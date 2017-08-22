Chicken rights (국문)

The chickens in the yard liked the dirt. They would dig up the soil and spread it over their bodies. They would shake off the dirt from their wings and then do it again. The yard is dug up here and there.
In fact, the chickens were bathing themselves with the soil to get rid of ticks and mites. As the sun set, it was my job to chase the chickens back to the cage. Then, the hens rub their beaks onto each others’ feathers. The roosters enviously gazed at the hens.
The hens laid fresh eggs. It was so fun to get the eggs from the nest. For Teacher’s Appreciation Day or a school picnic, kids liked to present the teachers with eggs. The country hens gradually disappeared as large-scale poultry farms increased. When I was a high school student, my family no longer kept chickens in the yard. It became a nostalgic memory that children would steal chickens from neighbors.
Mites on chickens are vampires. They are less than 1 mm (.04 inches) long, but they stick to the feather and skin and suck blood. Research shows that a mite can consume up to 5 percent of a chicken’s blood. They also reproduce fast. In two months, they multiply 10,000 times.
In the past, chickens killed the mites with natural baths. However, chickens today are helpless, as they are stuck in battery cages smaller than the size of an A4 sheet of paper. They cannot even spread and shake their wings. They are suffering from the mites’ attacks.
A few years ago, I visited a friend’s poultry farm. My eyes were teary, and the odor was potent. “Chickens cannot survive without pesticides.” Instead of natural baths, pesticides were widely used.
It is tragic that the chickens are going through a series of ordeals in the year of the rooster. 30 million chickens were buried because of avian flu, and now pesticides have been found on eggs. It is a disaster courted by bureaucracy.
The civil servants who have never been near a cage neglected pesticide use for a long time, and the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety turned out to be incompetent, ignorant and irresponsible. The catastrophe is a result of letting dim-witted officials handle what’s on people’s dinner table.
Chickens are crying out for their right to bathe like their ancestors. Korean people’s happiness index is one of the lowest in the world, and the chickens are just as unhappy.
The civil servants at the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs and the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety should get up from their desks and come see the chicken cages. Without improving the cage condition, it is hard to get healthy chickens and fresh eggs. Let’s save our faces for the chickens.
JoongAng Ilbo, Aug. 31, Page 31
*The author is an editorial writer of the JoongAng Ilbo.
YANG YOUNG-YU
마당에서 뛰어놀던 닭들은 유난히 흙을 좋아했다. 발로 흙을 파내 몸에 끼얹고, 날개를 퍼덕여 털어내더니 다시 흙을 끼얹는다. 마당 여기저기가 움푹 파인다. 사실은 몸에 붙은 진드기나 벼룩을 쫓아내는 흙 목욕이다. 해가 뉘엿뉘엿 질 무렵, 닭 몰이는 나의 몫이었다. 처마 밑 우리로 몰아넣으니 이번엔 몸 목욕을 한다. 암탉들이 애정행각을 벌이듯 서로 부리를 깃털에 비벼대는 거다. 횃대에 앉은 수탉의 표정이 묘하다.
그런 닭이 낳은 달걀은 신선했다. 둥지에서 알을 꺼내는 재미도 쏠쏠했다. 스승의 날이나 소풍날, 아이들의 선생님 선물 1호는 계란이었다. 고마운 시골집 닭은 대형 양계장이 들어서면서 점차 사라졌다. 고교생 때 우리 집의 닭도 그랬다. 철부지들의 닭서리도 추억이 됐다.
닭 진드기는 흡혈귀다. 크기가 1㎜도 안 되는데 털과 피부에 거머리처럼 달라붙어 피를 빨아먹는다. 닭 혈액의 5%까지 포식한다는 연구도 있다. 번식력도 엄청나다. 두 달이면 성체가 1만 배까지 불어난다. 예전의 닭들은 그런 흡혈귀를 자연 목욕으로 털어냈다. 그런데 요즘 닭들은 속수무책이다. A4 용지 한 장 크기만도 못한 ‘철재 우리(battery cage)’에 갇혀 날갯짓도 못 한다. 진드기의 공격이 얼마나 괴로울까. 몇 해 전 친구의 양계장에 갔는데 눈이 따갑고 냄새가 독했다. 친구는 “약을 뿌리지 않으면 닭들이 견디지 못한다”고 했다. 살충제가 닭 목욕 대용으로 광범위하게 사용되고 있었던 거다.
정유년(丁酉年)의 주인공인 닭이 계속 수난을 당하는 건 슬픈 일이다. 조류인플루엔자(AI)로 3000만 마리를 땅에 묻었는데 ‘살충제 계란’ 파동까지 덮쳤다. 역시 탁상행정이 부른 ‘계란(鷄亂)’이다. 닭장에는 가보지도 않은 ‘먹물’ 공무원들은 장기간 살충제를 방치해 왔고, 식품의약품안전처장은 무능·무지·무책임의 극치를 드러냈다. 얼치기 ‘약사 정치인’에게 국민의 식탁을 맡긴 결과다.
닭들은 지금 “조상들처럼 목욕권을 보장하라”며 울고 있다. 우리 국민의 행복지수가 세계 최하위권인데 닭들도 그렇다니 면목이 없다. 농식품부와 식약처 공무원들은 책상을 박차고 당장 닭장 체험을 해보기 바란다. ‘철재 감옥’을 개선하지 않으면 건강한 닭, 신선한 계란을 얻기 어렵다. 닭 볼 면목을 세우자.
양영유 논설위원