A stellar goal (국문)

“The modern world began on May 29, 1919,” said historian Paul Johnson. This is when a solar eclipse was spotted on the island of Principe off West Africa, verifying Einstein’s theory of relativity. The eclipse confirmed that the beam of light passing through the surface of the sun was bent by 1.75 arcsec. Einstein became a hero.
Before modern times, eclipses in the West and the East alike were taken to imply misfortune.
However, since 1919, they have become more or less a space show.
“It formed a knife, inadvertently wielded by its author, to help cut society adrift from its traditional moorings in the faith and morals of Judeo-Christian culture,” wrote Johnson.
Perhaps our perception of the nature and social significance of a solar eclipse could change yet again.
“Unplug electronics and appliances between 9 am and 11 am,” asked the utilities authorities in California before the solar eclipse on August 21. The eclipse will begin at 10 am in Oregon in the West, and the United States is to be in the dark for 90 minutes, beginning in South Carolina on the East Coast.
It is going to be a spectacular show, sweeping the continent and only the U.S. mainland for the first time in 99 years.
However, authorities are more concerned than excited, because of solar power generation. During the solar eclipse, electricity generation will be reduced by 9,000 megawatts (MW), which is equivalent to what eight nuclear reactors can generate, according to Bloomberg.
What’s more worrisome is the surge after the changes in power supply. In California, the output could drop by 70 MW a minute during the eclipse and return to 90 MW a minute. That’s like water suddenly pouring into a dry stream.
A similar incident happened in Europe in May. Fortunately, solar eclipses are predictable.
These are the risks of solar power, but a nuclear phase-out here can be attained, though not without sacrifice. Individuals need to be prepared for natural phenomena. In certain types of weather, people should cut down on energy consumption.
President Moon Jae-in said that it should not be so difficult, but it will be a challenge.
JoongAng Ilbo, Aug. 18, Page 31
*The author is a deputy political news editor of the JoongAng Ilbo.
KO JUNG-AE
“현대 세계는 1919년 5월 29일 시작됐다.”
사학자 폴 존슨의 단언이다. 여느 사람은 듣도 보도 못한, 아프리카 서해안의 프린시페 섬에서의 일식(日蝕)을 기준으로 삼았다. 아인슈타인의 상대성 이론이 검증됐다는 점에서다. 그날 일식으로 태양 표면을 스쳐 가는 광선이 1.75각초(角秒)만큼 휜 게 확인됐다. 그저 그런 이론물리학자 중 한 명이던 아인슈타인은 인류의 아이콘이 됐다.
근대 이전의 일식은 동양에서도 서양에서도 ‘천변(天變)’이었다. 통치자의 변고를 암시하는 께름칙함이 있었다. 1919년 이후엔 그러나 ‘우주쇼’가 됐다. 존슨은 “아인슈타인이 무심코 휘두른 상대성이론의 칼날은 유대·기독교 문화의 도덕과 신념이라는 전통적 뿌리에서 서구 사회를 잘라내 버렸다”고 썼지만 말이다.
어쩌면 일식에 대한 인식이 또 달라질지 모르겠다.
“오전 9시부터 11시 사이엔 전자제품의 코드를 뽑아달라.”
21일 개기일식을 앞두고 미국 캘리포니아 전력 당국이 한 호소다. 오전 10시 서부 오리건에서 시작, 90분 만에 동부 사우스캐롤라이나까지 순차적으로 어둠에 잠긴다고 한다. 99년 만의 첫 대륙 횡단 개기일식이라니 장관일 터다.
당국에선 그러나 설렘보다 우려가 크다. 태양광발전량 때문이다. 일식 동안 9000㎿가 줄어든다는데 블룸버그통신은 원전 8기 분량이라고 했다. 더 걱정하는 건 발전량 변화에 따른 과부하다. 캘리포니아의 경우 1분에 70㎿ 떨어졌다가 1분에 90㎿ 늘어난다고 한다. 말랐던 개울에 엄청난 물이 쏟아져 드는 격이다.
지난해 5월 유럽에도 유사한 일이 벌어졌다. 일식은 그나마 예측 가능하다. 독일에선 올 1월에도 대정전 직전까지 갔는데 흐리고 바람이 불지 않는 날이 이어져서다. 대만도 태풍 여파로 난리다.
탈원전 시대는 고통 없이, 희생 없이 오지 않는다. 개개인도 천기에 대비하는 자세여야 한다. 날씨가 음습하기만 해도 “전깃불을 꺼야 한다”고 느껴야 한다는 말이다. 변덕스러운 자연으로부터 멀어지려고 노력했던 그간의 발달 궤적을 되돌려 그 자연에 우리를 맡기는 일이다. 문재인 대통령이 “조금도 어려운 일이 아니다”고 해서 하는 말이다. 어려운 일 맞다.
고정애 정치부 차장