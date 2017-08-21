Egg on their face (국문)
The government found pesticide residues from eggs in 49 out of 1,239 chicken farms across the nation. Egg shipping was normalized from 1,190 farms that passed the latest inspection. Since 95.7 percent of total egg supplies have been cleared for distribution, the market disruption from the short supply won’t likely be huge.
Yet consumers remain anxious. Retailers were ordered to recall eggs from the farms that overused pesticides. But how they can be fully recalled is questionable as there is no tracking system. Where the hens from the problem farms ended up also is doubtful. The government must be clear on the procedure of tracking down the problem eggs and processed food.
The government vowed to toughen guidelines on suppliers and distributors, require labeling of egg laying dates and farm environment standards, establish a tracking system on egg supplies, expand environmentally friendly farms, and improve the eco-friendly certification system as measures to ensure better safety of eggs.
If they are all administered, consumers won’t have to worry too much about the eggs they eat. The scandal underscored many problems in food administration.
It first of all raised doubts about the government’s capabilities in food control. Pesticide-tainted eggs had been pointed out in a parliamentary questioning of government agencies last year and a debate sponsored by a consumer group in April this year. If a similar scandal did not break out in Europe, we would have gone on consuming pesticide-tainted eggs. The new administration must make sure such flops do not recur.
Part of the incompetence stemmed from the overlap or separation in food administration. The Ministry of Agriculture, Food, and Rural Affairs is in charge of overseeing fresh food manufacturing, and the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety is responsible for its distribution.
Minister of Food and Drug Safety Ryu Young-jin came under fire for lacking knowledge of the ongoing affair. Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon snapped at him to keep his mouth shut if he cannot answer reporters’ questions correctly. Opposition parties are demanding the politician-turned-minister with little knowledge and experience in food administration to resign.
The scandal was further proof that Korea still has a long way to go to ensure food safety. Consumers remain fretful even with a scientific explanation that tainted eggs do not cause harm unless they are consumed in hundreds. There cannot be complacency in food safety.
살충제 계란 파동과 관련해 정부가 어제 국내 산란계 농장의 전수검사 결과와 계란 안전성 강화 대책을 발표했다. 총 1239개 산란계 농장 가운데 49개 농장 계란에서 살충제 성분이 검출돼 부적합 판정을 받았다. 적합 판정을 받은 나머지 1190개 농장의 계란은 즉시 시중에 유통된다. 유통이 허용된 물량이 전체 공급 물량의 95.7%에 달하는 만큼 수급 측면에서의 '계란 대란'은 일단 사그라들 것으로 보인다.
그런데도 국민은 여전히 불안하다. 정부는 부적합 판정을 받은 49개 농가에서 출하된 계란을 판매업체가 회수하도록 했다지만 이력추적시스템도 없는데 제대로 회수될지 확신하기 어렵다. 이들 농장에서 출하된 산란 노계로 만든 닭고기와 가공식품도 마찬가지다. 정부는 유통 중인 이런 문제 식품에 대한 수거 결과도 이른 시일 안에 투명하게 공개해야 한다.
정부는 계란 안전성 강화 대책으로 ▶ 생산자 책임 강화 ▶ 계란 이력추적 관리시스템 조기 도입 ▶ 유통·판매 단계에서의 관리 강화 ▶ 국내산 계란의 산란일자 표시 ▶ 선진국형 친환경 동물 복지농장 확대 ▶ 친환경 인증제 개선 ▶ 농장 사육환경표시제도 도입 등을 발표했다. 지난 며칠 동안 언론과 전문가들의 지적사항이 대부분 반영됐다. 제대로만 시행된다면 계란 안전성 문제가 어느 정도 개선될 수 있다고 판단된다. 살충제 계란 파동은 우리 사회에 많은 고민을 던졌다.
첫째로 정부의 먹거리 안전관리와 대처 능력에 커다란 생채기를 남겼다. 지난해 국정감사와 올해 4월 한국소비자연맹 토론회에서 살충제 계란의 위험성이 제기됐지만 정부는 제대로 대응하지 못했다. 유럽에서 살충제 계란 사태가 터지지 않았다면 우리 식탁에 지금도 살충제 계란이 오르고 있을 것이다. 큰 정부, 작은 정부 논쟁을 넘어 할 일 잘하는 유능한 정부로 자리매김하길 원하는 문재인 정부는 이런 늑장 대처를 되풀이하지 말아야 한다.
둘째로 정부 관련 부처 간의 엇박자와 인사 논란이 심각했다. 생산 단계는 농림수산식품부, 유통 단계는 식품의약품안전처로 농식품 안전관리가 이원화된 탓이라는 지적이 나온다. 특히 먹거리 안전의 주무 부처인 식품의약품안전처 류영진 처장은 현안 파악조차 제대로 안 된 모습을 드러내 자질 부족이라는 비판을 들었다. 오죽하면 이낙연 국무총리한테 “제대로 답변하지 못할 거면 기자들에게 브리핑하지 말라”는 질책까지 받았을까. 야3당도 류 처장의 해임이나 자진사퇴를 요구했다. 식약처장 임명 전까지 부산에서 약국을 운영했던 류 처장은 임명 당시부터 전문성이 부족한 ‘코드 인사’ 비판을 받았다. 그는 지난해 총선과 올해 대선 당시 민주당 부산시 선거대책위원장과 특보단장을 지냈다. 식약처장 자리가 이렇게 정치적으로 채워져도 괜찮은지 따져볼 일이다.
셋째로 '안전한 대한민국'을 위해 갈 길이 아직 멀다. 계란 수백 개를 한꺼번에 먹지 않는 한 문제될 소지가 없다는 설명은 과학적일지는 몰라도 국민 불안을 해소시키지 못한다. 우리 사회는 이명박 정부 시절 미국산 쇠고기 문제로 홍역을 치렀다. 식품 안전은 아무리 강조해도 지나침이 없다.