Wanna One shoots ‘SNL’ to the top

Weekend comedy show “SNL Korea” climbed to the top of the benchmark TV index, backed by the guest appearance of popular boy band Wanna One, data showed Tuesday.TvN’s “SNL Korea” scored 260.1 points on the Content Power Index (CPI), becoming the most popular TV program from Aug. 7-13.The show, now in its ninth season, is a localized version of the long-running American late night comedy show “Saturday Night Live.”The show’s Aug. 12 broadcast featured Wanna One, the boy band created through Mnet’s popular audition show “Produce 101,” as the host.The group made a jaw-dropping debut this month, selling over 500,000 copies of its debut EP album through pre-orders.The lead track “Energetic” topped all major streaming music charts within hours of being released.KBS2’s new fantasy drama “Manhole” jumped to second place, scoring 251.1 points, and late night variety talk show “Happy Together” came in at third, with 251.3 points.“Infinite Challenge” soared 11 steps to fourth, thanks to a guest appearance by American actor Jack Black on its Aug. 12 broadcast.“Man Who Dies To Live,” MBC’s mid-week drama starring Choi Min-soo, finished fifth.MBC’s late night talk show “Radio Star” ranked sixth, followed by SBS entertainment program “Same Bed, Different Dreams 2” clocking in at seventh place.Celebrity reality shows “Mom’s Diary - My Ugly Duckling” and “I Live Alone” clocked in at the eighth and ninth spots, respectively, followed by weekend family drama “Father is Strange” finishing 10th.Yonhap