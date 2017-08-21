Necessary symbol (국문)

South Korea and the United States kicked off their annual 10-day Ulchi-Freedom Guardian joint military exercise Monday.
The usually low-profile mass-scale land, air and sea exercises have come under an unprecedented spotlight with some in Washington and Beijing, as well as Korean civilian activist groups calling for a suspension or scaling-down of the joint military drills.
China’s Global Times, Beijing’s English mouthpiece, advised Korea to stop the military exercise if it “wants no war on the Korean Peninsula,” predicting that the drill will only further provoke Pyongyang and therefore incite a “radical response.”
A civilian group held a surprise rally at the U.S. embassy in Seoul, demanding that U.S. troops to leave the peninsula. What’s worrisome is that mainstream U.S. media like The New York Times and Washington Post also began to join the chorus.
The South Korea-U.S. alliance was been built on wartime comradeship. The joint military exercise is both the symbol and lynchpin of their bilateral security alliance.
The idea of ceasing the symbolically important military exercise is thus unthinkable. Admiral Harry Harris, commander of the U.S. Pacific Command, and Air Force General John Hyten, commander of the U.S. Strategic Command, flew into South Korea to oversee the exercise and send a clear message to North Korea and others that their unwavering commitment to the regular war game remains firm.
Still, the fact that the exercise has been scaled down from last year’s, with fewer U.S. soldiers joining this year’s drill, raises concerns that there could be a different plan brewing within Washington.
The United States may be making a subtle move to build a reconciliatory mood after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un toned down his verbal attack. But Washington must be consistent in showing a solid military alliance with Seoul.
The joint military exercise, and U.S. troops in South Korea, need not be safeguarded as an absolute. They could be flexibly considered if North Korea dismantles its nuclear and missile weapons program. We need a radical and flexible mindset if we want to prepare for unification.
But for now, North Korea’s threat is too imminent. Talking about stopping joint military exercises and pulling U.S. troops out is highly dangerous. They are our last card against Pyongyang and should be used wisely. Korea, for the time being, must carry out the exercise successfully and demonstrate its power to North Korea.
JoongAng Ilbo, Aug. 21, Page 30
일촉즉발의 북핵 위기 속에서 한미 연합훈련 '을지프리덤가이언(UFG) 연습이 오늘부터 열흘간 실시된다. 매년 열리는 UFG이지만 올 훈련은 격렬한 논란에 휩쓸려야 했다. 중국과 국내 일부 시민단체는 물론이고 미국 내에서도 연합훈련 중단 또는 축소론이 나왔기 때문이다.
북핵 개말과 한미 연합훈련의 동시 중단을 요구해온 중국의 관영매체 '환구시보'가 며칠 전 "UFG가 북한으 더욱 자극할 우려가 있으니 관둬야 한다"고 주장한 건 새삼스런 일이 아니다. 미군 철수를 시민단체가 미 대사관 앞에서 UFG 중단을 요구하며 기습시위를 벌인 것 역시 마찬가지다.
하지만 현 시점에서 뉴욕타임스(NYT)·워싱턴포스트(WP0 같은 미 주류언론에서 한미 연합훈련 중단과 미군 철수 주장이 나왔다는 것은 차원이 다른 얘기다.
우리 안보의 근간인 한·미 동맹은 한국전쟁 때 함께 피를 흘리면서 이뤄진 관계다. 그러기게 한·미 연합훈련은 양국간 혈맹의 상징이자 정수리가 아닐 수 없다. 이처럼 뜻깊고 군사적으로도 중요한 연례 방어훈련을 중단하라는 것은 어불성설이다. 해리 해리스 미 태평양사령관과 존 하이텍 전략사령관이 어제 이례적으로 방한한 것 역시 미국도 UFG의 중요성을 절감했기 때문일 것이다.
다만 올해 훈련 규모는 지난해와 비슷할 거라는 국방부의 발표와는 달리 미군측 참가 병력이 7500명 준 대목은 다소 찜찜하다. 치킨게임으로 치닫던 북미간 긴장 상황이 김정은의 후퇴로 다소 누그러져 대화 국면을 조성하려는 미국측 배려일 수 있다. 하지만 일각에서는 '코리아 패싱' 아니냐는 목소리도 있는만큼 물샐틈 없는 한·미 공조를 통해 불필요한 불안감은 씻어내야 할 것이다.
다만 한가지 유념할 대목은 한미 연합훈련이나 주한미군 주둔을 무슨 일이 있어도 지켜야할 신성불가침의 사안처럼 고수해서는 곤란하다는 것이다. 북한이 완전하고 불가역적으로 핵무기와 미사일을 폐기하겠다면 생각해 볼 수도 있는 카드다. 통일을 위해서는 과감하고도 유연한 사고가 필요하다.
하지만 북한의 위협이 코 앞에 닥친 이 시점에서 연합훈련 중단, 주한미군 철수를 주장하는 건 위태로운 일이다. 이 카드는 우리가 김정은 정권에게 줄 수 있는 최대한의 선물인만큼 북한의 핵폐기 결정과 같은 중차대한 순간에 사용하는 것이 마땅하다.
어쨌거나 지금은 북한을 협상장으로 끌어내기 위한 최대한의 압박이 필요한 시점인만큼 성공적으로 UFG를 수행하는 게 무엇보다 중요하다.