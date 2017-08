A special exhibition showcasing chaekgeori, or drawings of books and study rooms, titled “Chaekgeori: Pleasure of Possessions in Korean Painted Screens,” kicked off on Aug. 5 at the Cleveland Museum of Art in Ohio, United States. The unique genre became popular during the highly scholarly Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910). Above is a 10-panel folding screen named “Books and Scholars’ Accoutrements,” painted in the late 1800s by Yi Taek-gyun. [CLEVELAND MUSEUM OF ART]