buildings and other obstacles that drones could crash into.기술적인 요인들 외에도 운송용 드론 도입은 여전히 풀어야 할 과제가 많다. 국내의 경우 특정 지역에서 드론 사용하기 위해서는 정부로부터 허가를 받아야 하는데 건물과 사람이 많은 서울 도심의 경우 제한된 몇 개 지역에서만 드론을 사용할 수 있다. 또 장기적으로는 도시 계획단계에서부터 드론 배송이 반영되어야 드론이 충돌 없이 도시의 장애물들을 피해갈 수 있을 것이다.People often assume logistics is just the delivery of goods from warehouse to doorstep. However, the process is much more complex and involves numerous parties as goods are stored in a warehouse before being picked, packaged, loaded onto trucks and moved around cities and even countries, often through a number of regional facilities, before the final knock on a customer’s door.사람들은 종종 물류가 단순히 창고에서 물건을 실어다 문 앞까지 배송하는 것이라고 생각한다. 하지만 제품을 물류창고에 보관하고 주문에 따라 선별하고, 포장하고, 트럭 등에 실어 여러 도시 또는 나라를 돌아다니며 배송하는 물류 전 과정에는 사실 매우 많은 이해관계자들이 엮여 있다. 때로 제품은 한 물류창고에서 고객의 문 앞까지 바로 배송되는 것이 아니라 최종 배송지에 따라 물류 센터에서 또 다른 물류 센터로 몇 차례의 이동 끝에 고객에게 전달되기도 한다.This is where IT companies come in. They have the expertise in software-based solutions that can be applied to logistics, like AI, big data and Internet of Things technology.이러한 복잡한 과정 때문에 IT 기업들 또한 물류 산업에 뛰어들고 있다. 그들은 인공지능, 빅데이터, 그리고 사물인터넷이 적용된 소프트웨어를 기반으로 물류 전반을 가시화할 수 있는 솔루션을 만들어 기업들에 제공한다.A notable player in visualizing the overall logistics process is Samsung’s IT service unit Samsung SDS, which jumped into the logistics solutions business in 2010 and started making revenue from 2012 with its big-data and AI-based solution dubbed “Cello.”대표적인 예로는 삼성SDS가 있다. 이 회사는 2010년부터 물류 BPO (Business Process Outsourcing) 사업에 뛰어들어 “첼로”라는 물류 솔루션을 만들었다. 빅데이터와 인공지능이 적용된 이 솔루션은 2012년부터 매출을 내기 시작했다.When the Korea JoongAng Daily visited the company’s Global Control Center for logistics management located in Pangyo, Gyeonggi on Thursday there were 12 large screens depicting data like real-time trade volumes and trade routes by air, sea and land.8월 17일 방문한 삼성 SDS이 판교 캠퍼스에는 첼로가 적용된 물류망을 한 눈에 관찰할 수 있는 Global Control Center라 불리는 컨트롤 타워가 위치해 있다. 유리와 벽으로 구분된 글로벌 관제센터 안에는 12개의 모니터가 연결되어 있어 서너 명의 직원들이 실시간 물동량을 비롯해 지역별 기상 또는 재난 정보, 해상 배송 현황 등 물류의 전 과정을 모니터링한다.A large world map monitors natural disasters globally and any irregularities in overall delivery movements ? especially at sea ? so any delays can be reported to end customers or raised with partnering shipping companies immediately.가운데 4개의 모니터는 서로 연결되어 하나의 큰 세계 지도를 나타내고 있었는데 이 지도는 배송단계에서의 불규칙성을 찾아내 보고하는 역할을 담당한다. 예를 들어 특정 배가 하루에 어느 정도 움직였어야 하는데 사흘 째 비슷한 자리에 있거나 움직이는 경로가 평소와 다르다면 삼성 SDS는 첼로 솔루션을 통해 이를 바로 파악할 수 있다. 이 정보를 바탕으로 SDS는 해운 회사에는 즉각 원인 규명을 요청하고 화주들에게는 미리 상황을 설명해 혹시나 발생할 수 있는 배송 지연에 대해 빠르게 대처할 수 있도록 돕는다.The data at the center can be shared with logistics sites in over 31 countries and can also be viewed through smartphones, the company said.회사에 따르면 본부에서 관제하고 있는 정보는 31개국에 분포해있는 물류 네트워크와 공유가 가능하며 일부 정보는 스마트폰으로도 열람이 가능하다.“Unlike with other shipping companies, our customers experience minimal disruption as we are able to run risk simulations based on real-time data we have collected,” said Shin Woo-yong, vice president of the product planning group at Samsung SDS. “In the past, cargo owners had to wait until shipping lines called them to notify them that delivery would be delayed before they could do anything about the situation.”삼성 SDS의 신우용 상무는 “곳곳에 산재되어 있는 정보를 첼로 하나로 다 모아 물류의 가시성을 높였기 때문에 (한진해운 사태와 같은) 비상시에 우리와 연계된 화주들은 해운 회사들로부터 입는 피해를 최소화할 수 있었다,”며 “과거에는 해운사에서 배에 이상이 있어 화물 납기에 어려움이 생길 것이라는 정보를 화주들에게 통보하는 형식이었다면 이제는 화주들이 해운사들과 비슷한 시점에 문제를 인식하고 역으로 선사들에 상황을 물어볼 수 있다”고 말했다.The most recent upgrades to its service include applying blockchain technology to logistics.최근 SDS는 물류에 블록체인 기술을 도입한다고 밝혔다.SDS in June joined a consortium with local logistics and IT service companies, as well as government agencies, to implement blockchain technology in shipping and logistics. Partners in the consortium include the Korea Customs Service, the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries, Hyundai Merchant Marine and IBM Korea.지난 6월 SDS는 국내 물류 업체, IT 서비스 업체들과 더불어 유관 정부기관들까지 포함한 컨소시엄을 구성해 해운과 물류에 블록체인 기술을 도입하는 방안을 논의하기로 했다. 컨소시엄에는 관세청, 해양수산부, 현대상선 한국 IBM이 소속되어 있다.Blockchain is a technology that verifies and encrypts transactions to store them in distributed ledgers. It is best known for its application to digital currencies such as Bitcoin. The system ensures transparency and security of digital contract documents while slashing costs of storage as it does not require expensive servers.블록체인은 분산 데이터베이스의 한 형태로 암호화된 거래 내역이 분산 저장된 장부에 계속해서 업데이트된다. 가상화폐인 비트코인에 적용된 기술로 가장 잘 알려져 있다. 이러한 기록 체계는 정보의 투명성을 보장하고 전자계약문서의 임의 조장이 불가능해 거래 정보 해킹을 막는데 효과적이다.Once blockchain is fully adopted, everything from production to storage and shipping will be recorded in detail, rendering it impossible to falsely advertise or change production and expiration dates of products.블록체인 기술이 물류에 완전히 적용된다면 제품이 생산되어 창고에 보관되고 운송되는 전 과정이 분산된 저장소에 세밀히 기록되어 제품의 유통기한 등 상세 정보를 허위로 유포하거나 과장하는 일이 불가능해 질 것이다.SK Group’s IT service unit SK C&C is developing a similar service by forming a joint-venture with Jusda, a logistics subsidiary of Taiwanese Foxconn Technology Group. As it has its own AI system, the program will help forecast logistics demand for customers and find optimal routes and delivery methods for the packages. It also is developing a blockchain-based logistics system that would allow multiple parties to share and manage data related to cargo simultaneously.SK C&C 또한 대만 팍스콘의 물류 자회사 “저스다”와 물류 합작기업을 설립해 SK의 정보통신기술을 활용한 물류사업 개척에 나서고 있다. SK C&C가 개발하고 있는 인공지능 프로그램을 통해 물류에 대한 고객의 수요를 미리 예측한다든지 최적화된 배송 경로를 찾아주는 등의 서비스를 제공할 수 있다고 회사 측은 설명했다.이 회사도 지난 5월 블록체인을 이용한 물류 서비스를 개발했다고 발표한 바 있다. 회사 측에 따르면 블록체인 기술을 통해 화물의 위치 및 관리 정보가 자동으로 수집되고 물류 관계자 모두에게 실시간으로 공유되어 화주들이 운송 중 발생하는 과실에 더욱 신속하게 대응할 수 있다.After cargo is delivered via plane, ship or truck to local distribution centers, last-mile delivery is the process that actually brings a package to the customer’s doorstep.화물이 항공기, 배 또는 트럭을 통해 지역 물류 센터로 옮겨지면 라스트 마일 배송을 통해 실제 고객들의 집 앞까지 물건이 전달된다. 라스트 마일은 고객의 집 문 앞까지 도달하기 전 마지막 배송단계를 일컫는다.Last-mile delivery is considered by industry experts to be one of the most important stages of the logistics process as it is the point when couriers interact face-to-face with customers. It is important that nothing goes wrong at this final stage and goods are delivered intact and on time.이 단계에서는 물류회사가 실제 고객과 얼굴을 마주하고 제품을 전달하는 경우가 대부분이기 때문에 물류의 전 과정 중 가장 중요한 단계 중 하나라고 업계 전문가들은 이야기한다. 제품이 아무 이상 없이 제 시간에 도착하는 것이 이 마지막 단계의 핵심이다.Mesh Korea is a start-up transforming the way delivery via two-wheeled vehicles takes place.한국의 “메쉬코리아”라는 스타트업은 이륜차를 통한 라스트 마일 배송과정을 혁신해 주목 받고 있다.The company’s “VROONG Transportation Management System” uses an algorithm to find the closest driver to a destination and automatically matches orders with nearby riders. Human intervention is only necessary at peak times. Once a driver accepts an order, details related to the destination, what time the delivery must be completed and the contact details for the distributor and customer are all routed to an app on their phone.“부릉 TMS”라고 불리는 이 스타트업의 통합 물류관리 솔루션은 데이터에 기반한 컴퓨터 알고리즘을 통해 배송기사들에게 최적화된 배차 및 배송 경로를 추천한다. 이 솔루션 덕에 주문량이 급증하는 시간대를 제외하고는 모든 배차가 무인으로 이루어진다. 배송기사가 자신에게 배치된 주문을 수락하면 배송지 주소는 물론 최적의 배송 경로, 도착해야 하는 시간, 제품을 제공하는 상점의 연락처와 제품을 수령할 고객의 연락처 등을 스마트폰 앱을 통해 한 눈에 볼 수 있다.“Without the app, we needed to stop every time a new order destination pops up,” said Kim Dong-ju, a driver for Mesh Korea. “Now order processing speeds have become much faster and more convenient.”메쉬코리아에서 직영 라이더로 근무하고 있는 김동주 씨는 “이런 앱이 만들어지기 전까지는 주문이 들어올 때마다 지도에서 배송지를 찾거나 잘못 전달된 배송지 정보를 확인하기 위해 멈춰서야 했지만 이제는 주문을 처리하는 속도가 빨라지는 것은 물론 배달의 전 과정이 편리해졌다”고 말했다.Mesh Korea handles last-mile delivery services for CJ Logistics, E-Mart, Lotte Mart, BGF Retail, Lotteria and Pizza Hut. Internationally it has inked a deal with Singapore’s largest online grocery retailer, Honestbee.메쉬코리아는 이미 CJ 대한통운을 비롯해 이마트, 롯데마트, BGF리테일, 롯데리아, 피자헛 등 국내 유수의 업체들에게 물류 서비스를 제공하고 있다. 해외에서는 싱가포르의 최대 식료품 온라인 판매 밒 배송 서비스 업체 어니스트비(Honestbee)가 이 스타트업의 부릉 TMS를 사용하고 있다.Just last month, Naver backed the start-up with an investment of 24 billion won. The money will be used to ramp up the delivery infrastructure nationwide.지난 달 메쉬 코리아는 네이버로부터 240억원의 투자유치에 성공했다. 이 금액은 국내 전역에 메쉬 코리아의 사업 인프라를 확장하는 데 주로 쓰일 것으로 보인다.“Over the last few years, customer expectations for delivery services have changed and their needs are due to get even more complicated in the future,” said Rhyu Joung-bum, CEO of Mesh Korea. “Last-mile is where we can differentiate our service.”메쉬코리아의 유정범 대표는 “최근 몇 년간 배송 서비스에 대한 소비자들의 니즈는 다양해지고 있고, 앞으로 더욱 복잡해질 것으로 전망된다”며 “고도화된 소비자들의 배송 니즈에 부합하기 위해서는 소비자 경험을 차별화하는 것이 필요한데 이를 위해서는 소비자들과의 접점을 확대할 수 있는 라스트 마일에서 배송 서비스의 질을 향상하는 것이 중요해졌다”고 말했다.Apart from Mesh Korea, Wonders is another start-up engaging in motorcycle-based last-mile delivery services. Apart from Mesh Korea, Wonders is another start-up engaging in motorcycle-based last-mile delivery services. The start-up offers delivery services at a fee of 5,000 won regardless of distance within Seoul.메쉬코리아 외에도 "원더스"라는 또 다른 국내 스타트업은 이륜차를 활용해 소호몰 전용 당일배송 솔루션을 제공한다. 원더스는 서울 전 지역에 거리 상관 없이 단일가 5,000원에 퀵 배송을 해 주는 것으로 잘 알려져 있다."In the past, logistics was considered a simple and repetitive part of a company's purchasing department, however in the increasingly competitive global market logistics has become part of a company's competitive edge on top of technology, product quality and price," said Park Jung-ho, CEO of SK C&C.SK C&C 박정호 사장은 "과거의 기업 물류는 총무나 구매 부서가 수행하는 단순 반복 업무에 불고했지만, 글로벌 무한경쟁 속에 기업들의 기술, 상품, 가격의 차별성이 줄어들면서 기업의 차별화된 핵심 경쟁력으로 자리 잡았다"고 말했다.