Sunmi drops experimental single

Sunmi of the disbanded girl group Wonder Girls has released her first single since signing with MakeUS Entertainment, home to other notable musicians such as Park Won and Urban Zakapa.Her new single at MakeUs Entertainment, “Gashina,” was a result of her cooperation with The Black Label of YG Entertainment.Meant to be a double entendre, “Gashina” could refer to thorns on a flower or a farewell statement made to the departed.Sunmi held a showcase in support of the single on Tuesday at Daeyou Media’s studio in southern Seoul.“It’s been tough deciding whether I should leave JYP Entertainment, where I had worked for nearly a decade,” she said, “I wanted to try new things to expand my horizons.”“It’s been a long time since I released a song, especially experimental music with a synth sound,” said Sunmi, “Everyone from JYP Entertainment gave me their support.”By Bae Seung-hoon