A lack of expertise (국문)

A lack of expertise
Aug 22,2017
The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety is responsible for ensuring safety in the food that arrives on our table. It is responsible for filtering out harmful food and drugs so that people can have no doubts about what they consume.
But the scandal over pesticide-tainted eggs has utterly betrayed consumer confidence. The administration was lax and irresponsible in its supervisory role and sloppy in crisis management. Minister Ryu Young-jin was not even aware of the gravity of the situation when he addressed the issue to the press and lawmakers. He could not properly answer questions from lawmakers. Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon bluntly told him not to address the press.
The three opposition parties are demanding Ryu’s resignation. Ryu, a pharmacist-turned lawmaker, was awarded with the office thanks to his contributions to Moon’s campaign. He acted as the Democratic Party’s special adviser for its Busan constituency. The choice of Ryu as the chief of food and drug safety has raised concerns at the time of recruitment.
DP members defended Ryu, claiming the controversy over eggs should be blamed on the past conservative governments. In fact, the problems are deep-rooted. The ministry has not carried out regular inspections even after it drew up guidelines on bifenthrin residue in eggs in 2004. The multi-stage labeling system also has been poorly administered over the past seven years.
However, regardless of who is directly responsible, Ryu raises serious questions about his eligibility in rebuilding consumer confidence in the food administration. His stumbles in responding to the crisis already demonstrated him as an unfit administrator. Public health is too valuable to tolerate any risk.
식품의약품안전처는 우리의 식탁안전을 책임지는 최일선 기관이다. 국내에서 유통되는 식품과 의약품의 유해성을 차단하고 안전한 먹거리만 유통시켜야 할 최종적 책임은 식약처가 져야 한다. 그러나 이번 살충제 계란 파문을 통해 식약처는 무능과 안이함, 거기에 문제 발생 이후에도 미숙한 대응으로 국민을 실망시켰다. 특히 류영진 식약처장은 사태파악조차 못하고 허둥대며 혼란을 부추기는 진원지로 등장해 사회적 불신을 키우는 데 한몫했다. 국회에선 국회의원들의 질문에 대답을 못 하거나 책임회피로 질타를 받았고, 이낙연 총리에게선 “브리핑도 하지 말라”는 질책을 받았다.
자유한국당 등 야 3당이 류 처장에 대한 해임을 요구한 건 자업자득의 측면이 있다. 류 처장은 임명 당시부터 문재인 정부의 대표적 보은 인사로 꼽혔다. 부산 지역 약사 출신으로 18대 대선부터 문 대통령 측근으로 활동하며 이번 대선에선 민주당 부산시당 특보단장을 맡았다. 약사이지만 행보는 정치인이었다는 평을 듣는 인물이다. 류 처장 임명에 전문가들 사이에선 일찍이 식품과 의약품 안전을 책임지기에는 전문성이 떨어진다는 지적과 함께 청와대가 식약처의 전문성과 중요성을 모르는 것 같다는 우려가 나왔었다.
야당들의 류 처장 해임 요구에 더불어민주당 측은 “살충제 계란은 과거 정부 적폐의 결과”라며 반발했다. 실제로 이번에 드러난 문제들은 그의 취임 한 달 새 벌어진 게 아니다. 식약처는 2004년 계란의 비페트린 잔류 허용 기준을 만들고도 성분 검사를 하지 않았고, 이번에 혼란을 가중시킨 난각코드 제도도 도입 7년 동안 허술하게 관리된 게 확인됐다. 하지만 문제는 책임소재 여부보다 류 처장이 이렇게 문제가 많고 적폐가 쌓인 조직을 관리할 만한 적임자냐는 것이다. 이번에 보여준 무능만으로도 그의 실력은 충분히 바닥을 드러냈다. 정권의 보은을 위해 우리 식탁의 안전이 위협받아선 안 된다.