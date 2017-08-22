Full-court press (국문)

Amid heightened tension from the North Korean nuclear threat, the Ulchi Freedom Guardian (UFG) military exercise continues from Monday to Aug. 31. Even though the joint Korea-U.S. drill is held annually, it has become a subject of contention.
Not surprisingly, the Global Times, China’s most belligerent English mouthpiece, reiterated a call for suspending Pyongyang’s nuclear development and the drill at the same time, citing the possibility that it will provoke the North. Liberal civic groups in South Korea joined the chorus by staging a rally in Gwanghwamun Square and in front of the Blue House.
But this time, the arguments for the suspension of the drill and a pullout of U.S. Forces from South Korea was made by mainstream media in the United States, as well. The New York Times said that the suspension could serve as a useful card in negotiations with North Korea, while the Washington Post reported that a peace deal between Washington and Pyongyang could be a way to address the North Korean nuclear problem.
However, the joint drill has been a symbol of the blood tie between the two allies since the Korean War. A demand for its suspension is therefore outright ludicrous. The unusual visits to Seoul by Adm. Harry Harris, U.S. Pacific Command commander, and Gen. John. E. Hyten, commander of the U.S. Strategic Command, on Sunday, demonstrate the significance of the drill. For his part, South Korean President Moon Jae-in underscored in Monday’s cabinet meeting that the drill is not aimed at ratcheting up military tension on the peninsula, but rather is conducted for defensive purposes only.
But it’s worth noting the reduction of U.S. soldiers joining the UFG drill this year, by as many as 7,500, which could signify an attempt by Uncle Sam at appeasement, especially after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un withdrew his threat to fire ICBMs around Guam. But our government must ease growing public concern about the possibility of Washington bypassing Seoul in its strategic decisions over the fate of the peninsula.
Of course, we don’t regard the drill as something sacrosanct. If North Korea scraps its nuclear weapons and missiles program once and for all, we can consider a suspension of the drill. But it is very dangerous to call for a suspension of the drill and a withdrawal of U.S. forces while the peninsula is teetering on the brink of war. Steve Bannon, U.S. President Donald Trump’s chief strategist, was ousted after an interview in which he proposed the idea of pulling out American forces if Beijing forces Pyongyang to freeze its nuclear and missile programs. This testifies to the volatility of the issue. It’s not time for dialogue with Pyongyang. It’s time for maximum pressure.
JoongAng Ilbo, Aug. 22, Page 30
튼튼한 한·미 동맹은 북핵 해결 관건
북핵 위협 앞에서 UFG 중단은 안 돼
치밀한 훈련으로 북한 추가 도발 막아야
일촉즉발의 북핵 위기 속에서 한·미 연합훈련 '을지프리덤가이언(UFG)' 연습이 어제부터 오는 31일까지 실시된다. 매년 열리는 UFG이지만 올 훈련은 격렬한 논란에 휩쓸려야 했다. 국내는 물론이고 중국과 미국 내에서도 연합훈련 중단 또는 축소론이 나온 까닭이다.
북핵 개발과 연합훈련 동시 중단을 요구해 온 중국의 관영 매체 '환구시보'가 며칠 전 "UFG는 북한을 자극할 우려가 있으니 그만둬야 한다"고 주장한 건 새삼스럽지 않다. 진보단체들이 어제 서울 광화문광장과 청와대 앞에서 UFG 중단을 요구하며 시위를 벌인 것도 마찬가지다.
하지만 미 주류 언론에서 연합훈련 중단과 주한미군 철수 주장이 나왔다는 것은 차원이 다르다. 뉴욕타임스(NYT)는 "연합훈련 중단이 대북 협상 카드가 될 수 있다"고, 워싱턴포스트(WP)는 "북핵 해결을 위해 북·미 간 평화협정 체결이 대안이 될 수 있다"고 보도했다.
하지만 우리 안보의 근간인 한·미 동맹은 한국전쟁 때 함께 피를 흘리면서 이뤄진 관계다. 한·미 연합훈련이 양국 간 혈맹의 상징이자 정수리가 아닐 수 없다. 그러기에 이처럼 뜻깊고 군사적으로도 중요한 훈련을 중단하라는 것은 어불성설이다. 해리 해리스 미 태평양사령관과 존 하이튼 전략사령관이 지난 20일 이례적으로 방한한 것도 미국도 UFG의 중요성을 절감했기 때문일 것이다. 문재인 대통령이 어제 국무회의에서 "을지훈련은 방어적 성격의 연례 훈련으로 한반도에서 군사적 긴장을 고조시킬 의도가 전혀 없다"고 못 박은 것 역시 우리 사회의 상식과 일치한다.
올해 훈련 규모가 지난해와 비슷하다는 국방부 발표와 달리 미군 측 참가 병력이 7500명 줄어든 것은 눈여겨볼 대목이다. 치킨게임으로 치닫던 북·미 간 긴장이 “미국의 행태를 좀 더 지켜보겠다”는 김정은의 후퇴로 다소 누그러지면서 대화 국면을 조성하려는 미국 측의 포석일 수 있기 때문이다. 하지만 일각에서 '코리아 패싱' 아니냐는 우려도 있는 만큼 물샐틈 없는 한·미 공조를 통해 불필요한 불안감은 씻어내야 한다.
물론 우리도 한·미 연합훈련을 영구적인 신성불가침의 사안으로 여기지는 않는다. 북한이 완전하고 불가역적으로 핵무기와 미사일을 폐기하겠다면 축소나 중단은 생각해 볼 수도 있는 카드다. 평화통일을 위해서는 과감하고도 유연한 사고가 필요하다는 판단에서다.
하지만 어제 진보단체들이 북한 위협을 코앞에 놓고 연합훈련 중단, 주한미군 철수를 주장하며 도심 시위를 벌인 것은 위태롭기 짝이 없는 일이다. 미국 트럼프 정권의 설계사라던 스티브 배넌 백악관 수석전략가가 “중국이 북한의 핵 ·미사일 개발을 동결시키면 주한미군 철수 협상을 고려할 수 있다”는 인터뷰를 한 직후 전격 경질된 것을 봐도 얼마나 예민한 사안인지 알 수 있다. 지금은 북한을 협상장으로 끌어내기 위한 최대한의 압박이 필요한 때다. 북한은 UFG 때마다 기습 도발하는 행태를 보여온 점도 잊지 말아야 한다. 북한의 도발 의지를 꺾기 위해서라도 성공적으로 UFG를 진행하는 게 무엇보다 중요하다.