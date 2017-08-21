[Korea and the fourth industrial revolution <18-2 Smart Logistics>] Driverless trucks have a long road ahead (국문)

The technology for self-driving trucks is already available, but regulations governing liability and concerns about safety are hampering their implementation on roads.자율주행트럭은 이미 곳곳에서 개발되고 있지만 정부의 규제와 안전에 대한 우려 등으로 아직 상용화까지는 시간이 걸릴 것으로 보인다.The issue of self-driving trucks might seem equivalent to ongoing discussions about self-driving cars, but the MIT Technology Review notes that the “economic rationale for self-driving trucks might be even stronger than the one for driverless cars” because trucks are linked to companies’ operational costs and human resources management.언뜻 보면 자율주행트럭에 대한 논쟁이 자율주행차와 관련한 논의의 연장선상인 것처럼 보이지만 미국 메사추세츠공대가 발행하는 과학전문지 “테크놀로지리뷰”는 “자율주행트럭이 가져올 경제적 파급력은 일반 무인자동차의 도입이 가져올 경제적 파급력보다 클 것”으로 예상했다. 왜냐하면 트럭은 화물을 운반하는 운송업의 비용절감 및 고용문제와 직결되기 때문이다.The potential savings come largely from “platooning” in which self-driving trucks autonomously follow each other within close distance. They can coordinate their movements as a group, thus cutting down on wind drag, fuel costs and traffic jams, experts say.자율주행트럭 도입으로 인한 비용절감은 “플래투닝” 즉 트럭이 열을 지어 앞선 차량을 일정한 간격을 두고 따라가는 운송 형태에서 비롯된다. 이러한 대열은 주행에 있어 바람의 영향을 줄여주고 이는 연료 절감으로 이어진다. 이 대열은 또 교통 혼잡을 줄일 수 있다고 전문가들은 말한다.There are studies projecting that self-driving trucks will reduce accidents since roughly one in seven fatal crashes are caused by driver fatigue, according to figures published by the MIT Technology Review earlier in the year. The research found that truck and bus crashes killed on average 4,000 people a year in the United States and injure another 100,000.이러한 자율주행트럭이 사람이 운전하는 것보다 오히려 더 안전하다는 연구 결과도 여럿 있다. 올해 초 발행된 테크놀로지리뷰 호에 따르면 치명적인 트럭 교통사고 중 일곱의 하나는 운전자의 피로로 인해 발생하는데, 자율주행트럭은 이러한 사고율을 크게 줄일 수 있다. 이제까지 미국에서 트럭과 버스 충돌로 인해 발생한 사망자는 연평균 4천여명에 달하고 이 외 부상자도 평균 십만여 명에 달한다.“People presume driverless cars will be dangerous, but there are many studies with findings that autonomous cars will reduce accidents by eliminating human error,” said Lee Chang-woon, president of the government-run Korea Transport Institute. “However, there still remains the problem of liability if an accident does take place.”한국교통연구원 이창운 원장은 “사람들이 흔히 사람이 운전을 하지 않으니 신뢰를 못하고 불안해하지만 실제 자율주행차가 보편화될 경우 사고는 줄고 교통 안전은 개선될 것”으로 내다봤다. “그러나 사고 발생시 여전히 책임 소재에 대한 문제가 존재한다”며 “지금은 운전자 개인이 지고 있는 책임을 자동차 회사도 함께 져야 하기 때문에 좀 더 논의가 필요하다”고 말했다.How to assign responsibility for vehicular accidents is still a big conundrum for insurance companies, automakers and governments. With self-driving cars, the role of the automaker includes constant maintenance and after-sales service.자동차 사고 책임 소재에 관한 문제는 아직까지 보험회사나 자동차 회사 그리고 법규를 만드는 정부에게 해결해야 할 숙제로 남아있다. 자율주행차가 보편화되면 자동차 회사의 역할은 단순히 자동차를 만들고 공급하는 것에서 지속적인 차량 관리와 후속 조치를 제공하는 쪽으로 무게중심이 옮겨질 수 있다.A bigger threat might be the millions of jobs set to disappear once self-driving trucks become common place. “Automated trucks could reduce the demand for drivers by 50 to 70 percent in the United States and Europe by 2030,” the International Transport Forum under the Organization of Economic Cooperation and Development said in a report in May. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates there are roughly 1.7 million truck drivers in the United States alone.여기에 더 큰 문제로 주목 받는 것은 자율주행트럭의 도입으로 사라지게 될 백만여 개의 일자리이다. OECD 산하 국제교통포럼이 지난 5월 발행한 보고서는 “자율주행트럭의 도입은 2030년까지 트럭 운전자에 대한 미국과 유럽의 수요를 50 퍼센트에서 70퍼센트가량 감소시킬 수 있다”고 말한다. 미 노동통계국 자료에 따르면 현재 미국에는 약 170만 여명의 트럭 운전사들이 근무하고 있다.The situation will not be much different in Korea. According to a report by the Korea Research Institute for Vocational Education and Training released in May, the most endangered job segment will be transportation followed by wholesale and insurance.한국도 상황은 별반 다르지 않을 것으로 보인다. 한국직업능력개발원은 지난 5월 발행한 보고서에서 컴퓨터의 발달로 인해 가장 큰 위협을 받고 있는 직업군으로 운송업을 꼽았다. 도매업 및 소매업과 금융 및 보험업이 그 뒤를 이었다.There are those who argue that self-driving trucks are necessary in an aging society where more people are shying away from demanding jobs like truck driving. Self-driving trucks already operate in controlled environments like ports and mines, and test runs on public roads are under way in many markets including the United States and European Union.반면 자율주행트럭의 도입이 인구의 고령화와 트럭 운전자 업종에 대한 기피 현상으로 부족해진 인력을 채우기 위해 필수적이라고 이야기하는 사람들도 있다. 국제교통포럼에 따르면 이미 항만이나 광산과 같은 제한된 구역에서 자율주행트럭이 도입된 사례가 있으며 미국과 유럽지역에서는 점차 자율주행트럭 도입을 위한 공공도로에서의 시범운행이 진행될 예정이다.Hyundai Motor, Korea’s largest automaker, said in May that it would release a partially self-driving truck by 2020 that boasts 30 percent improved fuel efficiency compared to existing cars and is capable of platooning.한국에서는 현대자동차가 지난 5월 25일 열린 “현대 트럭&버스 메가페어” 개막식에서 2020년까지 상용차 연비를 30 퍼센트 개선하고, 플래투닝으로 불리는 군집주행기술을 확보할 것이라고 밝혔다.김지희 기자 KIM JEE-HEE [kim.jeehee@joongang.co.kr]