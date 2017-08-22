Lodging a complaint

Consumer advocacy groups stage a protest against the government on Monday in central Seoul. The groups are frustrated that the government only raised discounts on monthly phone bills to new subscribers of cellular plans rather than everyone. In Korea, mobile customers can either choose to get lump-sum discounts when they buy a new phone or subscribe to one- or two-year plans and get discounts on their monthly bills. The government recently mandated mobile carriers raise their discounts to 25 percent from 20 percent. [YONHAP]