2017.8.23 Ticket

Beethoven buff Paik Kun-woo, 70, will be coming back to showcase all 32 of Beethoven’s piano sonatas for eight days starting on Sept. 1 at the Seoul Arts Center, southern Seoul. In 2007, he had performed the cycle, attracting more than 600 people who went to all eight concerts. [YONHAP]

MUSICSeoul Arts Center, Concert HallSept. 1-8: Considered one of the most important pianists of his generation, Paik Kun-woo will be playing all of Beethoven’s 32 piano sonatas over the course of eight days. He last performed what is known as the Beethoven Cycle ten years ago.The performance starts at 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 1, 5 p.m. on Saturday, and 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Sunday. There is no performance on Monday. From Tuesday to Friday it starts at 8 p.m.Tickets range from 30,000 won to 100,000 won.A package ticket to all eight concerts costs 200,000 won for A-seats and 280,000 won for S-seats.Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3 exit 5Lotte Concert HallAug. 26-28: Disney’s timeless romance “Beauty and the Beast” has seen many productions over the years, but in this concert, songs from the recently released live action version of the film will be performed. The unforgettable tunes from the movie will be performed by the Korea Coop Orchestra.A large screen at the concert hall will show clips from the movie, with the orchestra playing songs such as “Beauty and the Beast,” “Gaston,” “Belle,” and “Be Our Guest.”Conductor Baek Yoon-hak, who works in both the U.S. and Korea, will lead the orchestra. Pieces like “Evermore,” “Days in the Sun” and “How Does a Moment Last Forever” will be performed in the second half.The performance starts at 8 p.m.Tickets range from 40,000 won ($35.24) to 140,000 won.Jamsil Station, line No. 2, exit 1Olympic Park, Woori Art HallSept. 2-3: Turbo, a dance music duo who had their heyday in the late 1990s, is back on stage this summer. The group debuted in 1995 with two members - Kim Jong-kook and Kim Jung-nam - and after Jung-nam left the group a few years later, Mikey joined and performed with Jong-kook as Turbo. The three reunited in 2015. After the success of last year’s concert, this summer Turbo has new material to perform. The group will perform songs from the recently released album “Turbo Splash” in addition to some of their biggest hits.The concert starts at 6 p.m. on Saturday and 5 p.m. on Sunday.Tickets range from 99,000 won to 132,000 won.Olympic Park Station, line No. 5, exit 3Seoul Arts Center, IBK Chamber HallOct. 7: It is not common to see the double bass taking center stage as a solo instrument in Korea unless it is at a performance by young Korean double bassist Minje Sung. Critics say it is difficult to play the double bass with the power that Sung plays with, praising his ability and efforts to continue bringing the musical instrument under the spotlight. Sung became the first Asian winner of the International Johann Mattihias Sperger Competition for Double Bass in 2006 and the International Serge Koussevitzky Double Bass Competition the following year - two of three important international competitions for the double bass.For the upcoming recital titled “Originality,” Sung will be playing double bass pieces that show off the potential of the double bass as a solo instrument. Pianist Chyung Han-bin will accompany Sung on stage.The recital starts at 8 p.m.Tickets cost 60,000 won.Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3, exit 5Seoul Arts Center, Concert HallNov. 19-20: One of Germany’s most well-known orchestras, The Berliner Philharmoniker which was formed in 1882, is performing in Korea for the sixth time, and this is the last performance with Simon Rattle as the artistic director. Rattle, who hails from Liverpool, England, is rated as one of the revolutionary and distinctive conductors and his collaboration with the Berliner Philharmoniker’s authentic sounds create something new and fresh. This orchestra remains one of the powerful orchestras and legendary conductors such as Wilhelm Furtwangler, Herbert von Karajan have performed here.On Sunday, R. Strauss’s “Don Juan, Op. 20,” Brahms’ “Symphony No.4 in E Minor, Op.98” will be performed. On Monday, Stravinsky’s “Petruska” will be performed.The concert starts at 5 p.m. on Sunday, and 8 p.m. on Monday.Tickets range from 70,000 won to 450,000 won.Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3, exit 5THEATERChungmu Arts Center, Grand HallAug. 24 to Oct. 29: From the producers of the Korean production of the hit musical “Frankenstein” comes the musical “Ben-Hur” which portrays the struggles, love and devotion of the character Ben-Hur.Written by Lew Wallace in 1880, this best-selling novel has been adapted to many movies and musicals, and the 1959 movie adaptation has been nominated for 11 Academy awards. Set in the year 26 A.D. in the city of Jerusalem, Ben-Hur, who is a Jewish noble, is reunited with his long-time friend Messala. However, when Ben-Hur turns down an offer from Messala, he is falsely framed of treason.The role of Ben-Hur will be played by veteran actor Yu Jun-sang, musical actor Park Eun-tae and Kai.The musical starts at 8 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; at 3 and 8 p.m. on Wednesdays; at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturdays; and 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Sundays and public holidays. Tickets range from 50,000 won to 140,000 won.Sindang Station, lines No. 2 and No. 6, exit 9Seoul Arts Center, Opera HallTo Sept. 3: Directed by Ko Seon-woong, this musical revolves around the tragic history that took place during the Japanese colonization of Korea. This piece is adapted from the novelist Jo Jung-rae’s eponymous 12-volume novel that depicts the everyday lives of the people at the time, especially centering around the lives of Gam Gol-daek’s family.As the Japanese are taking control of not only the land, but also the people, the musical tells the story of the resistance and the daily struggles of who had to suffer.Actors Ahn Jae-wook, Yoon Gong-joo and Kim Seong-nyeo will appear in the musical.The musical starts at 8 p.m. weekdays, 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on weekends. There are no performances on Mondays.Tickets range from 40,000 won to 130,000 won.Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3, exit 5Hongik Daehangno Art CenterTo Nov. 5: A dynamic mixture between rock music and monologue, this stylish rock musical follows the life of a band called The Angry Inch. This eight-timed Tony nominated piece was performed about 2,000 times after its Korean premiere in 2005. The musical revolves around a boy named Hansel who is living in East Germany in 1988. One day, an American lieutenant proposes to marry Hansel if he changes his gender to female.Hansel changes his name to Hedwig, and undergoes a sex change operation - but it fails. Hedwig flies to Kansas only to find out that he has been dumped. He starts to wear wigs and makeup, forms a band called The Angry Inch and becomes a rock star.The role of Hedwig will be played by five different actors including actor Oh Man-seok and Yoo Yeon-seok.The musical starts at 8 p.m. from Tuesday to Thursday, and 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Friday. On Saturday, it starts at 2p.m., 5:15p.m., and at 8:30 p.m.; and on Sunday, it starts at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. There are no shows on Mondays.Tickets range from 55,000 won to 99,000 won.Hyehwa Station, line No. 4, exit 3Blue Square, Samsung Electronics HallTo Nov. 12: This musical is adapted from the Gothic romance novel of the same name by Daphne du Maurier, and revolves around the love life of the character Maxim de Winter.In this romantic thriller, after losing his wife to a tragic accident, Maxim de Winter brings his new wife to his home at his estate named Manderley. The role of de Winter will be played by Min Young-ki, Chung Sung-hwa, Um Ki-joon and Song Chang-eui.The musical starts at 8 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. On Wednesday, it starts at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. On weekends and holidays, it starts at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.Tickets range from 60,000 won to 140,000 won.Hangangjin Station, line No. 6, exit 2 or 3D-Cube Arts CenterTo Oct. 8: Having first premiered in Korea in 1996, this Tony-Award winning show is set in New York City. In this performance filled with crowd-pleasing tap numbers and lavishly choreographed performances, the role of Julian Marsh will be performed by both Kim Suk-hoon and Lee Jong-hyuk. The role of Peggy will be performed by Oh So-yeoun and Jeon Ye-ji.The musical starts at 8 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; 3 p.m. on Wednesdays; 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturdays; and 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Sundays. There are no shows on Mondays.Tickets range from 60,000 won to 130,000 won.Sindorim Station, lines No. 1 and No. 2, exit 1 and 5TRADITIONAL PERFORMANCEOlympic Park, 88 Jandi MadangSept. 9: In his late 60s, Korean sori, or song, master Jang Sa-ik’s music combines elements of modern taste and Korean traditional music. He also sings Korean folk songs, contemporary tunes, and pansori (narrative singing).In this outdoor performance along with Ditto Orchestra, he will sing sorrowful tunes of Korean traditional music along with other vocalists in the first part of the program. Jang will also rearrange the tunes of popular Korean music in the show.The performance starts at 7 p.m.Tickets range from 40,000 won to 80,000 won. Olympic Park Station, line No. 5, exit 3FESTIVALNanji Hangang ParkSept. 2-3: This outdoor autumn music festival will bring music to people who are fed up with their everyday routine. Along with ballad singer Gummy, known for her sorrowful voice, groups like Buzz, Autumn Vacation and 10cm will also be on stage. Powerful vocalists such as Jung Joon-il, Suran and Yun DDan DDan will also take the stage.Tickets cost 123,000 won for two-day tickets.Mapo-gu Office Station, line No. 6, exit 7Incheon Munhak StadiumSept. 22-24: One of the biggest electronic dance music (EDM) festivals in Asia will be hosted in Incheon. Started in Germany in 2013, its nickname is “the world’s biggest club.”It will feature the hottest stars in EDM such as Afrojack, Armin Van Buuren, DJ Snake, Steve Aoki, Martin Garrix and Robin Schulz.Tickets range from 160,000 won to 320,000 won.Munhak Sports Complex, Incheon subway line No. 1, exit 2*Most tickets are available at ticket.interpark.com/global or by calling 1544-1555.