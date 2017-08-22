[Guest Report] Providing the comforts of home in heart of Seoul

Somerset Palace Seoul offers visitors recreational facilities, lifestyle activities and business support services. [SOMERSET PALACE SEOUL]

Somerset Palace Seoul offers comprehensive business services and recreational facilities designed for discerning international executives and expatriates whether on business or leisure. Strategically located in downtown Seoul, Somerset Palace offers a tranquil environment with a beautiful garden and city views.Ideal corporate housing for the expatriate on project assignment or relocation, Somerset Palace is right in the heart of the city’s diplomatic, business and financial districts. Discover at your leisure the many restaurants, shopping and entertainment venues located along Insa-dong and throughout the Jongno District. Other parts of Seoul are easily accessible and minutes from Anguk, Jonggak and Gwanghwamun subway stations.Somerset Palace Seoul is more than just about location. Expect spacious surroundings and a sophisticated ambience when you arrive. Whether you are on a business trip or enjoying a holiday with your family, Somerset offers you a level of luxury and comfort that’s unsurpassed in Seoul. Also it designed with families in mind; Somerset knows the importance of keeping a balance between work and family life. Somerset Palace respects residents’ privacy and freedom to live the lives they want.Somerset’s luxurious, family-friendly apartments range in size from studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom and penthouse. Each provides an enriching living environment for the busy executive and family with state-of-the-art communications and entertainment facilities.Fully-equipped kitchens in many apartments let residents enjoy home cooking, while living and dining areas make entertaining a breeze. Each residence is wired for high-speed broadband connectivity and includes a home office with writing desk. Also, enjoy working out in the fully-equipped fitness center. Check out the billiards room, sauna rooms, resident lounge and children’s playroom.The Somerset Palace’s rooftop garden is an example of the growing trend to go green. As you emerge from the stairway leading to the rooftop, you will find yourself surrounded by a variety of flowers and plants, including fruit trees. The flowers and plants have been selected and grown in stages, so that there is continual and changing colors throughout the year.Whether you choose to live in the bustling heart of city or its quieter suburbs, every residence offers fully modern amenities for business and relaxation. Somerset Palace Seoul’s extensive local knowledge helps ensure a comfortable and seamless transition to your new environment. A welcome alternative to a hotel, Somerset Palace offers secure and comfortable accommodation in Seoul for business travel, holiday, extended stay or relocation.Somerset Palace Seoul is managed by The Ascott Limited, a member of CapitaLand. It is one of the leading international serviced residence owner-operators with more than 500 properties in over 120 cities across the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe and the Middle East. Its portfolio of brands includes Ascott, Citadines, Somerset, Quest, The Crest Collection and lyf.From among these three brands, Somerset Serviced Residence was especially conceived for executives and their families who seek a harmonious balance between work and family life.Friendly, experienced staff help your family to settle quickly into your new city, find the right schools and locate recreational and entertainment facilities appropriate to your needs.For further information call reservations at (82-2) 6730-8000 or visit www.somerset.com.